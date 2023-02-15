All-Terrain Vehicle Lighting Systems Market Report 2023: Recent Safety Innovations in ATV Racing Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "All-Terrain Vehicle Lighting Systems Market, By Type, By Supplier, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



All-terrain vehicles are off-road vehicles, which are also known as quad bikes. Due to technological advancements, companies such as Rissala Electric Motor Pvt. Ltd started to manufacture electric ATV bikes.

Lighting systems are important parts of ATV vehicles. ATVs are off-road vehicles and are mostly driven in remote deserts or mountain areas. Therefore, visibility at the time of night or in bad weather is very much important to avoid the risk of accidents. Moreover, due to recent developments in LED technology, the demand for ATV lighting systems has increased in recent years. For instance, companies such as Piaa Corporation have specially designed LED and halogen lights for all-terrain vehicles.



The All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Lighting Systems Market is estimated to account for US$ 147.65 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2030.



Market Dynamics:



The global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) lighting systems market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to recent innovations that made ATV racing more secure.

For instance, Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. and French helmet maker, Shark Helmets launched a specially designed ATV racing helmet Shark-16 in April 2017.The Shark-16 is light in weight and made up of composite fiber, which delivers maximum protection. The probability of rider falling from ATV vehicle is high, as ATVs are off-road vehicles.

Point Two Vest Company designed special jackets for ATV riders. This jacket is connected with the ATV so that if rider falls from the ATV, the jacket instantaneously gets filled with three liters of carbon dioxide. Owing to the above mentioned reasons, ATV racing has become more secure. The above mentioned factors are expected to aid in positive growth of the market.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) lighting systems market and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players

It profiles leading players in the global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) lighting systems market based on the following parameters - regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

The key market players are focusing on strategic collaborations to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) lighting systems market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) lighting systems market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Lighting Systems Market, By Type:

Rear Lightning

Front lightning

Others

Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Lighting Systems Market, By Supplier:

Aftermarkets

OEM

Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Lighting Systems, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Baja Designs

Lazer Star Lights

Nextech Industries

Oracle Lighting

Piaa Corporation

Plasmaglow

Polaris Industries

Vision X USA

Warn Industries

Xprite.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $110.47 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $147.65 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global All-Terrain Vehicle Lighting Systems Market, By Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

5. Global All-Terrain Vehicle Lighting Systems Market, By Supplier, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global All-Terrain Vehicle Lighting Systems Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Section



