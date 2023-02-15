New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Xylene Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281555/?utm_source=GNW





The global xylene market will grow from $202.06 billion in 2022 to $210.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The xylene market is expected to grow from $246.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.0%.



The xylene market consists of the sales of xylene used as a cleaning agent, paint thinner and remover, varnish, airplane fuel, gasoline, rust preventatives, pesticides, and lacquers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Xylene is a chemical compound having isomers made from refined petroleum or liquid hydrocarbons.Xylene can also occur naturally in petroleum and coal tar.



It is a colorless, insoluble, flammable liquid with a sweet odor.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the xylene market in 2022.Middle East was the second-largest region in the xylene market.



The regions covered in the xylene market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of xylene are ortho-xylene, meta-xylene, para-xylene, and mixed xylene.Ortho-xylene is a clear, colorless, poisonous, and flammable liquid, C8H10, the ortho isomer of xylene used mainly in the synthesis of phthalic anhydride.



The applications are automotive, textile, chemical, oil and gas, leather, paints and coatings, and rubber. The various end-users are plastics and polymers, paints and coatings, adhesives, and other end-users.



The increasing demand for paraxylene across the globe contributes to the growth of the xylene market.Paraxylene is one of the isomers of xylene and is essential in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).



PET is used in industries such as beverage packaging, consumer goods, sheets & films, food packaging, automotive, and construction.The increase in the need for packaging materials has increased the demand for PET and hence contributed to the growth of the paraxylene market.



To meet the increasing demand for paraxylene, new production plants have been set up. For instance, according to Jinlianchuang, a Chinese provider of comprehensive digital and intelligent services for bulk commodities, in 2022, China is expected to have 6 sets of paraxylene units in operation with a production capacity of 11.89 million tons/year with a 41.3% increase. The increase of production capacity will support the increasing demand for paraxylene. The growing demand for paraxylene thereby drives the xylene market.



Stringent safety regulations associated with the manufacture and transportation of xylene were a major restraint on the market.Xylene is highly inflammable, toxic, and hazardous when exposed to extreme temperatures and pressures.



Companies in this market should invest in equipment, technologies, and processes to limit the toxic levels and chemical concentrations as they may harm the environment and population.Humans die when exposed to xylene in concentrations greater than 10,000 ppm (per million parts per million).



To provide a safe environment, government agencies put restrictions on the amount of xylene that can be released into the environment. For instance, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has set the maximum permissible level of xylene in workplace air at 100 ppm during an 8-hour workday and 40-hour week, thus restricting the growth of the market.



The manufacturers in the xylene market are focusing on increasing their production capacity.The major players in the xylene market are investing in expanding the capacities of their existing plants and setting up new plants.



For instance, in February 2022, Origin Materials, a US-based chemicals company launched its second plant in Geismar, Louisiana to make polyethylene terephthalate precursor p-xylene.In addition, in 2022, Iran will start the construction of a new 300,000 b/d refinery Shahid Soleimani which is expected to produce propylene, ethylene and paraxylene along with gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and fuel oil.



The project will be completed in next 5 years.



The countries covered in the xylene market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The xylene market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides xylene market statistics, including xylene industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a xylene market share, detailed xylene market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the xylene industry. This xylene market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

