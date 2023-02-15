New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Life Science Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032055/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Life Science Tools Market to Reach $258.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Life Science Tools estimated at US$133 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$258.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cell Biology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$82.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Genomics segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The Life Science Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.
A Prelude to Life Sciences Tools
Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update
War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for
the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 1: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 2: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 3: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
EXHIBIT 4: Year Unemployed People (In Million) 2017, 2018,
2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023
Life Science Tools Market Gains Precedence during COVID-19
Pandemic
Players Pursue Product Launch & Innovation to Stay Relevant in
Competitive Life Science Tools Market
EXHIBIT 5: Life Science Tools - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
308 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Analysis and Prospects
Global Life Science Tools Market Appears Primed for Healthy
Growth Ahead
Cell Biology Holds Significant Revenue Stake
Hospitals Remain Primary End-User Segment
North America Maintains Front Rank in Global Life Science Tools
Market
Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Impressive Growth
Salient Drivers Keeping Global Life Science Tools Market in
Good Shape
Technology Trends in the Life Sciences Domain
Connected Devices, IoT Ecosystems to Transform the Life Science
Landscape
Exponential Intelligence, Quantum Computing and Ambient
Technologies to Make Headway
Cloud Platforms Ease Data Sharing
Life Sciences to Gain with Blockchain Edge
AI-enabled Automation to Deliver Tangible Benefits for All
Cybersecurity Needs Grow for Life Sciences
Intertwined Factors with Major Implications for Life Science
Domain & Related Tools
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends in Life Science Sector Support Demand
Why Diagnostic Testing is Key to Mitigate Impact of Infectious
Diseases?
3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry
EXHIBIT 6: Global 3D Cell Culture Market in US$ Million: 2020 -
2027
Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery
Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine
Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle
against COVID-19
Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery
Proteomics at the Fore with Latest Advances
Mass Spectrometry (MS) Expands Application of Proteomics
AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional
Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns
mRNA Technology Gains Spotlight in Life Sciences
Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive
Adoption of PCR
Synoptic Review of Quantitative PCR Technical Advancements in
the Recent Years
EXHIBIT 7: Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market in US$
Million: 2020-2025
Genome Sequencing Experiences Host of Evolutionary Waves
Greater Integration of Genomic Technologies in the Development
of Novel Diagnostics Tests
Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth
R&D Activity Remains Vibrant in NGS
The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-
enabled Bioinformatics Services
Single-Cell Spatial Biology Technologies Poised to Emerge as an
Integral Aspect of Future Labs
Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for
Faster Secondary Analysis Tools
Rapid Growth in Biopharma Industry and Rising Investments in R
&D to Boost Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 8: Global BioPharmaceuticals Market in US$ Billion:
2020 and 2026
Liquid Chromatography Drives Growth in New Application Markets
Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth
Digital Transformation of Life Sciences Sector Improves
Efficiency and Productivity
EXHIBIT 9: Key Initiators of Digital Transformation in Life
Sciences
Artificial Intelligence offers Multiple Opportunities
Wearable Devices Gains Popularity
The Cloud Technology Witnesses Rapid Growth
VR and E-pharmacy
Smart Quality
Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors
Presents Opportunities
EXHIBIT 10: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion)
for 2015-2025
Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications
to Bolster Growth in Mass Spectrometry
EXHIBIT 11: Global Chromatography Market (2022): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques
Miniature Mass Spectroscopy Instruments Get Popular
Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand for Life
Science Tools
EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
The Rise of Data Analytics in Life Sciences
Data Science in Drug R&D
Data Sharing Emerges as a Significant Trend to Gain Competitive
Advantage
