New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Life Science Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032055/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Life Science Tools Market to Reach $258.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Life Science Tools estimated at US$133 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$258.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cell Biology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$82.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Genomics segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR



The Life Science Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 295 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories Inc.

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

- Bruker Corporation

- Carl Zeiss AG

- Eppendorf SE

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

- Illumina, Inc.

- Merck KGaA

- Oxford Instruments plc

- PerkinElmer Inc.

- QIAGEN N.V.

- Shimadzu Corporation

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032055/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Life Sciences Tools

Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for

the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 1: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 2: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

EXHIBIT 3: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or

Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling

Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in

Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

EXHIBIT 4: Year Unemployed People (In Million) 2017, 2018,

2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Life Science Tools Market Gains Precedence during COVID-19

Pandemic

Competition

Players Pursue Product Launch & Innovation to Stay Relevant in

Competitive Life Science Tools Market

EXHIBIT 5: Life Science Tools - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

308 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Life Science Tools Market Appears Primed for Healthy

Growth Ahead

Cell Biology Holds Significant Revenue Stake

Hospitals Remain Primary End-User Segment

North America Maintains Front Rank in Global Life Science Tools

Market

Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Impressive Growth

Salient Drivers Keeping Global Life Science Tools Market in

Good Shape

Technology Trends in the Life Sciences Domain

Connected Devices, IoT Ecosystems to Transform the Life Science

Landscape

Exponential Intelligence, Quantum Computing and Ambient

Technologies to Make Headway

Cloud Platforms Ease Data Sharing

Life Sciences to Gain with Blockchain Edge

AI-enabled Automation to Deliver Tangible Benefits for All

Cybersecurity Needs Grow for Life Sciences

Intertwined Factors with Major Implications for Life Science

Domain & Related Tools

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Life Science Sector Support Demand

Why Diagnostic Testing is Key to Mitigate Impact of Infectious

Diseases?

3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry

EXHIBIT 6: Global 3D Cell Culture Market in US$ Million: 2020 -

2027

Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery

Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine

Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle

against COVID-19

Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery

Proteomics at the Fore with Latest Advances

Mass Spectrometry (MS) Expands Application of Proteomics

AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional

Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns

mRNA Technology Gains Spotlight in Life Sciences

Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive

Adoption of PCR

Synoptic Review of Quantitative PCR Technical Advancements in

the Recent Years

EXHIBIT 7: Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market in US$

Million: 2020-2025

Genome Sequencing Experiences Host of Evolutionary Waves

Greater Integration of Genomic Technologies in the Development

of Novel Diagnostics Tests

Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth

R&D Activity Remains Vibrant in NGS

The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-

enabled Bioinformatics Services

Single-Cell Spatial Biology Technologies Poised to Emerge as an

Integral Aspect of Future Labs

Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for

Faster Secondary Analysis Tools

Rapid Growth in Biopharma Industry and Rising Investments in R

&D to Boost Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 8: Global BioPharmaceuticals Market in US$ Billion:

2020 and 2026

Liquid Chromatography Drives Growth in New Application Markets

Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth

Digital Transformation of Life Sciences Sector Improves

Efficiency and Productivity

EXHIBIT 9: Key Initiators of Digital Transformation in Life

Sciences

Artificial Intelligence offers Multiple Opportunities

Wearable Devices Gains Popularity

The Cloud Technology Witnesses Rapid Growth

VR and E-pharmacy

Smart Quality

Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors

Presents Opportunities

EXHIBIT 10: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion)

for 2015-2025

Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications

to Bolster Growth in Mass Spectrometry

EXHIBIT 11: Global Chromatography Market (2022): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques

Miniature Mass Spectroscopy Instruments Get Popular

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand for Life

Science Tools

EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

The Rise of Data Analytics in Life Sciences

Data Science in Drug R&D

Data Sharing Emerges as a Significant Trend to Gain Competitive

Advantage



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Life Science Tools Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Science Tools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Biology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Cell Biology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Cell Biology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Genomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Genomics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Genomics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Proteomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Proteomics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Proteomics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biopharmaceutical Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical Companies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government & Academics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Government & Academics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Government & Academics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Life Science Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,

Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell

Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Life Science Tools by End-Use -

Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &

Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Life Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,

Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell

Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Life Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &

Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Life Science Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,

Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell

Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &

Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Life Science Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,

Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell

Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &

Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Life Science Tools by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Life Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,

Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell

Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Life Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &

Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Life Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,

Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell

Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Life Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &

Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Life Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,

Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell

Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Life Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &

Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,

Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell

Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &

Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,

Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell

Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Life Science Tools by End-Use -

Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &

Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,

Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell

Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &

Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Life Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,

Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cell

Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Life Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Government & Academics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government &

Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Life Science Tools by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Life Science Tools by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics,

Proteomics and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Life Science Tools

by Technology - Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Life Science

Tools by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics and Other Technologies

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Life Science Tools by End-Use - Healthcare,

Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Life Science

Tools by End-Use - Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies,

Government & Academics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Life Science

Tools by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032055/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________