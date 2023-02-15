Global Remote Tank Monitoring Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2026: Overview of Remote Tank Monitoring Value Chain and Key Applications with In-depth Profiles of 70 Key Players

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market is the foremost source of information about the adoption of connected tank level measurement devices in multiple market segments. Whether you are a device vendor, service provider, telecom operator, investor, consultant, tank fleet owner or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

The report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The global installed base of active remote tank monitoring (RTM) solutions reached 6.2 million units at the end of 2021, according to the research report. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9%, the active installed base is estimated to reach 23 million units worldwide in 2026.

The analyst estimates that the European market accounted for almost 1.5 million active RTM systems at the end of 2021. The North American market is estimated to be larger than the European at around 2.6 million active units. The Asia-Pacific market is moreover estimated to represent an installed base of about 1.4 million RTM systems. South America and Middle East & Africa are smaller markets having installed bases of 310,000 units and 434,000 units respectively.

There are more than 100 RTM solution vendors active on the market worldwide and this report covers 63 companies. The analyst ranks Otodata once again as the leading RTM solution provider in terms of the active installed base worldwide with an installed base of about 1.6 million RTM units. Otodata is based in Canada and primarily focuses on the fuel reseller segment in North America.

Otodata has so far acquired 3 companies to boost its growth plans: Wise Telemetry in April 2021, Wireless Applications Corporation (WACnGO) in December 2021 and AIUT's LPG branch in June 2022. Anova and SkyBitz (Ametek) were in second and third place having achieved installed bases of about 890,000 units and 195,000 units respectively.

Anova has done a string of acquisitions including Independent Technologies, Wikon, ISA - Intelligent Sensing Anywhere, iTank (Sierra Wireless) and Silicon Controls to become the second largest RTM solution vendor with more than 2,000 customers in 75 countries.

SkyBitz is based in the US and most of its tanks under management can be found in North America and a few in Mexico and other countries. Polish AIUT and Tank Utility followed in fourth and fifth place and had installed bases of 172,000 and 125,000 tank monitoring systems respectively. Sensile Technologies, FoxInsights, Angus Energy, Kingspan, Dunraven Systems and Powelectrics are also ranked among the largest providers with 60,000 - 100,000 units each.

Other RTM solution providers with installed bases of 21,000 - 50,000 RTM systems in active use at the end of 2021 include Varec, ATEK Access Technologies, Banner Engineering, FreeWave, GreenCityZen, Insite Platform Partners, SilentSoft, Schmitt Industries and Tecson.

Merger and acquisition activity on this market is just about to commence at the same time as new innovative companies enter the market. Anova and Otodata have been the most ambitious consolidators on the market so far with 5 and 3 acquisitions respectively.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2026 Estimated Market Value in 2021 6.2 Million Units Forecasted Market Value by 2026 23 Million Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.9% Regions Covered Global

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies

Comprehensive overview of the remote tank monitoring value chain and key applications

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments

Updated in-depth profiles of 70 key players in this market

Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2026

This report answers the following questions:

What is the potential market size for remote tank monitoring applications?

Which trends and developments are shaping the market?

Which are the key application areas for this technology?

What business models are used by the solution vendors?

What are the market shares for the leading solution vendors?

How will emerging LPWA connectivity options affect the market?

How will the remote tank level monitoring market evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Tank Monitoring Solutions

1.1 Introduction to remote tank monitoring

1.2 Remote tank monitoring infrastructure

1.2.1 Tank segment

1.2.2 GNSS segment

1.2.3 Network segment

1.2.4 Backoffice segment

1.3 Tank fleet management

1.3.1 Tank location tracking and level monitoring

1.3.2 Security tracking and intervention

1.3.3 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.3.4 Health and safety

1.4 Distribution operations management

1.4.1 Optimization of delivery and pick up routes

1.4.2 Inventory management and analytics

1.5 Tank segments and use cases

1.6 Business models and project strategies

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 The installed base of remote tank monitoring solutions

2.1.2 Remote tank monitoring vendor market shares

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Telematics industry players

2.3.2 Tank and level sensor industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 European solution providers

3.1.1 AIUT (AllSenso)

3.1.2 AXsensor

3.1.3 Dunraven Systems

3.1.4 Endress+Hauser

3.1.5 ETM Matteknik

3.1.6 FoxInsights

3.1.7 Four Data

3.1.8 GreenCityZen

3.1.9 HMS Industrial Networks

3.1.10 iLevel

3.1.11 Kingspan

3.1.12 Measure Connect Display (MCD)

3.1.13 Nanolike

3.1.14 Oriel Systems

3.1.15 Packwise

3.1.16 Piusi

3.1.17 Powelectrics

3.1.18 Schneider Electric

3.1.19 Sensile Technologies (WIKA)

3.1.20 Siemens

3.1.21 SilentSoft

3.1.22 Tecson

3.1.23 Top Fuel

3.1.24 VEGA

3.2 North American solution providers

3.2.1 Angus Energy

3.2.2 Anova

3.2.3 Asset Monitoring Solutions

3.2.4 ATEK Access Technologies (TankScan)

3.2.5 Automation Products Group

3.2.6 Banner Engineering

3.2.7 Digi International

3.2.8 Electronic Sensors (Level Devil)

3.2.9 Emerson

3.2.10 FarmChem

3.2.11 FLO-CORP

3.2.12 FreeWave Technologies

3.2.13 Hoover Circular Solutions

3.2.14 InSite Platform Partners (North American Satellite Corporation)

3.2.15 iTankData

3.2.16 Micro-Design

3.2.17 New Boundary Technologies

3.2.18 OleumTech

3.2.19 Otodata

3.2.20 Pedigree Technologies

3.2.21 Pulsa

3.2.22 REDtrac

3.2.23 Rugged Telemetry

3.2.24 Schmitt Industries (Xact Tank Monitoring Systems)

3.2.25 SkyBitz (Ametek)

3.2.26 Tank Utility (Generac)

3.2.27 Trimble

3.2.28 Valarm

3.2.29 Varec

3.2.30 WellAware

3.3 Rest of World solution providers

3.3.1 360Tanks

3.3.2 Farmbot

3.3.3 Farm Monitoring Solutions

3.3.4 Gasbot

3.3.5 Hawk Measurement

3.3.6 HyDip (IOR)

3.3.7 Omniflex

3.3.8 Solidat Applied Technologies

3.3.9 Tanktel

3.4 Tank level sensor manufacturers

3.4.1 Flowline

3.4.2 Gobius Sensor Technology

3.4.3 Pepperl+Fuchs

3.4.4 Senix

3.4.5 Tekelek

3.4.6 Terabee

3.4.7 WIKA

