New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281550/?utm_source=GNW





The global polyethylene terephthalate market will grow from $39.18 billion in 2022 to $42.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The polyethylene terephthalate market is expected to grow from $59.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.



The polyethylene terephthalate market consists of the sales of polyethylene terephthalate used in the production of PET bottles and jars, carpet, clothing, industrial strapping, rope, and automotive parts.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Polyethylene terephthalate is a high-gloss, crack-resistant transparent plastic. These are general-purpose thermoplastic polymers produced by the reaction of mono ethylene glycol (MEG) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and are known for their excellent combination of mechanical, thermal, chemical, and dimensional stability.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the polyethylene terephthalate market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the polyethylene terephthalate market.



The regions covered in the polyethylene terephthalate market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types of polyethylene terephthalate are virgin and recycled.Recycling is to pass again through a series of changes or treatments.



The applications are beverages, sheets & films, consumer goods, food packaging, and others (cosmetic bottles and household products). The end-use industries are packaging, electrical & electronics, automotive, construction, and others (material handling and strapping).



The rising demand for polyethylene terephthalate in food and beverage packaging, such as carbonated soft drink packaging, contributed to the growth of the polyethylene terephthalate market.The increasing demand for bottled drinks and glass and metal container replacements finds no better alternatives to polyethylene terephthalate due to its versatility in shape and size.



According to the Plastics Industry Association, a US-based plastic industry association, the plastics manufacturing shipments saw a 0.9% increase in 2020 and observed a 2.2% increase in 2021. The rising demand in the food and beverage packaging industry increased the demand for polyethylene terephthalate during the historic period, driving the market.



Strict regulations on the use of plastic are a major challenge in the polyethylene terephthalate market.Governments across the world are imposing restrictions on plastic products such as bottles and single-use plastics and are raising awareness about recycling plastic materials.



For instance, in June 2022, the US Interior Department, the executive department of the US federal government announced that it will ban the sale of single-use plastic on public lands, national parks by 2032. . Furthermore, according to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, India produces about 33 million pounds of plastic waste each day, and 60 percent of it is recycled. That’s approximately 24 pounds of waste per person per year, compared with 62 pounds globally. Imposing strict regulations on manufacturing and recycling plastic products has a negative impact on the polyethylene terephthalate market.



Major companies are increasingly manufacturing bio-based PET using partially recyclable materials.Bio-based PET is a lightweight, recyclable, biodegradable, and reusable bioplastic material derived from biomass.



It consists of 30% plant-derived ethanol glycol and 70% terephthalic acid derived from fossils.This is also used for the packaging of soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, food products, cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, and edible oils.



The desire to use environmentally friendly products and stringent regulations have encouraged the use of bio-friendly products in industries and have resulted in the increased demand for bio-based PET.For instance, Eastlon consists of 30% renewable raw materials.



As a drop-in bioplastic, Bio-PET has the same mechanical and thermal product properties as fossil PET. Applications include transparent packaging and bottles. Eastlon is 100% recyclable. A demonstration plant with an expected capacity of 18,000 tons of biomass will be built in Ontario (Canada) and will start by 2020 to produce 100% bio-based PET bottles.



In January 2020, DAK Americas, a US-based company and the largest integrated producer of PET resins in the world and the main producer of polyester staple fibers, headquartered in North Carolina, United States, acquired Perpetual Recycling Solutions for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of Perpetual and rPET capacity confirms Alpek Polyester’s ongoing dedication to sustainable product offerings to meet consumer demand for rPET content.



Perpetual Recycling Solutions is a US-based company that is a high-quality manufacturer of post-consumer recycled PET resin.



The countries covered in the polyethylene terephthalate market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The polyethylene terephthalate market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides polyethylene terephthalate market statistics, including polyethylene terephthalate industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a polyethylene terephthalate market share, detailed polyethylene terephthalate market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the polyethylene terephthalate industry. This polyethylene terephthalate market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281550/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________