NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Used by thousands of mobile app developers and advertisers across the globe, the Start.io platform is being revamped with a fresh, updated look. This includes an enhanced, user-friendlier layout, and a range of extra features and functionality designed to make the Start.io experience smoother, smarter, and better performing.

The new rollout includes the following additions and upgrades:

Powerful AI-based instant search functionality

Improved security

Clean design, and a strong focus on usability

Faster loading speed

Updated dashboard with additional insights

Adaptive resolution supporting all screen types

UTC time zone for reports timestamp

Data-driven usability for users

New updated mobile version

For mobile app developers and advertisers, the Start.io platform provides access to over 2.4 billion monthly active users, 500,000 active apps and a vast global network of first-party mobile user data. With the revamped platform, that access is more functional, friendly, and performance-driven than ever before.

Visit the Start.io platform to view the improved experience.

About Start.io: Start.io is a mobile marketing and audience platform that is reinventing mobile marketing by leveraging the largest independent app distribution. Start.io's direct integration with over 500K monthly active apps provides access to unprecedented levels of global first-party data, which can be leveraged to understand and predict behaviors, identify new opportunities and fuel growth.

Contact Information:

Maya Carmely

Director of Marketing

maya.carmely@start.io



Related Images











Image 1: New Look, Fresh Functionality, Peak Performance: Introducing the Revamped Start.io Platform









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment