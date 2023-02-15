New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281546/?utm_source=GNW





The global water-based printing inks market will grow from $9.12 billion in 2022 to $9.37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The water-based printing inks market is expected to grow from $10.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.1%.



The water-based printing inks market consists of the sales of different types of water-based printing inks such as high solid acrylic, discharge, low-solids, medium solids, wet on dry, and wet on wet systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Water-based printing inks are referred to as aqueous inks and are available as dye and pigment inks.They are not waterproof and fade in UV light.



The use of water-based printing inks has been limited due to compatibility with substrate materials, but they are successfully used for printing on fabric, paper, and some plastics.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the water-based printing inks market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the water-based printing inks market.



The regions covered in the water-based printing inks market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types of water-based printing inks are acrylic water-based inks, maleic water-based inks, and shellac water-based inks.Acrylic water-based inks are inks made with water rather than plastic or PVC.



The types are flexo inks, gravure inks, and screen-printing inks. The various applications are the packaging industry, the textile industry, art, and other applications.



3D technology will be a driver of the printing ink market during the forecast period. With a rise in worldwide interest in 3D printing technology from consumers, researchers, and industrial production, there is expected to be a high demand for 3D printing inks. Unlike 2D inks, which are intended for the fabrication of planar surfaces, 3D inks are intended for the fabrication of volumetric constructs and devices. In November 2021, Cubic Ink materials from ALTANA and DP Polar are revolutionizing industrial 3D inkjet printing. Multi-material capability for maximum productivity for a wide variety of printing materials is processed using the continuous Multi-material Jetting process.



Water-based printing inks take a considerably large amount of time to be cured when compared with non-water-based printing inks.For the water-based printing inks printed on a surface, a certain temperature must be reached and held to completely dry the solvent used for printing.



Though the printer can print the desired image quality and image onto a wide range of substrates, they cannot be done simultaneously, reducing the speed of the printer. This creates an obstacle to using water-based printing inks, thereby restraining the growth of the market.



Many companies in the printing ink market are shifting from manufacturing petroleum-based printing inks to manufacturing environmentally friendly printing inks (green printing inks).Unlike petroleum-based printing inks, green printing inks do not contain heavy metals or other dangerous or toxic substances, so they do not cause excessive pollution in the landfill.



Green printing inks are based on sustainable materials such as soy and other plant-based origins, which are more sustainable than petroleum.Examples of green printing inks include water-based and oil-based printing inks.



The use of green printing inks results in a reduction of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) released during the printing process. Major players in the printing ink market such as DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Sakata Inx, and others are providing green printing inks as part of their offerings.



In October 2020, Flint Group specialized in color management procedures, products, and services.It develops, manufactures, and markets an extensive portfolio of printing consumables and printing equipment, acquired by Poteet Printing Systems for an undisclosed amount.



This acquisition joins with a key element of Flint Group Packaging’s intention to improve not only organically but also via acquisition. Poteet Printing Systems is a US-based company that manufactures and markets water-based inks for flexographic applications to printers and converters.



The countries covered in the water-based printing inks market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The water-based printing inks market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides water-based printing inks market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a water-based printing inks market share, detailed water-based printing inks market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the water-based printing inks industry. This water-based printing inks market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

