China Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Major Import Sources 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032

Heat treatment is a key step in the pre-process flow of IC manufacturing. The heat treatment process has three main steps: oxidation, diffusion and annealing. Due to the limited technical level of semiconductor heat treatment equipment produced by local Chinese companies, China needs to import a large amount of semiconductor heat treatment equipment every year.



In 2021, China imported 1,939 units of semiconductor heat treatment equipment (heat treatment equipment such as oxide diffusion for semiconductor devices or ICs, the same below), up 39.20% year-on-year, with an import value of US$1.908 billion, up 53.42% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China imported 1,535 units of semiconductor heat treatment equipment, down 5.01% year-on-year, with an import value of US$1.498 billion, down 6.61% year-on-year.



The publisher's analysis shows that the average import price of semiconductor heat treatment equipment in China shows an overall increase from 2018-2022. In 2019, the average import price of semiconductor heat treatment equipment in China rises from US$228,900 per unit to US$963,600 per unit.

In 2020, the average import price of semiconductor heat treatment equipment in China decreases slightly, down 7.34% year-on-year from the previous year. The average import price picks up in 2021 and has remained at about US$980,000 per unit since then.



In 2021, China imported semiconductor heat treatment equipment from a total of 12 countries and regions. The publisher's analysis, by import volume, Japan, the United States, South Korea, China Taiwan, Singapore and Germany are China's main sources of semiconductor heat treatment equipment imports.

Among them, Japan is the largest importer of semiconductor heat treatment equipment in China. In 2021, China imported 1,244 units of Japanese semiconductor heat treatment equipment, accounting for 64.16% of the total import volume of semiconductor heat treatment equipment in that year, with an import value of US$1.343 billion, accounting for 70.36% of the total import value.



The publisher expects that in the short term it will be difficult for China's locally manufactured semiconductor equipment, such as semiconductor heat treatment equipment, to cover all the needs of Chinese chip companies, and therefore China's imports of semiconductor heat treatment equipment are expected to continue to rise from 2023-2032.



Topics covered:

China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis

1.1. China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Scale

1.1.1. China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Value

1.1.3. China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Price

1.1.4. China's Apparent Consumption of Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment

1.1.5. Import Dependence of Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment in China

1.2. China's Main Import Sources of Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Oxidation Furnace

2.1. Oxidation Furnace Import Volume

2.2. Oxidation Furnace Import Value

2.3. Oxidation Furnace Import Price

2.4. Import Dependence of Oxidation Furnace

2.5 Import Analysis of Various Types of Oxidation Furnace

2.5.1. Import Volume of Various Types of Oxidation Furnace

2.5.2. Import Value of Various Types of Oxidation Furnace

2.5.3. Import Price of Various Types of Oxidation Furnace

2.6. Import Sources of Oxidation Furnaces

2.6.1. By Import Volume

2.6.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Diffusion Furnace Import Analysis

3.1. Import Volume of Diffusion Furnace

3.2. Import Value of Diffusion Furnace

3.3. Import Price of Diffusion Furnace

3.4. Import Dependence of Diffusion Furnace

3.5. Import Analysis of Various Types of Diffusion Furnaces

3.5.1. Import Volume of Various Types of Diffusion Furnaces

3.5.2. Import Value of Various Types of Diffusion Furnaces

3.5.3. Import Price of Various Types of Diffusion Furnaces

3.6. Import Sources of Diffusion Furnaces

3.6.1. By Import Volume

3.6.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 China Annealing Furnace Import Analysis

4.1. Import Volume of Annealing Furnace

4.2. Import Value of Annealing Furnace

4.3. Import Price of Annealing Furnace

4.4 Import Dependence of Annealing Furnace

4.5 Analysis of Various Types of Annealing Furnace Imports

4.5.1. Import Volume of Various Types of Annealing Furnaces

4.5.2. Import Value of Various Types of Annealing Furnaces

4.5.3. Import Price of Various Types of Annealing Furnaces

4.6 Import Sources of Annealing Furnaces

4.6.1 By Import Volume

4.6.2. By Import Value



5. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Other Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment

5.1. Other Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Volume

5.2. Other Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Value

5.3. Other Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Price

5.4 Import Dependence of Other Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment

5.5 Other Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Sources

5.5.1. By Import Volume

5.5.2. By Import Value



6. 2018-2022 China Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Major Import Sources Analysis

6.1. Japan Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis

6.2. United States Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis

6.3 Korea Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis

6.4 China Taiwan Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis

6.5 Singapore Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis

6.6 Germany Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis

6.7 Other Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis



7. 2023-2032 Outlook for China's Import of Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment

7.1. Factors Affecting the Import of Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment in China

7.1.1 Favorable Factors

7.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

7.2. Import Forecast of Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment in China, 2023-2032

7.2.1. Import Volume Forecast

7.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

7.2.3. Major Import Types of Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Forecast



