Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Global Market Report 2023

The global ethylene propylene (EPDM) market will grow from $6.08 billion in 2022 to $6.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The ethylene propylene (EPDM) market is expected to grow from $9.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.



The ethylene propylene market consists of the sales of ethylene propylene made with ethylene and propylene alone, and ethylene propylene made with small amounts of a diene (generally ethylidene norbornene or 1,4-hexadiene).Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Ethylene propylene is a type of synthetic rubber formed as a terpolymer of ethylene, propylene, and a diene component.It is resistant to heat and electricity and is non-reactive towards acids and alkali compounds.



Ethylene propylene is used in weather-stripping and seals, glass-run channels, radiators, garden and appliance hoses, tubing, belts, and electrical insulation.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ethylene-propylene market in 2022.Middle East was the second-largest region in the ethylene-propylene market.



The regions covered in the ethylene-propylene market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types of ethylene-propylene are solution polymerization and suspension polymerization.Solution polymerization is the polymerization that takes place in a solution.



The presence of a solvent prevents the viscosity of the reaction mixture from becoming too high, which is beneficial for fluid flow and heat transfer. The various applications involved are automotive, building and construction, plastic modification, lubricant additives, wires and cables, and tires and tubes.



The use of ethylene propylene across various industries contributes to the growth of the ethylene-propylene market.In the automotive industry, EPDM products bond well with metals by providing a well-built barrier against the environment.



EPDM possesses properties such as heat resistance, abrasion resistance, oil swell resistance, flame retardance, oxidation, ozone, and weather ageing due to its stable, saturated polymer backbone structure.Companies such as BRP manufacturing are providing EPDM for the automotive industry that includes under-the-hood, cabin pressure-equalizing assemblies, interior trim, and striker plate blinds.



Thus, the usage of EPDM in different industries is contributing to the EPDM market’s growth.



The release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) while manufacturing ethylene-propylene causes environmental pollution, which is challenging the growth of the EPDM market.VOCs consist of different chemicals that show adverse effects on human health as well as on the environment as they release fine particulates into the atmosphere, resulting in the formation of smog and reduced visibility.



For instance, to avoid harmful emissions of VOCs, the Hong Kong government has implemented various regulations, such as products exceeding normal emissions of VOCs are not allowed in the country. Thus, the increased release of VOCs from producing ethylene propylene is limiting its market growth.



The increasing demand for ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber produced from bio-based feedstock acts as a key trend driving the growth of the EPDM market.Renewable EPDM rubber uses raw materials such as sugar and glycerin to replace traditional feedstock such as isoprene and butadiene in synthetic rubber production to reduce greenhouse emissions and to achieve sustainability.



For instance, Keltan, a Netherlands-based company, produced the first commercial bio-based feedstock, KELTAN Eco, based on renewable raw materials. Therefore, renewable EPDM rubber is expected to increase the market share of the EPDM market.



The countries covered in the ethylene-propylene market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The ethylene-propylene market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ethylene-propylene market statistics, including ethylene-propylene industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an ethylene-propylene market share, detailed ethylene-propylene market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ethylene-propylene industry. This ethylene-propylene market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

