Image Intensifier Tube Market Revenue to Cross $1.38 Billion, Globally, by 2028 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Image Intensifier Tube Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Generation (Generation 1, Generation 2, and Generation 3) and End User (Military, Healthcare and Biotech, and Others)” the global image intensifier tube market growth is driven by rising demand for x-ray machines, increase in contracts for procurement and advancement of night vision systems and increasing integration in variable-speed imaging applications.





Global Image Intensifier Tube Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.01 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1.38 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 143 No. of Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Generation, and End User





Global Image Intensifier Tube Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Bel Optronics Devices Ltd, ASELSAN AS, Harder Digital Ingenieur-und Industriegesellschaft mbH, Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co Ltd, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Newcon International Ltd, Photek Ltd, Photonis Technologies SAS, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Hakuto Taiwan Ltd), and Elbit Systems Ltd. are among the key image intensifier tube market players profiled in this market study. Several other essential image intensifier tube market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market size and ecosystem.

In January 2022, Elbit Systems of America LLC, was awarded an order valued at approximately US$ 107 million for the supply of Enhanced Night Vision Goggle–Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment for the U.S. Army.

In April 2020, the US Air Force offered L3Harris Technologies a US$93 million indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract to supply its green and white image intensifier tubes with a high figure of merit (FOM).





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Image Intensifier Tube Market Growth:

The COVID-19 pandemic led to huge disruptions in the European economy, as almost all the countries in the region were affected. Moreover, countries such as the UK and Italy witnessed a huge disruption in their respective supply chain and country operations due to the havoc created by the pandemic. Most of the regional population got affected by COVID-19 in 2020, leading to a panic situation. Moreover, the image intensifier tube market was negatively impacted by the pandemic as there was a gap between the demand and supply of IITs within the region in 2020. Moreover, the pandemic led to a reduction in the supply of military optronic systems across countries in Europe due to the supply chain and funding challenges caused by the pandemic. For instance, in May 2021, Photek, a UK-based manufacturer and supplier of vacuum-based tubes (IIT) and camera systems, declared that the company had taken several safety measures to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company operated remotely and restricted visitors across their respective office and production facility premises. The supply chain was also disrupted, due to which the company utilized its inventory supplies to keep the demand and supply gap very low for its customers across Europe.





A similar report on “ Image Intensifier Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Diameter (Less than 18 mm, 18 mm, 25 mm, 6 inch, 9 inch, 12 inch, 16 inch); Application (Cameras, Scopes, Eyewear, X ray detectors); End user (Military, Healthcare, Industrial, Others) and Geography”. "Global Image Intensifier Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the image intensifier industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The global image intensifier market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading image intensifier market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. Companies like Argus Imaging, Canon Medical, FLIR Systems, Harris, JSC Katod, L3 technologies, Photek Limited, PHOTONIS, Siemens, Thales Group. are discussed in this research available at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003865







Image Intensifier Tube Market Study: Largest European Country Overview

Russia dominated the image intensifier tube market size in 2021. Being one of the largest military spenders across the globe, the country has a high procurement rate of advanced military devices, weapons, and other equipment. These factors are contributing to the demand for various night vision devices for seamless military operations, thereby positively influencing the demand for image intensifier tubes across the country. The Russian government provides healthcare through the Federal Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, which is controlled by the Ministry of Health. The main aim of the ministry is to offer easy accessibility to all healthcare facilities like hospitals for every resident. This has positively influenced the investment by the country in healthcare infrastructure over the years. For instance, in May 2020, as the country experienced a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Moscow government announced its plan to develop a new hospital for its CVOID-19 patients. These factors have increased the demand for various medical imaging devices like x-ray machines, thereby driving the image intensifier tube market in Russia.

Image Intensifier Tube Market Study: Generation Overview

Based on generation, the image intensifier tube market size is segmented into generation 1, generation 2, and generation 3. The generation 1 segment dominated the market in 2021, whereas the generation 3 segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Generation I image intensifying tubes are characterized by high image resolution, low noise, and wide range. They are developed by connecting multiple tubes in a series allowing higher light to gain as the output is amplified by each tube in the series. The generation 1 image intensifier does not use a micro-channel plate; however, the input-to-output electrons are guided through electrostatic focusing. The major benefits of generation 1 image intensifying tubes are availability in de-magnifying formats, low noise, no requirement of fiber optic taper, and high dynamic range. However, the presence of electrostatic inverters in the generation 1 image intensifying tubes leads to image distortion, which is restricting their adoption.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Image Intensifier Tube Market Growth:

