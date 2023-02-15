Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031642/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solanaceae, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Root & Bulb segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

The Fruit and Vegetable Seeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Advanta Limited
- Bayer Cropscience AG
- Corteva Agriscience
- DLF Seeds & Science
- Groupe Limagrain
- Invivo
- KALO
- Mahindra Agri (Samriddhi)
- Mahyco
- Monsanto Company
- Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt En Zaadhandel B.V
- Sakata Seed Corporation
- Syngenta AG
- Takii & Co., Ltd.
- Western Bio Vegetable Seeds Ltd


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031642/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fruit
and Vegetable Seeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solanaceae by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Solanaceae by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Solanaceae by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Root &
Bulb by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Root & Bulb by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Root & Bulb by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brassica by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Brassica by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Brassica by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cucurbit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Cucurbit by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Cucurbit by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leafy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Leafy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Leafy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Outdoor by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Outdoor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Indoor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Indoor by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Indoor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fruit
and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb,
Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by
Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solanaceae,
Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fruit
and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by
Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outdoor
and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb,
Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb,
Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb,
Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 52: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb,
Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb,
Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb,
Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb,
Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fruit
and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb,
Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by
Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solanaceae,
Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fruit
and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by
Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Outdoor
and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb,
Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb,
Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root &
Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fruit and
Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica,
Cucurbit and Leafy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and
Vegetable Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fruit and
Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and
Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and
Vegetable Seeds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root &
Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and
Leafy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and
Vegetable Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and
Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb,
Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and
Leafy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and
Vegetable Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and
Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb,
Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: India 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds
by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: India 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root &
Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and
Leafy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and
Vegetable Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Fruit and
Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae,
Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fruit and
Vegetable Seeds by Type - Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica,
Cucurbit and Leafy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Fruit
and Vegetable Seeds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Brassica, Cucurbit and Leafy
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor
and Indoor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fruit and
Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Outdoor and Indoor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Fruit
and Vegetable Seeds by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Outdoor and Indoor for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

LATIN AMERICA
Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031642/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 
                    

        











    

        

        
Contact Data