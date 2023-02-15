Social and Emotional Learning Market Research Report 2022 - Global Forecast to 2027 - Opportunities in the Emergence of AI, AR, and VR Learning Trends in K-12 Sector

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social and Emotional Learning Market by Component, Solution (Social and Emotional Learning Platform, Social and Emotional Learning Assessment Tool), Service, User, Type (Web-based, Application) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global social and emotional learning market is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.8 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period.

By solution, the SEL assessment tool segment is estimated to account for the second-highest market share during the forecast period



The software enabling teachers and parents to evaluate and quantify SEL skills for K-12 pupils is the SEL assessment tool. With the aid of this tool, instructors can assess the SEL program's effects on children and make appropriate decisions. The SEL ecosystem has seen the emergence of this new group of vendors.

Most interested parties, from pre-K through high schools, have begun using SEL assessment methods. Educational stakeholders can track and evaluate the SEL curriculum's effects on pupils using this technology. The tool providers utilize cutting-edge technology (analytics and Al) and evidence-based metrics to assist instructors in understanding each student's progress across all grades.

Vendors offer the SEL evaluation. The SEL evaluation tool is made available by vendors to districts and schools. This tool aids educators in measuring, assessing, and making defensible choices regarding students' SEL journeys. Additionally, it supports educators by administering and gathering survey data, offering practical insights on SEL capabilities, and developing best practices for children.



By service, the deployment, and integration segment to record the second-largest market size during the forecast period



Integration and deployment provide many services to streamline the process, hasten implementation, eliminate service interruptions, and lower overall deployment costs. Integration and deployment services assist schools and districts in integrating the SEL platform into their operations and creating instructional strategies based on SEL initiatives.

The service providers use the number of pupils and class grades at each school to establish and design an integration strategy. Integration and deployment services are essentially concerned with making the implementation process for educators as seamless as possible. These programs enhance children's SEL development and help identify new social skill sets that educators want to emphasize.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Focus on All-Round Development of Students

Growing Implementation of Distance Education Solutions

Need for Social and Emotional Well-Being in Educational Institutions

Growing Support and Awareness Programs by Governments

Promoting Social Awareness Among Employees in Organizations

Proliferation of Computing in K-12 Sector

Restraints

Absence of Appropriate Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Lack of Education Budget in Emerging Countries

Opportunities

Demand for New Learning Models with Advancements in Technologies

Emergence of Ai, Ar, and Vr Learning Trends in K-12 Sector

Challenges

Constraints while Shifting from Traditional Learning Methods

Focus on Academic Learning More Than Social and Emotional Learning

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Subscription-Based Software, by Key Player

Average Selling Price Ranges of Subscription-Based Social and Emotional Learning Software

Technology Analysis

Augmented and Virtual Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

Big Data Analytics

Cloud Services

5G Network

Case Study Analysis

Everfi Helped Prince William County Public Schools to Prepare Students for Life Beyond High School

Illuminate Education Partnered with Cisd to Develop Ise Solution for Special Education Needs

Panorama Education Helped Fresno Unified School District Promote Social and Emotional Learning Using Relevant Survey Data

Navigate360 Social and Emotional Learning Program Helped Students at Marion Public School Learn Strategies to Respond to Stressors More Positively

Ceres High School Uses Schoolmint Hero for Social and Academic Success

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Communications Act of 1934

General Data Protection Regulation

International Organization for Standardization (Iso) Standard 27001

Act on the Protection of Personal Information

Every Student Succeeds Act

Supporting Social and Emotional Learning Act

Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning Act of 2015

Jesse Lewis Empowering Educators Act

Social Emotional Learning for Families Act of 2019

