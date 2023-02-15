Social and Emotional Learning Market Research Report 2022 - Global Forecast to 2027 - Opportunities in the Emergence of AI, AR, and VR Learning Trends in K-12 Sector

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social and Emotional Learning Market by Component, Solution (Social and Emotional Learning Platform, Social and Emotional Learning Assessment Tool), Service, User, Type (Web-based, Application) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global social and emotional learning market is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.8 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period.
By solution, the SEL assessment tool segment is estimated to account for the second-highest market share during the forecast period
The software enabling teachers and parents to evaluate and quantify SEL skills for K-12 pupils is the SEL assessment tool. With the aid of this tool, instructors can assess the SEL program's effects on children and make appropriate decisions. The SEL ecosystem has seen the emergence of this new group of vendors.
Most interested parties, from pre-K through high schools, have begun using SEL assessment methods. Educational stakeholders can track and evaluate the SEL curriculum's effects on pupils using this technology. The tool providers utilize cutting-edge technology (analytics and Al) and evidence-based metrics to assist instructors in understanding each student's progress across all grades.
Vendors offer the SEL evaluation. The SEL evaluation tool is made available by vendors to districts and schools. This tool aids educators in measuring, assessing, and making defensible choices regarding students' SEL journeys. Additionally, it supports educators by administering and gathering survey data, offering practical insights on SEL capabilities, and developing best practices for children.
By service, the deployment, and integration segment to record the second-largest market size during the forecast period
Integration and deployment provide many services to streamline the process, hasten implementation, eliminate service interruptions, and lower overall deployment costs. Integration and deployment services assist schools and districts in integrating the SEL platform into their operations and creating instructional strategies based on SEL initiatives.
The service providers use the number of pupils and class grades at each school to establish and design an integration strategy. Integration and deployment services are essentially concerned with making the implementation process for educators as seamless as possible. These programs enhance children's SEL development and help identify new social skill sets that educators want to emphasize.
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$7.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Increasing Investments to Drive Market
- Solutions and Web-Based Segments to Have Large Shares in North America in 2022
- Solutions and Web-Based Segments to Have Large Shares in Asia-Pacific in 2022
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Focus on All-Round Development of Students
- Growing Implementation of Distance Education Solutions
- Need for Social and Emotional Well-Being in Educational Institutions
- Growing Support and Awareness Programs by Governments
- Promoting Social Awareness Among Employees in Organizations
- Proliferation of Computing in K-12 Sector
Restraints
- Absence of Appropriate Infrastructure in Emerging Economies
- Lack of Education Budget in Emerging Countries
Opportunities
- Demand for New Learning Models with Advancements in Technologies
- Emergence of Ai, Ar, and Vr Learning Trends in K-12 Sector
Challenges
- Constraints while Shifting from Traditional Learning Methods
- Focus on Academic Learning More Than Social and Emotional Learning
Pricing Analysis
- Average Selling Price Trend of Subscription-Based Software, by Key Player
- Average Selling Price Ranges of Subscription-Based Social and Emotional Learning Software
Technology Analysis
- Augmented and Virtual Reality
- Artificial Intelligence
- Internet of Things
- Big Data Analytics
- Cloud Services
- 5G Network
Case Study Analysis
- Everfi Helped Prince William County Public Schools to Prepare Students for Life Beyond High School
- Illuminate Education Partnered with Cisd to Develop Ise Solution for Special Education Needs
- Panorama Education Helped Fresno Unified School District Promote Social and Emotional Learning Using Relevant Survey Data
- Navigate360 Social and Emotional Learning Program Helped Students at Marion Public School Learn Strategies to Respond to Stressors More Positively
- Ceres High School Uses Schoolmint Hero for Social and Academic Success
Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
- Communications Act of 1934
- General Data Protection Regulation
- International Organization for Standardization (Iso) Standard 27001
- Act on the Protection of Personal Information
- Every Student Succeeds Act
- Supporting Social and Emotional Learning Act
- Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning Act of 2015
- Jesse Lewis Empowering Educators Act
- Social Emotional Learning for Families Act of 2019
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Committee for Children
- Everfi
- Nearpod
- Illuminate Education
- Panorama Education
- Schoolmint
- Newsela
- Playworks
- Wings for Kids
- Rethink Ed
- Move this World
- Positive Action
- Growing Leaders
- Mindsets
- Ori Learning (Oneder Academy)
- The Conover Company
- Imagine Learning
- Navigate360
- Peekapak
- Paths Program LLC
Startup/Sme Players
- Brighten Learning
- Aperture Education
- Taproot Learning
- Meandmine
- Base Education
- Everyday Speech
- Moozoom
- Wayfinder
- Heykiddo
- Classcraft
- Tamboro
- Persona Education
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7c0mrr-and?w=12
