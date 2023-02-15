New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flat Steel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031573/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Flat Steel Market to Reach $698.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Flat Steel estimated at US$463.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$698.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Carbon Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$345.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alloy Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $126.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Flat Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$126.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$154.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$95.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Allegheny Technologies

- ArcelorMittal

- China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

- Essar Steel

- HBIS Group

- Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.

- JFE Steel Corporation

- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

- POSCO

- Shougang Group Co., Ltd.

- SSAB AB

- Tata Steel

- ThyssenKrupp AG

- United States Steel Corporation

- Voestalpine Group





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031573/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Flat Steel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Flat Steel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Carbon Steel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Carbon Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alloy

Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Alloy Steel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Alloy Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stainless Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Stainless Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tool

Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Tool Steel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Tool Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive & Other Transport by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive & Other

Transport by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Automotive & Other

Transport by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mechanical Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Mechanical Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Mechanical Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Building & Infrastructure

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Building &

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Basic Oxygen Furnace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Basic Oxygen Furnace by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Basic Oxygen Furnace by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Arc Furnace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Electric Arc Furnace by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Electric Arc Furnace by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sheets & Strips by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Sheets & Strips by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 18-Year Perspective for Sheets & Strips by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Plates by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 18-Year Perspective for Plates by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Flat Steel Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Flat Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Steel by Material - Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel

and Tool Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Flat Steel by Material -

Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel, Alloy

Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Steel by Application - Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment, Other Applications and Building & Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Flat Steel by Application -

Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment, Other

Applications and Building & Infrastructure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment, Other Applications and

Building & Infrastructure for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Steel by Process - Basic Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc

Furnace - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Flat Steel by Process - Basic

Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen Furnace

and Electric Arc Furnace for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Steel by Type - Sheets & Strips and Plates - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Flat Steel by Type - Sheets &

Strips and Plates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Strips and

Plates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Material - Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless

Steel and Tool Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Flat Steel by Material -

Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel, Alloy

Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Application - Automotive & Other Transport,

Mechanical Equipment, Other Applications and Building &

Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Flat Steel by Application -

Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment, Other

Applications and Building & Infrastructure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment, Other

Applications and Building & Infrastructure for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Process - Basic Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc

Furnace - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Flat Steel by Process -

Basic Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen Furnace

and Electric Arc Furnace for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Type - Sheets & Strips and Plates - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Flat Steel by Type -

Sheets & Strips and Plates Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Strips and

Plates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Flat Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Steel by Material - Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel

and Tool Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Flat Steel by Material -

Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel, Alloy

Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Steel by Application - Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment, Other Applications and Building & Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Flat Steel by Application -

Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment, Other

Applications and Building & Infrastructure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment, Other

Applications and Building & Infrastructure for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Steel by Process - Basic Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc

Furnace - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Flat Steel by Process -

Basic Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen Furnace

and Electric Arc Furnace for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Steel by Type - Sheets & Strips and Plates - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Flat Steel by Type - Sheets &

Strips and Plates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Strips and

Plates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Flat Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Steel by Material - Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel

and Tool Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Flat Steel by Material -

Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel, Alloy

Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Steel by Application - Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment, Other Applications and Building & Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Flat Steel by Application -

Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment, Other

Applications and Building & Infrastructure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment, Other

Applications and Building & Infrastructure for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Steel by Process - Basic Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc

Furnace - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Flat Steel by Process -

Basic Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen Furnace

and Electric Arc Furnace for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Steel by Type - Sheets & Strips and Plates - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for Flat Steel by Type - Sheets &

Strips and Plates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: China 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Strips and

Plates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Flat Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Flat Steel by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Material - Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless

Steel and Tool Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Flat Steel by Material -

Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel, Alloy

Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Application - Automotive & Other Transport,

Mechanical Equipment, Other Applications and Building &

Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Flat Steel by Application -

Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment, Other

Applications and Building & Infrastructure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment, Other

Applications and Building & Infrastructure for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Process - Basic Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc

Furnace - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Flat Steel by Process -

Basic Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen Furnace

and Electric Arc Furnace for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Type - Sheets & Strips and Plates - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Flat Steel by Type -

Sheets & Strips and Plates Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Strips and

Plates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Flat Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Material - Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless

Steel and Tool Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Flat Steel by Material -

Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: France 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Application - Automotive & Other Transport,

Mechanical Equipment, Other Applications and Building &

Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: France Historic Review for Flat Steel by Application -

Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment, Other

Applications and Building & Infrastructure Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: France 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment, Other

Applications and Building & Infrastructure for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Process - Basic Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc

Furnace - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: France Historic Review for Flat Steel by Process -

Basic Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: France 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen Furnace

and Electric Arc Furnace for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Type - Sheets & Strips and Plates - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: France Historic Review for Flat Steel by Type -

Sheets & Strips and Plates Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 115: France 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Strips and

Plates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Flat Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Material - Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless

Steel and Tool Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Flat Steel by Material -

Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon

Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Application - Automotive & Other Transport,

Mechanical Equipment, Other Applications and Building &

Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Flat Steel by

Application - Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment, Other Applications and Building & Infrastructure

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment, Other

Applications and Building & Infrastructure for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Process - Basic Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc

Furnace - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Flat Steel by Process -

Basic Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic Oxygen

Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Type - Sheets & Strips and Plates - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Germany Historic Review for Flat Steel by Type -

Sheets & Strips and Plates Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 127: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Strips and

Plates for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 128: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Material - Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless

Steel and Tool Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Italy Historic Review for Flat Steel by Material -

Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Flat Steel by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbon Steel, Alloy

Steel, Stainless Steel and Tool Steel for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



Table 131: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flat Steel by Application - Automotive & Other Transport,

Mechanical Equipment, Other Applications and Building &

Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 132: Italy Historic Review for Flat Steel by Application -



