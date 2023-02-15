The CAR-T cell therapy market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 23%, claims Roots Analysis

London, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market (4th Edition), 2022-2035 ” report to its list of offerings.

CAR-T cell therapies have been shown to enable complete disease remission, omitting the need for any further treatment. Several studies have proven the efficacy of these therapy candidates. Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation and sufficient financial support from investors, the CAR-T cell therapy market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the foreseen future

To order this 650+ page report, which features 350+ figures and 190+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/car-t-therapies-market/269.html

Key Market Insights

Over 970 CAR-T cell therapies are currently approved / under development

Over 25% of the aforementioned candidates are being evaluated in late-stage clinical trials (phase II and above), while 30% of them are in preclinical stage of development. More than 80% of the therapy candidates, which are being developed to target a range of disease indications, are autologous in nature. Further, CD19 and BCMA have emerged as the most popular target antigens.

Extensive efforts are underway to improve CAR constructs

Majority of the CAR-T cell therapies in clinical development, along with the six recently approved products, are based on second generation CARs. Further, lentivirus and retrovirus are presently the preferred type of vectors used for transduction of CAR constructs into T-cells.

More than 38,470 patients have been enrolled in around 750 clinical trials, worldwide

Clinical research activity, in terms of number of trials registered, is reported to have increased over the last five years. Of the total number of trials, more than 90% are active and still recruiting patients, while close to 10% have already been completed.

Partnership activity within this domain has grown at a CAGR of 25%, between 2015 and 2021

Over 280 agreements have been inked in the last 5 years. Majority of partnership deals signed within this domain were licensing agreements (29%), R&D agreements (21%) and product development and commercialization agreements (12%).

Amount close to USD 25 billion has been invested by both private and public investors, across more than 260 instances

Specifically, in 2020 and 2021, industry players raised over USD 6.1 billion. In addition, majority (42%) of the companies primarily received funding through venture capital rounds. Further, around 60% of the total funding instances were reported by players headquartered in the US.

More than 6,500 patents have been filed / published related to the CAR-T cell therapies

Close to 85% of these were patent applications, while around 15% were granted patents and others. Of the total granted applications, close to 45% were filed in North America and Europe.

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23%, during the period 2022-2035

Currently, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (85%) is anticipated to capture the highest target indication share; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. North America (primarily the US) and Europe are expected to capture close to 75% of the market share by 2035.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/269/request-sample.html

Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to CAR-T cell therapies?

What are the different types of clinical conditions that can be treated using CAR-T cell therapies?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

In which geographies, extensive research on CAR-T cell therapy is being conducted?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors in the CAR-T cell immunotherapy domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts from renowned academic and research institutes proficient to help drive product development efforts in this domain?

How is the intellectual property landscape for global CAR-T cell therapies likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

Who are the key service providers (CMOs / CDMOs) with capabilities to develop and manufacture CAR-T cell therapies?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of the CAR-T cell immunotherapies market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the key promotional strategies used by companies having marketed products?

The financial opportunity within the CAR-T cell therapies market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Target Indication(s)

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Ovarian Cancer

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (MG)

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Target Antigen

CD19

BCMA

CD19/22

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, T-cell immunotherapies are expected to be the next big step in cancer immunotherapy. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Troels Jordansen (Chief Executive Officer, Glycostem Therapeutics)

Wei (William) Cao (Chief Executive Officer, Gracell Biotechnologies)

Miguel Forte (Chief Operating Officer, TxCell)

Adrian Bot (Vice President, Scientific Affairs, Kite Pharma)

Vincent Brichard (Vice President, Immuno-Oncology, Celyad)

Brian Dattilo (Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing)

Aino Kalervo (Former Competitive Intelligence Manager, Strategy & Business Development, Theravectys)

Xian-Bao Zhan (Professor of Medicine and Director, Department of Oncology, Changhai Hospital)

Enkhtsetseg Purev (Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado)

The report includes brief profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, details related to its financial information (if available), details about CAR-T-cell based product(s), such as information on type of therapy and current development status, information on technology portfolio (if available), recent developments related to CAR-T cell immunotherapies and manufacturing capabilities of the players.

Autolus

bluebird Bio

Bristol Myers Squibb

Carsgen Therapeutics

Cellectis

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Gilead Sciences

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Kuur Therapeutics

Noile-Immune Biotech

Novartis

Shanghai GeneChem

Sinobioway Cell Therapy

Takara Bio

Wellington Zhaotai Therapies

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/car-t-therapies-market/269.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles: