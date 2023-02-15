Hair Transplant Market Is Expected To Register Growth at a CAGR Of 12.7% by 2033- Fact Mr Study

Rockville, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hair transplant market is projected to be valued at US$ 10143.0 Million by the end of 2023, rising at 12.70% value CAGR, likely to surpass a valuation US$ 33527.8 Million by the end of the said forecast period.



The factors propelling the growth of the hair transplant market are the increasing prevalence of various forms of dermatological disorders leading to hair loss and the increasing popularity of hair transplants. Increased awareness for healthy hair and scalp drives the market over the forecast period. Also, technological advancements in hair transplant devices are also increasing the success rate of these procedures and boosting the demand for these procedures.

The increasing number of people suffering from hair loss is expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the hair transplant market. The availability of state-of-the-art technology and evaluated medical solutions have been key drivers in the growth of the hair transplant industry.

Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 33527.8 Million Growth Rate (2022-2032) 12.70 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 41 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures





Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global hair transplant demand is likely to surge at a 10% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominates the global hair transplant market, with a market share of 27% and registering a value of US$ 2430 Million

Based on method, FUE will expand the fastest, accounting for a market share of 61% over the forecast period.

By customer, the male segment will remain the most prominent user, accounting market share of 78% throughout forecast period

“Rising demand for hair transplant surgery, technological advancement in hair transplant procedures and related treatments is projected to drive the growth of the hair transplant market”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Participants

Bernstein Medical

Bosley Inc

Chicago Hair Transplant Clinic

Dermamagnetica

Direct Hair Implantation International

Elite Hair Restoration

GETFUE Hair Transplantation Clinic

Hair Palace Clinic

HAIR SURE Hair Transplant Centre

Houston Hair Transplant Center

MAXIM Hair Restoration

National Hair Centers

Natural Transplants Washington

NeoGraft

Nova Medical



Competitive Landscape

Leading market players are looking to expand their existing production facilities in emerging markets and are making strategic investments in technological innovation and R&D initiatives to increase service quality. To achieve a substantial market, share in the worldwide hair transplant market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Some of the development are as follows -

Elite hair restoration introduced SmartGraft®, which is a smart option for both men and women searching for a permanent solution to hair loss. SmartGraft® uses a combination of precision craftsmanship and state-of-the-art technology rather than a scalpel. This procedure can be done with more precision in less time than many other FUE methods. Patients can go back to work in one or two days, and results look and feel completely natural.

Natural Transplants Washington - used HUE method i.e. High-Yield Unit Extraction®. This cutting edge procedure is exclusively used by the team of doctors at Natural Transplants Hair Restoration Clinics to produce unsurpassed results and maximum density. The concept is simple--to extract and move the MOST hairs possible in a single session by a highly-skilled doctors and highly efficient technicians, meticulously trained to maximize the donor tissue by limiting transected donor hairs.

GETFUE Hair Transplantation Clinic is one of most reputable hair transplantation clinics in Turkey it offers Implanter Pen DHI method of hair restoration and are committed to achieving top results for every patient through experience and innovation.



Key Segments Covered in the Hair Transplant Industry Report

By Type : Surgical Non-surgical Medication Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) Laser Combs and Helmets Micro needling Scalp Tension Reduce Device

By Method : FUT FUE

By Customer Orientation : Male Female

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the hair transplant market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the Hair Transplant Market Analysis Repot by Type (Surgical, Non-surgical) By Method (FUT, FUE) By Customer Orientation (Male, Female) By Region - Global Forecast 2023-2033

