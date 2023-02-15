New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281532/?utm_source=GNW

The global polybutadiene (BR) market will grow from $19.5 billion in 2022 to $21.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow from $29.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.



The polybutadiene market consists of the sales of high-cis, medium-cis, and low-cis polybutadiene.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Polybutadiene is a synthetic rubber that is formed from the polymerization process of the monomer 1,3-butadiene.Polybutadiene is abrasion-resistant and is used, especially in the manufacture of tires, as an additive to improve the mechanical strength of plastics such as polystyrene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS).



Polybutadiene is also used to coat or encapsulate electronic assemblies, offering high electrical resistivity.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the polybutadiene (br) market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the polybutadiene (br) market.



The regions covered in the polybutadiene market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types of polybutadiene are solid polybutadiene and liquid polybutadiene.Liquid polybutadienes (LPBds) are highly reactive liquid hydrocarbon polymers that are being formulated into solvent-free or low-solvent coating formulations.



The applications involved are automotive, chemical, industrial, and other applications.The sales channels involved are online and offline.



The industry verticals are tire, automotive, chemical, industrial rubber manufacturing, and other industry verticals.



Increased usage of polybutadiene in high-end tire manufacturing has contributed to the growth of the polybutadiene market.Nearly 70% of the world’s production of polybutadiene is used in tire manufacturing.



After the curing process, BR possesses different properties such as abrasion resistance, poor wet traction, and low rolling resistance because of its low glass transition temperature.It is also widely used in the sidewall of truck tires to improve abrasion and reduce wear.



For example, companies such as UBE Industries manufacture BR, which is used in tires with premier physical properties such as rebound, tensile strength, heat buildup, and grades with excellent processability such as mixing, roll banding, and extrusion.



Safety hazards have always been a major challenge in the polybutadiene industry.Due to its potential hazards, butadiene is not sold to customers directly, but it is used in the manufacture of polymers and elastomers.



Butadiene is highly volatile and low-water soluble.Long-term exposure to butadiene is detrimental to human health.



Exposure to high concentrations can result in damage to the central nervous system, blurred vision, nausea, headache, fatigue, decreased blood pressure, and coma. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, 1,3-Butadiene has been listed as a possible carcinogen.



Neodymium polybutadiene (ND-PBR) rubber production is an emerging trend in the polybutadiene rubber market.Neodymium is a catalyzed synthetic polybutadiene that has high elasticity and is resistant to dynamic stress at both high and low temperatures.



It is majorly used in the manufacturing of tires, conveyor belts, golf balls, footwear, and other industries. For instance, Lanxess, a producer of neodymium polybutadiene rubber, is producing 0.14 million tons of ND-PBR per year.



In September 2022, Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS), a Serbian oil and gas company received permission from the executive of the European Union ‘European Commission’ to acquire HIP-Petrohemija LLC Pancevo (HIPP) for an undisclosed amount.As a result, NIS aims to build HIP Petrohemija through modernization of basic production capacities, development of new plants and improving energy and business efficiency.



HIP-Petrohemija LLC Pancevo (HIPP) is a Serbian petrochemicals and synthetic rubber manufacturer.



The countries covered in the polybutadiene market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The polybutadiene market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides polybutadiene market statistics, including polybutadiene industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a polybutadiene market share, detailed polybutadiene market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the polybutadiene industry. This polybutadiene market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

