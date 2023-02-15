New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electron Beam Machining Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031447/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Electron Beam Machining Market to Reach $235.4 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electron Beam Machining estimated at US$187 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$235.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Welding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$100.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surface Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Electron Beam Machining market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$46.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.3 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Acceleron Inc.

- AVIC

- B.C. Instruments

- Beijing Zhong Ke Electric Co. Ltd.

- Bodycote

- Cambridge Vacuum Engineering

- Creative Instrumentation

- EB Industries

- EBWA Industries

- Evobeam

- Focus GmbH

- Global Beam Technologies

- Joining Technologies

- Josch Strahlschweitechnik GmbH

- KFMI

- Mitsubishi Electric

- Pro-Beam

- Ravenscourt Engineering

- Sciaky

- Sodick

- Teta





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031447/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Electron Beam Machining - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Machining

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Welding by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Welding by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surface Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Surface Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Surface Treatment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drilling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Drilling by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Drilling by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Electron Beam Machining Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Electron Beam Machining Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Machining

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Machining

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Electron Beam Machining Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Machining

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Machining

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Electron Beam Machining Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Machining

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Machining

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Electron Beam Machining Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Electron Beam Machining Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Electron Beam Machining Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining

by Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining

by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Machining

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Machining

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Electron Beam Machining Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Machining by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Welding,

Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Machining by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Machining

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Machining

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electron Beam

Machining by Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and

Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electron Beam

Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Electron Beam Machining Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electron Beam Machining by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electron Beam

Machining by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electron Beam

Machining by Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and

Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electron Beam

Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Electron Beam Machining Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Electron Beam

Machining by Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and

Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Electron Beam

Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Electron Beam Machining Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: India Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: India 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Electron Beam Machining by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface

Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Electron Beam

Machining by Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and

Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Electron Beam

Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Electron Beam

Machining by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Electron Beam Machining by Application - Welding,

Surface Treatment and Drilling - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electron

Beam Machining by Application - Welding, Surface Treatment and

Drilling Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for

Electron Beam Machining by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Welding, Surface Treatment and Drilling for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electron

Beam Machining by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for

Electron Beam Machining by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Electron Beam Machining Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electron Beam Machining by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Electron Beam

Machining by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031447/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________