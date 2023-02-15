Draeger alerts customers to updated instructions for use for NovaStar TS Full Face Masks due to masks containing magnets that pose potential risk for serious injury when used near certain implants or devices

Telford, PA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draeger, Inc., a subsidiary of Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, is alerting users to updated instructions for use (IFU) for the NovaStar TS Full Face Mask, which is used for non-invasive ventilation therapy.

The NovaStar TS mask contains magnets in the swivel frame/tube set and headgear clips. If the magnets in the NovaStar TS mask are positioned near medical devices (implanted as well as not implanted) or metallic implants/objects, the magnetic field might impact the implants or devices and cause serious injury.

Draeger is updating the NovaStar TS mask IFU to include a contraindication for patients, and other persons in close vicinity to patients using the masks, who have metallic implanted devices or metallic objects in their bodies.

The NovaStar TS masks in the below table were imported by Draeger, Inc. from Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and distributed in the U.S. between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2022. A total of 909 masks were distributed. All lot numbers are affected.

Product Name Material Number UDI Number NovaStar TS with Anti-Asphyxia Valve, Reusable Size S MP01576 04048675041146 NovaStar TS with Anti-Asphyxia Valve, Reusable Size M MP01577 04048675041153 NovaStar TS with Anti-Asphyxia Valve, Reusable Size L MP01578 04048675041160 NovaStar TS with Standard Elbow, Reusable Size S MP01579 04048675040552 NovaStar TS with Standard Elbow, Reusable Size M MP01580 04048675040569 NovaStar TS with Standard Elbow, Reusable Size L MP01581 04048675040538

Patients should stop using the NovaStar TS mask if the implant/medical device is contraindicated against the mask magnets. Patients should consult their physician immediately to determine if another mask can be used for their therapy. In the interim, switch to a non-magnetic mask, if available, for continued therapy. Patients should properly dispose of the mask that has magnets after an alternative is obtained. These masks may continue to be used according to these updated instructions if patients or people in close proximity to them do not have implanted metallic medical devices or metallic implants in their body.

This is a voluntary notification to users of the NovaStar TS masks to inform them of the updated instructions. All users should read and follow Draeger’s voluntarily updated warning and added contraindication described below.

Contraindication: Use of the mask is contraindicated for patients and their household members, caregivers and bed partners that may be in close vicinity to patients using the masks, that have implanted devices that may be affected by magnets, including but not limited to:

Pacemakers

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD)

Neurostimulators

Magnetic metallic implants/electrodes/valves placed in upper limbs, torso or higher (e.g., neck and head)

Cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) shunts (e.g., ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt)

Aneurysm clips

Embolic coils

Intracranial aneurysm intravascular flow disruption devices

Metallic cranial plates, screws, burr hole covers, and bone substitute devices

Metallic splinters in the eye

Ocular implants (e.g., glaucoma implants, retinal implants)

Certain contact lenses with metal

Implants to restore hearing or balance that have an implanted magnet (such as cochlear implants, implanted bone conduction hearing devices, and auditory brainstem implants)

Magnetic denture attachments

Metallic gastrointestinal clips

Metallic stents (e.g., aneurysm, coronary, tracheobronchial, biliary)

Implantable ports and pumps (e.g., insulin pumps)

Hypoglossal nerve stimulators

Devices labeled as MR (Magnetic Resonance) unsafe

Magnetic metallic implants not labeled for MR or not evaluated for safety in a magnetic field

Warning: The magnetic field strength of the NovaStar TS magnets is 380mT. With the exception of the devices identified in the contraindication, ensure the mask is kept at least 6 inches (approx. 15 cm) away from any medical implants or medical devices that can be impacted by the magnetic fields to avoid possible effects from localized magnetic fields. This includes household members, caregivers and bed partners that may be in close proximity to patients that use the masks.

Draeger is not aware of any reports suggesting that a NovaStar TS mask impacted medical devices (implanted as well as not implanted) or metallic implants, to date.

If you have any questions, you may contact Michael Kelhart between the hours of 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM EST at 267-664-1131 or via email at mike.kelhart@draeger.com.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program whether online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report online

Regular mail or fax: Download the form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Affected customers have been notified. This voluntary medical device correction has been reported to the FDA.

