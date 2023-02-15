2022 Insights on KMD Brands - Kathmandu, Oboz and Rip Curl: Investing in Digital Platforms and E-Commerce Channels, and Showcasing Leadership in Environmental, Social and Governance to Drive Growth

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Profile of KMD Brands: Leading the Trail in Outdoor Apparel and Surfwear" company profile from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

KMD Brands is a company based in New Zealand which caters to markets for outdoor apparel and surfwear through a portfolio of subsidiaries which include Kathmandu, Oboz and Rip Curl. KMD Brands has a vision to become the "leading family of global outdoor brands--designed for purpose, driven by innovation, best for people and planet".

In keeping with this vision, KMD Brands considers itself to be a pioneer in the development of innovative and environmentally sustainable high performance products for outdoor applications.

Its pioneer status was confirmed in April 2022 when Kathmandu launched the NXT-Level BioDown Jacket, a puffer jacket which is biodegradable and yet insulating. The jacket has been heralded as "revolutionary" in terms of product design, and Kathmandu has received several awards and accolades for its development.

In addition, KMD Brands' portfolio includes what is claimed to be the world's fastest drying wetsuit, which was launched by Rip Curl in 2011. Since then, Rip Curl has developed several versions of the wetsuit, each of which boasts improved performance features compared with its predecessor.

Looking to the future, KMD Brands is well positioned to exploit its pioneer status and capitalise on a boom in outdoor participation as the world recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and people take advantage of the easing of travel restrictions in key geographical markets.

In March 2022, KMD Brands announced major plans for international growth which include investing in digital platforms and e-commerce channels, and showcasing leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG). In particular, it will work to achieve B Corp certification for Oboz and Rip Curl, having already achieved B Corp certification for Kathmandu.

