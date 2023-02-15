New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Mobility Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031430/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Electric Mobility Market to Reach $2.7 Trillion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Mobility estimated at US$543.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Electric Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electric 2-Wheelers segment is readjusted to a revised 25.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $159.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR
The Electric Mobility market in the U.S. is estimated at US$159.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$452.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 594 Featured)
- Accell Group
- Alta Motors
- BMW Group
- BYD Company Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Ford Motors Co. Ltd.
- General Motors
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited
- Nissan Motor Corporation
- Terra Motors
- Tesla, Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Vmoto Limited ABN
- Volkswagen AG
- Volvo Group
-
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031430/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation
Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global
Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 4: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 5: Electric Mobility: Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2024 (E)
EXHIBIT 6: Electric Vehicles (EVs) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Innovations: Key to Electric Mobility Market Growth
Select Innovations and Advancements
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
594 Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
Mobility Undergoes Tectonic Shift & Hurtles Toward a Different
Future
Prominent Trends Painting the Urban Mobility World Green
Mega Trends Appear Poised to Unwind a Bright Future for Mobility
Parking Domain Hustles to Evolve with Changing Mobility Landscape
Electric Mobility Enjoys Spotlight & Plasters its Presence in
Mobility Space with Defining Trends
Electric Mobility: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Challenges Facing the Electric Mobility Market
Segment Analysis
Regional Analysis
Technological Innovations and Advancements Bring Diversity to
the E-Mobility Industry
Recent Market Activity
Why the Auto Industry Needs to Urgently Move Towards Green
Mobility? The Answer Lies in its Carbon Footprint
EXHIBIT 7: Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to
Demonstrate Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the
Focus on Electric Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction
Claims Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per
Kilometer) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018
and 2022
EXHIBIT 8: With Transport Emissions Continuing to Increase At a
Rate Much Faster Than GDP Growth, Pressure Builds for Charting
a Roadmap for Cleaner Air: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the
Global Transport Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years
2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050
EXHIBIT 9: Who is the Biggest Emitter in the Transportation
Sector? Transportation Sector Emissions Breakdown by Type as
of the Year 2022
With Countries Vying to Become Carbon Negative, EVs Must Be
Fast-Tracked Before the Carbon Neutrality Window Closes by
2050
Here?s How EVs Fit Into the Decarbonization Goal
EXHIBIT 10: "Let the Data Speak for Itself": Lifecycle GHG
Emissions for Medium-Size Passenger Cars by Type (In g-CO2eq/
km) As of the Year 2022
Consumer Perceptions Influencing Intention to Purchase &
Behavioral Trends Are Key Factors Shaping Demand Patterns
EXHIBIT 11: As Climate Change Hits Home to People, the
Resulting Willingness to Do their Bit for the Environment
Brings Good News for EV Adoption: % Clustering of Consumer
Responses to How Dire the Climate Change Threat Is?
EXHIBIT 12: What Motivates Consumers to Buy EVs? Environment
Ranks Among the Top Factors: Major Factors Ranked by % Number
of Responses
EXHIBIT 13: Cost of Ownership Fears, Fed by Energy Crisis &
Rising Cost of Electricity, Ranks Among the Top Concerns
Hindering a Purchase: Major Factors Ranked by % Number of
Responses
EXHIBIT 14: Knowing What Consumers Want Can Help EV
Manufacturers Unlock Opportunities: % of Consumers
Appreciating Each Feature on EVs
EXHIBIT 15: What Aspects of an EV Consumers Would Like to be
Improved? : % of Consumers Appreciating Each Area of
Improvement for EVs
EXHIBIT 16: Why EV Consumers Prefer the Brands They Do: % of
Consumers Clustered Based On their Preference
EXHIBIT 17: Which EV Brands Have the Highest Consumer Mind
Share?: % Consumer Mind Share of Global EV Brands
A Global Crisis That Paved the Way for EVs to Take Flight! How?
By Changing Consumer Perceptions
EXHIBIT 18: Even as Sustainable Transport is Becoming a
Launchpad for Climate Change Initiatives, the Aversion to Mass
Transit is the New Reality: Decline in Public Transport Use
Among Surveyed Respondents (In %) Post COVID-19 (2021 to
2022 YTD) by Country
EXHIBIT 19: Reduced Intent to Use Public Transport Leads to a
Car Buying Boom With Consumers Wanting to Own a Vehicle to
Ensure Safety & Protection from Infections: % of Consumers
Wanting a Buy a New Car (In %) as of the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 20: What Kind of an Automobile is on the Radar of
Consumers Wanting to Own One: Powertrain Preference of
Consumers (In %) as of the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 21: More Numbers of People Are Aware About the Benefits
EVs Bring to the Table: % Global Consumers Preferring to Buy
EVs (Fully Electric/Plug-in/Hybrid) for the Years 2020, 2021
and 2022
EXHIBIT 22: As Climate Change Hits Home to People, the
Resulting Willingness to Do their Bit for the Environment
Brings Good News for EV Adoption: % Clustering of Consumer
Responses to How Dire the Climate Change Threat Is?
?EV Lesser Known Facts & Figures?
EXHIBIT 23: Who is Talking the Most About e-Mobility Men or
Women? % Share of EV Related Posts & Conversations on Social
Media by Gender as of the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 24: People in Which Age Group Are Most Interested in EV
Discussions?: % Share of EV Related Posts & Conversations
online by Age Group as of the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 25: What Do People Talk About When They Discuss EV? %
Share of Online EV Conversations by Topic as of the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 26: What Personal Concerns Are Uppermost on People?s
Minds When They Think or Talk About EVs? % Share of Concerns
Clustered Based on Responses as of the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 27: The Most Searched for Questions on EV on the
Internet: % Share of Search Keywords on Google Search Engine
EXHIBIT 28: Most Talked About Car Brands on Online Media
Platforms: % Share of Most Mentioned Car Brands in EV
Conversations in Public Forums as of the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 29: Depreciation Can be a Big Burden for EVs With
Implications for Adoption Rates: Breakdown of Cost Elements of
ICE Vehicle & Electric Vehicle Per Year (In %)
EXHIBIT 30: With Powertrain Accounting for a Disproportionate
Share of Vehicle Cost, Investments on EVs Can Erode Fully When
Batteries Fail Out of Warranty, Unless a Price Competitive
Aftermarket Evolves: Cost Breakdown of EV & ICE Vehicle
Components
EXHIBIT 31: South Korean OEM Kia Corporation Emerges as the
Most Dependable Auto Brand in 2022, Making the Brand Very
Likely to Score High Even in EV Space: Breakdown of Number of
Problems Per 100 Cars as of the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 32: Did You Know EVs Report Higher Problems Than ICE
Vehicles: Breakdown of Problems Per 100 Vehicles for EVs & ICE
Vehicles as of the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 33: So What?s Causing the Dismal Plunge in Vehicle
Quality: Chief Factors Ranked By Their Importance
World Media Perspectives
Top EV Models Scheduled to Hit the Market in 2022 and 2023?
EV Stories From Around the World
Influencer Insights that Matter the Most: Here are What Top
Voices are Saying About the Future of EVs
Robert Yu in Conversation With Chris About the Booming Chinese
EV Industry
ExxonMobil CEO Talks About How His Company Is Planning for a
Future of EVs
Autolist Editor-in-Chief David Undercoffler Discusses Top
Electric Vehicle Concerns Among Potential Buyers
Fireside Chat With Auto Industry Veteran and Former MD of
Nissan India
Tata Motors MD in Conversation with Sergius Barretto
Key Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Adoption of Connected Mobility on an Upswing
Importance and Significance of Electric Mobility Comes from
Ever Increasing Acceptance of EVs
Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem: Electric Cars Rule the Revenue
Game
Even as the Pandemic Plummeted Conventional Vehicles, EV
Adoption & Sales Defied the Grim Forecasts to Post Gains in
2020
Despite EVs Displayed Resilience to Supply Chain Disruptions
Till Date, Chip Shortage Continues to Remain a Cause for Worry
EXHIBIT 34: Semiconductor Fab Production Expansion is Time
Consuming & Can Therefore Provide No Immediate Relief: Time
Required to Increase Fab Production by Parameter
EXHIBIT 35: As the Wait for Chips Continues, EV Manufacturers
Turn Nervous as Fears Over Production Stalling Takes Hold:
Global Lead Times for Chips (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through
2022
EV Production Roadmap: Who is Winning the Production ?Run Rate?
Game?
EXHIBIT 36: Will Tesla, the Top Dog in the EV Market, Be
Dethroned? & By Whom? Production Capacity Analysis of Leading
EV OEMs (In Units) for Years 2020 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 37: Volkswagen Group Ramps Up EV Investments:
Cumulative Global Investments of EV OEMs on EV Production &
Battery Technology (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2021 to
2025
Electric Commercial Vehicles (CVs) Poised for Robust Growth.
Here?s Why
Rising Average Vehicle Life Provides a Fertile Environment for
Upgrading to Low-Emission and Fuel Efficient CVs
EXHIBIT 38: With Several Governments Imposing 15 Years as the
Retirement Age for Vehicles, the Growing Age of Vehicles is
Poised to Benefit Replacements by EVs: Average Age of Cars &
Light Trucks in the United States (In Years) for the Years
1980, 1990, 2000, 2015, 2020 and 2022
Electrifying Public Transit: Big Step towards Electric Bus
Fleet and Carbon-Neutral Future
Electric-Powered Buses: Busting the Myths
Electric Buses: Future of City Transport
Select Innovations and Advancements in the Electric Buses Domain
Recent Market Activity
Major Electric Bus Manufacturers
Electric Rickshaws: Leading Asian Countries’ EV Revolution
Electric 2-Wheelers: Overview and Outlook
The EV Revolution Happening on Two Wheels
Electric Mobility Trends in the West
Electric Two-Wheelers Gaining Widespread Attention
COVID-19-Led Trends Provide Silver Lining & Enable Electric 2-
Wheelers to Post Strong Gains after Stumbling Initially
Micro Mobility: Key Component of EV Ecosystem
Micro-Mobility Technology Trends
Shared Micro-Mobility Technology Transforming Cities Worldwide
Micro-Mobility Market Growth Facing Immediate Challenges
Electric Motorcycles: A Review
Motorcycle Makers Target Electric Bicycles as Bridge Product
for Future Sales
Harley-Davidson?s Ambitious Plans for Electric Two-Wheelers
Segment
Technological Innovations Electrify Electric Motorcycle Market
Electric Motorcycles Vis-à-Vis Standard Gasoline Motorcycles/
Scooters
Critical Role of Electric Motorcycles in Transport Decarbonization
Electric Scooters and Mopeds Make their Presence Felt
Potential of Electric Scooters to be the Future of Transportation
E-Scooters Market on an Upward Swing
E-Scooter Rental Market Zooming Ahead
Electric Bikes: Key to Micro Mobility Solutions
EXHIBIT 39: World e-Bike Market (2022): Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by e-Bike Type for City, Touring, Mountain,
Folding, and Others
Smart Cities Adopt Technologies to Improve Health of Citizens
EXHIBIT 40: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic
Region (2025)
Bike-Sharing Model: An Opportunity Knocking on the Door
Tech Revolutions That Shaped the Modern E-biking Industry
Select Innovations and Advancements
Recent Market Activity
Challenges Confronting the Electric Biking Industry
THE CHINA EDGE
How China Got Its EV Edge & What it Means for the World?
EXHIBIT 41: Charging Infrastructure in China: Breakdown of
Number of EV Charging Stations Expected to be Built by 2022 in
3 Major Location Tiers in China by Fast & Slow Charging
Stations
EXHIBIT 42: Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Charging
Facility Operators in China as of the Year 2022
Tesla Helps China Leapfrog Towards an EV Future: Tesla?s Made-
in-China Cars Set to Grow Significantly on the Back of Higher
Quality & Lower Costs
EXHIBIT 43: China Breaks Into Europe Ahead of European & Asian
Giants to Take the Second Lead Position: % Share of BEVs
Registered in Europe by Country of Vehicle Make/Origin as of
the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 44: Tesla?s China Made Cars Are Finding Favor Among the
Europeans: % Share of BEVs Sold in Europe by Brand as of the
Year 2021
EXHIBIT 45: Quality & Performance Improvements Have Lifted
Chinese Made Cars to Stardom in Europe: Comparison of Tesla?s
Model 3 SR Made in China Vs Tesla?s Model 3 SR Made in the U
.S
How Nio Unlocked its True Potential to Emerge as an Example of
China?s Growing EV Power
EXHIBIT 46: Days of Tesla?s Dominance in China Likely to be
Numbered as Local Threat Grows Stronger: Monthly Vehicle Sales
of Tesla Vs its Chinese Competitors for the Year 2021
With China Emerging as a Clear Leader in EVs, What Did the US
Do Wrong & What Lessons Can the US Learn?
THE REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
Supported by Strong Federal Support & Regulations, U.S. Becomes
One of the First Countries to Cross the Tipping Point for Mass
Adoption of EVs
EXHIBIT 47: Here?s How Various Aspects of Biden?s Clean Energy
Policy Has Gone Down With the American Citizens: % of U.S
Adults Who Favor/Oppose Elements of the New Policy
Europe Steps Up Regulations & Plans to Accelerate EV Adoption
as Clean Power Targets Become Sharper to Cut Dependence on
Russia
What Will It Take for Developing Countries to Make EVs a
Success? Review of India as a Case in Point
EXHIBIT 48: Electric Two-Wheelers Not Passenger Cars to Drive
the EV Revolution in India: % Share of EV Vehicle Sales in
India by Type for the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 49: Uttar Pradesh Has the Most Attractive EV Subsidy
Policy in the Country: Registered EV Sales in India by State
as of the Year 2022
THE EV SUPPLY CHAIN
Here?s How China Dominates the Global EV Supply Chain,
Particularly Batteries
EXHIBIT 50: China?s Dominance in the EV Supply Chain is Hard to
Ignore & Will be Hard to Crack: % Share of China at Each Level
in the EV Supply Chain as of the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 51: China On a Clear Path to EV Battery Dominance:
Global Battery Production Capacity (In Terawatt Hours) by
Region for Years 2021, 2026 and 2031
EXHIBIT 52: Chinese EV Battery Manufacturers Unveil Ambitious
Expansion Plans: Breakdown of Commissioned, Under Construction &
Announced Capacity of Top Chinese EV Battery Makers (In
GWh) as of the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 53: Despite U.S. and Europe Scrambling to Boost Battery
Production, China Will Continue to Remain the Pivotal EV
battery supplier: Global EV Battery Production (In GWh) by
Country
What Are the Drawbacks of China Locking In the EV Supply Chain &
What Lessons the US & Other European Majors Can Learn to
Prevent Global EV Battery Dependency
Localizing the EV Supply Chain Remains Crucial for Sustainable
Growth of EVs
How Important Is It for India & a Review of the Strides Taken
by Indian in Encouraging Localization
U.S Tries to Diversify Supply Chain of EV Away from Russia and
China, Resulting in Build-Up of Pressure for Domestic
Automakers to Localize
EXHIBIT 54: Policy Push Encourage Automakers to Invest in North
America Supply Chain: Breakdown of Investments in EV Value
Chain in North America for Years 2019 Through 2022 YTD
Can the World Break China?s Stranglehold on the EV Supply Chain?
China?s Size in EV Supply Chain Remains Too Large to Challenge,
But Not Impossible
U.S. Eyes Turning the EV Table to Do Without Chinese Supply Chain
Short, Medium & Long Term Strategies
Batteries, A Crucial Part of the Supply Chain: Innovations in
Battery Is What Will Take EVs to Go Mainstream
EXHIBIT 55: With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto
Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline in Battery
Costs Strengthens Long-Term Market Outlook: Cost of
Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs In US$ per kWh for
Years 2016, 2020, 2025 & 2030
EXHIBIT 56: Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In
Gigawatt Hours) in Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023,
2026, 2029 & 2030
EXHIBIT 57: Market Prospects for Li-ion Battery Recycling Runs
in Parallel to the Demand Outlook for Li-ion Battery: Global
Market for Li-ion Battery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 58: Have We Exploited the Full Potential of Lithium
Ion? The Flat Lining of Traditional Lithium Ion Battery
Highlights the Need for Innovation to Push the Limits of the
Technology Further: Energy Density of Traditional LIBs Vs
LIBs With Silica (SiO2) as Next Gen Anode Material (In (Wh
/L) for the Year 2011, 2021 and 2031
EXHIBIT 59: Effervescent Ongoing Innovations Around EV
Batteries to Help Accelerate Performance of EVs & Their Mass
Market Adoption in the Coming Decade: Global Market for EV
Batteries (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028
and 2030
Even as EV Battery Plants Get an Investment Boost to Meet
Projected EV Demand, Fears Grow Over Battery Material
Shortages & a Possible Rise in Battery Costs
EXHIBIT 60: Lithium Demand On an Upward Trajectory: Global
Lithium Demand (In 1000 Metric Tons) for the Years 2022, 2024,
2026, 2028 and 2030
EXHIBIT 61: Opportunities Exist for Expansion of Lithium
Production, But Doing So Will Attract Environmental Criticism:
Lithium Reserves & Production (In 1000 Tons) in Major
Countries as of the Year 2022
EXHIBIT 62: Not All Smooth Sailing - Growing Demand for Battery
Metals to Squeeze EV Supply Chains & Send Carmakers Scrambling
to Secure Supplies: Global Demand for Battery Materials (In
KT) by Application for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
EXHIBIT 63: Nickle Prices Soar to an 11 Year High on the London
Metal Exchange On the Back of Growing EV Demand: Nickle Price
Per Ton (in US$) as of Jan-2021, Dec-2021 and Jan-2022
EXHIBIT 64: Which Battery Technology Will Dominate the EV
Battery Market? Global % Share of EV Battery Technology for
the Year 2025
Use of New Technologies for Mining and Processing Could Bridge
Supply Gap Issue
EXHIBIT 65: New Lithium Extraction Technologies & Their
Recovery Effectiveness (In %)
Research Teams Work for Finding Solutions for Two Major
Challenges - Cutting Down Volume of Metals in Batteries and
Improving Battery Recycling
North America Ups the Ante on EV Battery Manufacturing
South Korean & Japanese Investments in US EV Battery Making
Industry Increase with the IRA Coming into Force
Solid State EV Batteries is the Only Hope for Disrupting the
Battery Value Chain & Overcoming the Threat of Raw Material
Shortages
EXHIBIT 66: The Race to Mass-Market Solid State EVs Has Begun &
Here?s What Industry Experts Believe About the Time to Mass
Market: % Breakdown of Opinions of Respondents About the
Commercialization Timeline
EXHIBIT 67: How Many Batteries Will the Industry Crank Up?
Global Solid State EV Battery Market (In Units) for Years
2025, 2028 & 2030
Select Innovations and Advancements in Electric Vehicle Battery
Chemistries
Recent Market Activity
Key Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturers
THE EV INFRASTRUCTURE
EV Charging Infrastructure Comes into Focus as a Key
Prerequisite for the Success of EVs
EXHIBIT 68: At the Current Rate of EV Commercialization, How
Many Battery Chargers Will be Needed by the Year 2030: Charger
Demand in the United States (In 000s) by 2030 by Segment
EXHIBIT 69: Planning & Developing a Charging Infrastructure is
an Expensive Affair: CAPEX Needed for Purchasing & Installing
Charger Technologies In the United States Through 2030 (In
US$ Billion) by Segment
EXHIBIT 70: How Will Charging Use Case Scenarios Evolve Over
the Next 8 Years in the United States? % Share of Electricity
Consumed by Charging Use Case for the Years 2022 and 2030
Shared EV Charging Rises as a Solution to Charging
Infrastructure Bottlenecks
Innovations in EV Charging Crucial to Overcome Infrastructure
Problems
Select Innovations and Advancements
Recent Market Activity in the Space
Distributed Energy (DE) Provides the Infrastructure Foundation
for the Adoption & Proliferation of EVs
EXHIBIT 71: Distributed Generation to Power EV Charging
Infrastructure & Catalyze Adoption of EVs: Global Investments
in Distributed Generation (DG) (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
EXHIBIT 72: Growing Funds Injected into Smartening the
Electricity Grid to Benefit EV Support Infrastructure by
Enabling More Effective Management of EV Charging Load:
Global Investments in Smart Grids (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
What Happens When the Energy Infrastructure is Not Ready? A
Paradoxical Scenario Where Energy Shortages Force Governments
to Impose Restrictions on EV Charging
This Brings Us to the Question, Are Our Grids Ready for EV
Charging
Key Players in the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Domain
MARKET BUZZZ
Venture Capital Funding Begins to Roll In for EV Start-Ups
EXHIBIT 73: Increase in Driving Range & a Parallel Decline in
Price Per Mile Means the EV Market is Ripe for the Picking:
Average Driving Range (In Miles) and Price Per Mile (In US$)
for Years 2012 Through 2022
EXHIBIT 74: EV Funding Hits All-Time High as Investors Bet Big
on the Electrified Future of Mobility: Global Electric Vehicle
(EV) Venture Capital (VC) Deal Activity (In Deal Value US$
Billion) & Deal Count) for the Years 2014 Through 2022
EXHIBIT 75: Top Investors in EV Technologies by Number of
Cumulative Unique Deals Between 2015 to2021
EXHIBIT 76: Are Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks Overhyped &
Overvalued? Market Cap of World?s Largest EV Companies (In US$
Million) As of the Year 2022
Can EVs Break Russia?s War Machine? What Are the Bottlenecks in
This Regard?
EXHIBIT 77: EVs Can Be a Powerful Weapon to Displace Oil,
Explaining EU Grand Plan for EVs in Reducing Dependence on
Russian Oil: Global Oil Displacement by EVs (In 000 Barrels)
for Years 2019, 2021, & 2023
The Critical Importance of Lightweighting EVs Brings Electric
Vehicle Polymers Into the Spotlight
EXHIBIT 78: Innovations in Polymers to Help Push the Design &
Production of Better Performing EV Models: Global Market for
Electric Vehicle Polymers (In US$ Million) for Years 2022,
2024, and 2026
Domestic Brands Outshine Global Brands in the Chinese Electric
Vehicles Market
AI to Power the Rapidly Evolving EV Ecosystem
Will Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs) Emerge to be a Threat to BEVs? The
Answer is Probably a ?NO?
In the Spotlight: Extending EV Range With Direct Methanol Fuel
Cell (DMFCs)
EXHIBIT 79: Business Opportunity for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
(DMFCs) in the Automotive Industry (In US$ 000s) for Years
2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027
EV Shared Mobility to Push Up Demand for EVs Higher Than
Personal Ownership
EXHIBIT 80: Shared Mobility to Emerge as a Game Changer for EV
Adoption in the Coming Decade: Global Electric Mobility
Services Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026,
2028 & 2030
CHARTING THE FUTURE OF PHEVs
Why PHEVs Were Once Considered a Gateway and a Bridge to all
Electric Future
So How Did PHEVs Lose Their Appeal?
New Policy Changes Make PHEVs an Elephant in Room
Marked Spike in PHEV Emissions with New EC Guidelines
EXHIBIT 81: PHEVs in the Eye of the Storm With New Studies
Revealing Real World Fuel Inefficiencies: Manufacturer Claimed
Miles Per Gallon (MPG) Vs Real World MPG for Select PHEV
Models
EXHIBIT 82: The Dominoes Are Fast Falling for PHEVs With
Studies Revealing Emission Flaws & Earning Them the Fake
Electric Title: Official Vs Real World Emission of Plug-In
Hybrids (in CO2 Grams Per kilometer) for Select PHEV Models
EXHIBIT 83: The Closing Window of Opportunity for Plug-in
Hybrids Accelerated by the Implementation of WLTP: PHEV Co2
Emission WLTP Vs Real World, a Comparison for Select PHEV
Models
What is WLTP? & Why Its Implementation is Bringing to Light the
Real Inefficiency of PHEVs
Pressure Builds to Roll Back Subsidies on PHEVs, Given their
Higher Than Claimed Emissions on Road
EU Takes Tough Stance on PHEVs
Germany, UK, Ireland & South Korea to End PHEV Subsidies
As PHEVs Turn Into a Dying Breed, OEMs in this Space Need to
Time Their Jump Away from this Market
Conclusion: BEVs to Gain at the Expense of PHEVs
EVs & THE ENVIRONMENT, WHATS THE REAL TRUTH?
Are They Really Greener Solution to Sustainability?
EXHIBIT 84: Statistics That Defy the Naysayers: Lifetime Carbon
Footprint of Conventional Cars Vs EVs (In Tonnes of CO2) by
Years of Use
As Millions of Electric Car Batteries Retire Over the Next
Decade, Environmental Concerns Rise Over Battery Disposal
EXHIBIT 85: As EV Batteries Reach End-of-Life, Robust Recycling
Infrastructure is Crucial for Long-Term Sustainability of EVs:
Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (In GWh/Year)
for the Period 2020 to 2025
EXHIBIT 86: Repurposing Retired Electric Car & Bus Batteries is
the Newest Strategy to Keep EV Batteries Out of Landfills:
Global Second Life EV Capacity (In GWh/Y) for Years 2020,
2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 & 2030
Does this Mean that We Do Not Buy Electric Vehicles?
Biogas for EV Charging Promises to Alleviate Concerns Over
Emissions Associated with Electric Vehicle Charging
Recycling is the Only Way to Counter the EV Battery Pollution
Threat
EXHIBIT 87: A Fast Growing Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market
Means that the Race to Recycling Has Begun, Bringing the
Promise of Alleviating Battery Carbon Footprint: Global
Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market (In US$ Million) for
Years 2021, 2023 2025, and 2027
EV ALTERNATIVES
Are There More Practical Ways to Combat Pollution & Rising Fuel
Costs Other Than EVs?
EXHIBIT 88: Despite Best Efforts to Lower Emissions,
Conventional Vehicles Will Have the Highest Emission & EV Will
Continue to Pollute More Than Renewable Fuel: Comparison of
Multiple Fuel Types (In CO2 Grams Per Km) for the Year 2022
and 2030
EXHIBIT 89: From a Purely Emissions Point of View Which Type of
Fuel Impacts the Environment the Most: Comparison of Emissions
from EV Vs Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Vehicle (In
CO2Kgs)
From a Production Ecosystem Point of View, Biofuel in Reality
Is a Mistake. Here?s Why
EXHIBIT 90: Biofuels! Are We Shooting Ourselves in the Foot?
Global Biofuels Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020,
2025 and 2030
Are Hydrogen Vehicles a More Sustainable Alternative? Here?s
All You Need to Know
Why Hydrogen Appears as a Better Alternative to EVs
Hydrogen Vs Electric Vehicles
Marred by Flaws & Technology Challenges, Hydrogen Unlikely to
Zoom Past EVs
EXHIBIT 91: Hydrogen Car Dreams! Japan Dreams the Biggest:
Global Projected Number of Hydrogen Fuel Cells Vehicles (In
Units) by Country for the Year 2030
EXHIBIT 92: How Many Models of Hydrogen Cars Will be There by
2025? Cumulative Number of Hydrogen Car Models Launched by
OEMs Worldwide for Years 2023 to 2025
EXHIBIT 93: With Hydrogen Vehicles Still a Long-Way from
Commercialization, Focus is Not on the Perfect Solution But a
Lesser Polluting Solution Which is Where EVs Currently Stand:
By 2030 How Will Consumer Perceptions Evolve? EVs & Hydrogen
Vehicles a Comparison
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Electric Mobility Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Mobility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Electric Mobility by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 12-Year Perspective for Electric Mobility by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Electric Cars by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 12-Year Perspective for Electric Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric 2-Wheelers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Electric 2-Wheelers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 12-Year Perspective for Electric 2-Wheelers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Electric Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 12-Year Perspective for Electric Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Electric Mobility Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in The United States for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Mobility by Segment - Electric Cars, Electric
2-Wheelers and Electric Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA Historic Review for Electric Mobility by Segment -
Electric Cars, Electric 2-Wheelers and Electric Commercial
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 12-Year Perspective for Electric Mobility by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric
Cars, Electric 2-Wheelers and Electric Commercial Vehicles for
the Years 2018, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Electric Mobility Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Canada for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Mobility by Segment - Electric Cars, Electric
2-Wheelers and Electric Commercial Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031430/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Electric Mobility Market to Reach $2.7 Trillion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Mobility Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031430/?utm_source=GNW