New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Mobility Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031430/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Electric Mobility Market to Reach $2.7 Trillion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Mobility estimated at US$543.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Electric Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electric 2-Wheelers segment is readjusted to a revised 25.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $159.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR



The Electric Mobility market in the U.S. is estimated at US$159.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$452.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 594 Featured)

- Accell Group

- Alta Motors

- BMW Group

- BYD Company Ltd.

- Continental AG

- Ford Motors Co. Ltd.

- General Motors

- Hyundai Motor Company

- Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

- Nissan Motor Corporation

- Terra Motors

- Tesla, Inc.

- Toyota Motor Corporation

- Vmoto Limited ABN

- Volkswagen AG

- Volvo Group

-





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031430/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation

Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global

Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

EXHIBIT 4: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or

Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling

Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in

Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 5: Electric Mobility: Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2024 (E)

EXHIBIT 6: Electric Vehicles (EVs) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Innovations: Key to Electric Mobility Market Growth

Select Innovations and Advancements

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

594 Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Mobility Undergoes Tectonic Shift & Hurtles Toward a Different

Future

Prominent Trends Painting the Urban Mobility World Green

Mega Trends Appear Poised to Unwind a Bright Future for Mobility

Parking Domain Hustles to Evolve with Changing Mobility Landscape

Electric Mobility Enjoys Spotlight & Plasters its Presence in

Mobility Space with Defining Trends

Electric Mobility: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Challenges Facing the Electric Mobility Market

Segment Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technological Innovations and Advancements Bring Diversity to

the E-Mobility Industry

Recent Market Activity

Why the Auto Industry Needs to Urgently Move Towards Green

Mobility? The Answer Lies in its Carbon Footprint

EXHIBIT 7: Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to

Demonstrate Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the

Focus on Electric Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction

Claims Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per

Kilometer) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

and 2022

EXHIBIT 8: With Transport Emissions Continuing to Increase At a

Rate Much Faster Than GDP Growth, Pressure Builds for Charting

a Roadmap for Cleaner Air: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the

Global Transport Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years

2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

EXHIBIT 9: Who is the Biggest Emitter in the Transportation

Sector? Transportation Sector Emissions Breakdown by Type as

of the Year 2022

With Countries Vying to Become Carbon Negative, EVs Must Be

Fast-Tracked Before the Carbon Neutrality Window Closes by

2050

Here?s How EVs Fit Into the Decarbonization Goal

EXHIBIT 10: "Let the Data Speak for Itself": Lifecycle GHG

Emissions for Medium-Size Passenger Cars by Type (In g-CO2eq/

km) As of the Year 2022

Consumer Perceptions Influencing Intention to Purchase &

Behavioral Trends Are Key Factors Shaping Demand Patterns

EXHIBIT 11: As Climate Change Hits Home to People, the

Resulting Willingness to Do their Bit for the Environment

Brings Good News for EV Adoption: % Clustering of Consumer

Responses to How Dire the Climate Change Threat Is?

EXHIBIT 12: What Motivates Consumers to Buy EVs? Environment

Ranks Among the Top Factors: Major Factors Ranked by % Number

of Responses

EXHIBIT 13: Cost of Ownership Fears, Fed by Energy Crisis &

Rising Cost of Electricity, Ranks Among the Top Concerns

Hindering a Purchase: Major Factors Ranked by % Number of

Responses

EXHIBIT 14: Knowing What Consumers Want Can Help EV

Manufacturers Unlock Opportunities: % of Consumers

Appreciating Each Feature on EVs

EXHIBIT 15: What Aspects of an EV Consumers Would Like to be

Improved? : % of Consumers Appreciating Each Area of

Improvement for EVs

EXHIBIT 16: Why EV Consumers Prefer the Brands They Do: % of

Consumers Clustered Based On their Preference

EXHIBIT 17: Which EV Brands Have the Highest Consumer Mind

Share?: % Consumer Mind Share of Global EV Brands

A Global Crisis That Paved the Way for EVs to Take Flight! How?

By Changing Consumer Perceptions

EXHIBIT 18: Even as Sustainable Transport is Becoming a

Launchpad for Climate Change Initiatives, the Aversion to Mass

Transit is the New Reality: Decline in Public Transport Use

Among Surveyed Respondents (In %) Post COVID-19 (2021 to

2022 YTD) by Country

EXHIBIT 19: Reduced Intent to Use Public Transport Leads to a

Car Buying Boom With Consumers Wanting to Own a Vehicle to

Ensure Safety & Protection from Infections: % of Consumers

Wanting a Buy a New Car (In %) as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 20: What Kind of an Automobile is on the Radar of

Consumers Wanting to Own One: Powertrain Preference of

Consumers (In %) as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 21: More Numbers of People Are Aware About the Benefits

EVs Bring to the Table: % Global Consumers Preferring to Buy

EVs (Fully Electric/Plug-in/Hybrid) for the Years 2020, 2021

and 2022

EXHIBIT 22: As Climate Change Hits Home to People, the

Resulting Willingness to Do their Bit for the Environment

Brings Good News for EV Adoption: % Clustering of Consumer

Responses to How Dire the Climate Change Threat Is?

?EV Lesser Known Facts & Figures?

EXHIBIT 23: Who is Talking the Most About e-Mobility Men or

Women? % Share of EV Related Posts & Conversations on Social

Media by Gender as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 24: People in Which Age Group Are Most Interested in EV

Discussions?: % Share of EV Related Posts & Conversations

online by Age Group as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 25: What Do People Talk About When They Discuss EV? %

Share of Online EV Conversations by Topic as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 26: What Personal Concerns Are Uppermost on People?s

Minds When They Think or Talk About EVs? % Share of Concerns

Clustered Based on Responses as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 27: The Most Searched for Questions on EV on the

Internet: % Share of Search Keywords on Google Search Engine

EXHIBIT 28: Most Talked About Car Brands on Online Media

Platforms: % Share of Most Mentioned Car Brands in EV

Conversations in Public Forums as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 29: Depreciation Can be a Big Burden for EVs With

Implications for Adoption Rates: Breakdown of Cost Elements of

ICE Vehicle & Electric Vehicle Per Year (In %)

EXHIBIT 30: With Powertrain Accounting for a Disproportionate

Share of Vehicle Cost, Investments on EVs Can Erode Fully When

Batteries Fail Out of Warranty, Unless a Price Competitive

Aftermarket Evolves: Cost Breakdown of EV & ICE Vehicle

Components

EXHIBIT 31: South Korean OEM Kia Corporation Emerges as the

Most Dependable Auto Brand in 2022, Making the Brand Very

Likely to Score High Even in EV Space: Breakdown of Number of

Problems Per 100 Cars as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 32: Did You Know EVs Report Higher Problems Than ICE

Vehicles: Breakdown of Problems Per 100 Vehicles for EVs & ICE

Vehicles as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 33: So What?s Causing the Dismal Plunge in Vehicle

Quality: Chief Factors Ranked By Their Importance

World Media Perspectives

Top EV Models Scheduled to Hit the Market in 2022 and 2023?

EV Stories From Around the World

Influencer Insights that Matter the Most: Here are What Top

Voices are Saying About the Future of EVs

Robert Yu in Conversation With Chris About the Booming Chinese

EV Industry

ExxonMobil CEO Talks About How His Company Is Planning for a

Future of EVs

Autolist Editor-in-Chief David Undercoffler Discusses Top

Electric Vehicle Concerns Among Potential Buyers

Fireside Chat With Auto Industry Veteran and Former MD of

Nissan India

Tata Motors MD in Conversation with Sergius Barretto

Key Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adoption of Connected Mobility on an Upswing

Importance and Significance of Electric Mobility Comes from

Ever Increasing Acceptance of EVs

Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem: Electric Cars Rule the Revenue

Game

Even as the Pandemic Plummeted Conventional Vehicles, EV

Adoption & Sales Defied the Grim Forecasts to Post Gains in

2020

Despite EVs Displayed Resilience to Supply Chain Disruptions

Till Date, Chip Shortage Continues to Remain a Cause for Worry

EXHIBIT 34: Semiconductor Fab Production Expansion is Time

Consuming & Can Therefore Provide No Immediate Relief: Time

Required to Increase Fab Production by Parameter

EXHIBIT 35: As the Wait for Chips Continues, EV Manufacturers

Turn Nervous as Fears Over Production Stalling Takes Hold:

Global Lead Times for Chips (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through

2022

EV Production Roadmap: Who is Winning the Production ?Run Rate?

Game?

EXHIBIT 36: Will Tesla, the Top Dog in the EV Market, Be

Dethroned? & By Whom? Production Capacity Analysis of Leading

EV OEMs (In Units) for Years 2020 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 37: Volkswagen Group Ramps Up EV Investments:

Cumulative Global Investments of EV OEMs on EV Production &

Battery Technology (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2021 to

2025

Electric Commercial Vehicles (CVs) Poised for Robust Growth.

Here?s Why

Rising Average Vehicle Life Provides a Fertile Environment for

Upgrading to Low-Emission and Fuel Efficient CVs

EXHIBIT 38: With Several Governments Imposing 15 Years as the

Retirement Age for Vehicles, the Growing Age of Vehicles is

Poised to Benefit Replacements by EVs: Average Age of Cars &

Light Trucks in the United States (In Years) for the Years

1980, 1990, 2000, 2015, 2020 and 2022

Electrifying Public Transit: Big Step towards Electric Bus

Fleet and Carbon-Neutral Future

Electric-Powered Buses: Busting the Myths

Electric Buses: Future of City Transport

Select Innovations and Advancements in the Electric Buses Domain

Recent Market Activity

Major Electric Bus Manufacturers

Electric Rickshaws: Leading Asian Countries’ EV Revolution

Electric 2-Wheelers: Overview and Outlook

The EV Revolution Happening on Two Wheels

Electric Mobility Trends in the West

Electric Two-Wheelers Gaining Widespread Attention

COVID-19-Led Trends Provide Silver Lining & Enable Electric 2-

Wheelers to Post Strong Gains after Stumbling Initially

Micro Mobility: Key Component of EV Ecosystem

Micro-Mobility Technology Trends

Shared Micro-Mobility Technology Transforming Cities Worldwide

Micro-Mobility Market Growth Facing Immediate Challenges

Electric Motorcycles: A Review

Motorcycle Makers Target Electric Bicycles as Bridge Product

for Future Sales

Harley-Davidson?s Ambitious Plans for Electric Two-Wheelers

Segment

Technological Innovations Electrify Electric Motorcycle Market

Electric Motorcycles Vis-à-Vis Standard Gasoline Motorcycles/

Scooters

Critical Role of Electric Motorcycles in Transport Decarbonization

Electric Scooters and Mopeds Make their Presence Felt

Potential of Electric Scooters to be the Future of Transportation

E-Scooters Market on an Upward Swing

E-Scooter Rental Market Zooming Ahead

Electric Bikes: Key to Micro Mobility Solutions

EXHIBIT 39: World e-Bike Market (2022): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales by e-Bike Type for City, Touring, Mountain,

Folding, and Others

Smart Cities Adopt Technologies to Improve Health of Citizens

EXHIBIT 40: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic

Region (2025)

Bike-Sharing Model: An Opportunity Knocking on the Door

Tech Revolutions That Shaped the Modern E-biking Industry

Select Innovations and Advancements

Recent Market Activity

Challenges Confronting the Electric Biking Industry

THE CHINA EDGE

How China Got Its EV Edge & What it Means for the World?

EXHIBIT 41: Charging Infrastructure in China: Breakdown of

Number of EV Charging Stations Expected to be Built by 2022 in

3 Major Location Tiers in China by Fast & Slow Charging

Stations

EXHIBIT 42: Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Charging

Facility Operators in China as of the Year 2022

Tesla Helps China Leapfrog Towards an EV Future: Tesla?s Made-

in-China Cars Set to Grow Significantly on the Back of Higher

Quality & Lower Costs

EXHIBIT 43: China Breaks Into Europe Ahead of European & Asian

Giants to Take the Second Lead Position: % Share of BEVs

Registered in Europe by Country of Vehicle Make/Origin as of

the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 44: Tesla?s China Made Cars Are Finding Favor Among the

Europeans: % Share of BEVs Sold in Europe by Brand as of the

Year 2021

EXHIBIT 45: Quality & Performance Improvements Have Lifted

Chinese Made Cars to Stardom in Europe: Comparison of Tesla?s

Model 3 SR Made in China Vs Tesla?s Model 3 SR Made in the U

.S

How Nio Unlocked its True Potential to Emerge as an Example of

China?s Growing EV Power

EXHIBIT 46: Days of Tesla?s Dominance in China Likely to be

Numbered as Local Threat Grows Stronger: Monthly Vehicle Sales

of Tesla Vs its Chinese Competitors for the Year 2021

With China Emerging as a Clear Leader in EVs, What Did the US

Do Wrong & What Lessons Can the US Learn?

THE REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

Supported by Strong Federal Support & Regulations, U.S. Becomes

One of the First Countries to Cross the Tipping Point for Mass

Adoption of EVs

EXHIBIT 47: Here?s How Various Aspects of Biden?s Clean Energy

Policy Has Gone Down With the American Citizens: % of U.S

Adults Who Favor/Oppose Elements of the New Policy

Europe Steps Up Regulations & Plans to Accelerate EV Adoption

as Clean Power Targets Become Sharper to Cut Dependence on

Russia

What Will It Take for Developing Countries to Make EVs a

Success? Review of India as a Case in Point

EXHIBIT 48: Electric Two-Wheelers Not Passenger Cars to Drive

the EV Revolution in India: % Share of EV Vehicle Sales in

India by Type for the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 49: Uttar Pradesh Has the Most Attractive EV Subsidy

Policy in the Country: Registered EV Sales in India by State

as of the Year 2022

THE EV SUPPLY CHAIN

Here?s How China Dominates the Global EV Supply Chain,

Particularly Batteries

EXHIBIT 50: China?s Dominance in the EV Supply Chain is Hard to

Ignore & Will be Hard to Crack: % Share of China at Each Level

in the EV Supply Chain as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 51: China On a Clear Path to EV Battery Dominance:

Global Battery Production Capacity (In Terawatt Hours) by

Region for Years 2021, 2026 and 2031

EXHIBIT 52: Chinese EV Battery Manufacturers Unveil Ambitious

Expansion Plans: Breakdown of Commissioned, Under Construction &

Announced Capacity of Top Chinese EV Battery Makers (In

GWh) as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 53: Despite U.S. and Europe Scrambling to Boost Battery

Production, China Will Continue to Remain the Pivotal EV

battery supplier: Global EV Battery Production (In GWh) by

Country

What Are the Drawbacks of China Locking In the EV Supply Chain &

What Lessons the US & Other European Majors Can Learn to

Prevent Global EV Battery Dependency

Localizing the EV Supply Chain Remains Crucial for Sustainable

Growth of EVs

How Important Is It for India & a Review of the Strides Taken

by Indian in Encouraging Localization

U.S Tries to Diversify Supply Chain of EV Away from Russia and

China, Resulting in Build-Up of Pressure for Domestic

Automakers to Localize

EXHIBIT 54: Policy Push Encourage Automakers to Invest in North

America Supply Chain: Breakdown of Investments in EV Value

Chain in North America for Years 2019 Through 2022 YTD

Can the World Break China?s Stranglehold on the EV Supply Chain?

China?s Size in EV Supply Chain Remains Too Large to Challenge,

But Not Impossible

U.S. Eyes Turning the EV Table to Do Without Chinese Supply Chain

Short, Medium & Long Term Strategies

Batteries, A Crucial Part of the Supply Chain: Innovations in

Battery Is What Will Take EVs to Go Mainstream

EXHIBIT 55: With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto

Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline in Battery

Costs Strengthens Long-Term Market Outlook: Cost of

Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs In US$ per kWh for

Years 2016, 2020, 2025 & 2030

EXHIBIT 56: Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In

Gigawatt Hours) in Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023,

2026, 2029 & 2030

EXHIBIT 57: Market Prospects for Li-ion Battery Recycling Runs

in Parallel to the Demand Outlook for Li-ion Battery: Global

Market for Li-ion Battery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 58: Have We Exploited the Full Potential of Lithium

Ion? The Flat Lining of Traditional Lithium Ion Battery

Highlights the Need for Innovation to Push the Limits of the

Technology Further: Energy Density of Traditional LIBs Vs

LIBs With Silica (SiO2) as Next Gen Anode Material (In (Wh

/L) for the Year 2011, 2021 and 2031

EXHIBIT 59: Effervescent Ongoing Innovations Around EV

Batteries to Help Accelerate Performance of EVs & Their Mass

Market Adoption in the Coming Decade: Global Market for EV

Batteries (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028

and 2030

Even as EV Battery Plants Get an Investment Boost to Meet

Projected EV Demand, Fears Grow Over Battery Material

Shortages & a Possible Rise in Battery Costs

EXHIBIT 60: Lithium Demand On an Upward Trajectory: Global

Lithium Demand (In 1000 Metric Tons) for the Years 2022, 2024,

2026, 2028 and 2030

EXHIBIT 61: Opportunities Exist for Expansion of Lithium

Production, But Doing So Will Attract Environmental Criticism:

Lithium Reserves & Production (In 1000 Tons) in Major

Countries as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 62: Not All Smooth Sailing - Growing Demand for Battery

Metals to Squeeze EV Supply Chains & Send Carmakers Scrambling

to Secure Supplies: Global Demand for Battery Materials (In

KT) by Application for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

EXHIBIT 63: Nickle Prices Soar to an 11 Year High on the London

Metal Exchange On the Back of Growing EV Demand: Nickle Price

Per Ton (in US$) as of Jan-2021, Dec-2021 and Jan-2022

EXHIBIT 64: Which Battery Technology Will Dominate the EV

Battery Market? Global % Share of EV Battery Technology for

the Year 2025

Use of New Technologies for Mining and Processing Could Bridge

Supply Gap Issue

EXHIBIT 65: New Lithium Extraction Technologies & Their

Recovery Effectiveness (In %)

Research Teams Work for Finding Solutions for Two Major

Challenges - Cutting Down Volume of Metals in Batteries and

Improving Battery Recycling

North America Ups the Ante on EV Battery Manufacturing

South Korean & Japanese Investments in US EV Battery Making

Industry Increase with the IRA Coming into Force

Solid State EV Batteries is the Only Hope for Disrupting the

Battery Value Chain & Overcoming the Threat of Raw Material

Shortages

EXHIBIT 66: The Race to Mass-Market Solid State EVs Has Begun &

Here?s What Industry Experts Believe About the Time to Mass

Market: % Breakdown of Opinions of Respondents About the

Commercialization Timeline

EXHIBIT 67: How Many Batteries Will the Industry Crank Up?

Global Solid State EV Battery Market (In Units) for Years

2025, 2028 & 2030

Select Innovations and Advancements in Electric Vehicle Battery

Chemistries

Recent Market Activity

Key Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturers

THE EV INFRASTRUCTURE

EV Charging Infrastructure Comes into Focus as a Key

Prerequisite for the Success of EVs

EXHIBIT 68: At the Current Rate of EV Commercialization, How

Many Battery Chargers Will be Needed by the Year 2030: Charger

Demand in the United States (In 000s) by 2030 by Segment

EXHIBIT 69: Planning & Developing a Charging Infrastructure is

an Expensive Affair: CAPEX Needed for Purchasing & Installing

Charger Technologies In the United States Through 2030 (In

US$ Billion) by Segment

EXHIBIT 70: How Will Charging Use Case Scenarios Evolve Over

the Next 8 Years in the United States? % Share of Electricity

Consumed by Charging Use Case for the Years 2022 and 2030

Shared EV Charging Rises as a Solution to Charging

Infrastructure Bottlenecks

Innovations in EV Charging Crucial to Overcome Infrastructure

Problems

Select Innovations and Advancements

Recent Market Activity in the Space

Distributed Energy (DE) Provides the Infrastructure Foundation

for the Adoption & Proliferation of EVs

EXHIBIT 71: Distributed Generation to Power EV Charging

Infrastructure & Catalyze Adoption of EVs: Global Investments

in Distributed Generation (DG) (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

EXHIBIT 72: Growing Funds Injected into Smartening the

Electricity Grid to Benefit EV Support Infrastructure by

Enabling More Effective Management of EV Charging Load:

Global Investments in Smart Grids (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

What Happens When the Energy Infrastructure is Not Ready? A

Paradoxical Scenario Where Energy Shortages Force Governments

to Impose Restrictions on EV Charging

This Brings Us to the Question, Are Our Grids Ready for EV

Charging

Key Players in the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Domain

MARKET BUZZZ

Venture Capital Funding Begins to Roll In for EV Start-Ups

EXHIBIT 73: Increase in Driving Range & a Parallel Decline in

Price Per Mile Means the EV Market is Ripe for the Picking:

Average Driving Range (In Miles) and Price Per Mile (In US$)

for Years 2012 Through 2022

EXHIBIT 74: EV Funding Hits All-Time High as Investors Bet Big

on the Electrified Future of Mobility: Global Electric Vehicle

(EV) Venture Capital (VC) Deal Activity (In Deal Value US$

Billion) & Deal Count) for the Years 2014 Through 2022

EXHIBIT 75: Top Investors in EV Technologies by Number of

Cumulative Unique Deals Between 2015 to2021

EXHIBIT 76: Are Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks Overhyped &

Overvalued? Market Cap of World?s Largest EV Companies (In US$

Million) As of the Year 2022

Can EVs Break Russia?s War Machine? What Are the Bottlenecks in

This Regard?

EXHIBIT 77: EVs Can Be a Powerful Weapon to Displace Oil,

Explaining EU Grand Plan for EVs in Reducing Dependence on

Russian Oil: Global Oil Displacement by EVs (In 000 Barrels)

for Years 2019, 2021, & 2023

The Critical Importance of Lightweighting EVs Brings Electric

Vehicle Polymers Into the Spotlight

EXHIBIT 78: Innovations in Polymers to Help Push the Design &

Production of Better Performing EV Models: Global Market for

Electric Vehicle Polymers (In US$ Million) for Years 2022,

2024, and 2026

Domestic Brands Outshine Global Brands in the Chinese Electric

Vehicles Market

AI to Power the Rapidly Evolving EV Ecosystem

Will Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs) Emerge to be a Threat to BEVs? The

Answer is Probably a ?NO?

In the Spotlight: Extending EV Range With Direct Methanol Fuel

Cell (DMFCs)

EXHIBIT 79: Business Opportunity for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

(DMFCs) in the Automotive Industry (In US$ 000s) for Years

2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

EV Shared Mobility to Push Up Demand for EVs Higher Than

Personal Ownership

EXHIBIT 80: Shared Mobility to Emerge as a Game Changer for EV

Adoption in the Coming Decade: Global Electric Mobility

Services Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026,

2028 & 2030

CHARTING THE FUTURE OF PHEVs

Why PHEVs Were Once Considered a Gateway and a Bridge to all

Electric Future

So How Did PHEVs Lose Their Appeal?

New Policy Changes Make PHEVs an Elephant in Room

Marked Spike in PHEV Emissions with New EC Guidelines

EXHIBIT 81: PHEVs in the Eye of the Storm With New Studies

Revealing Real World Fuel Inefficiencies: Manufacturer Claimed

Miles Per Gallon (MPG) Vs Real World MPG for Select PHEV

Models

EXHIBIT 82: The Dominoes Are Fast Falling for PHEVs With

Studies Revealing Emission Flaws & Earning Them the Fake

Electric Title: Official Vs Real World Emission of Plug-In

Hybrids (in CO2 Grams Per kilometer) for Select PHEV Models

EXHIBIT 83: The Closing Window of Opportunity for Plug-in

Hybrids Accelerated by the Implementation of WLTP: PHEV Co2

Emission WLTP Vs Real World, a Comparison for Select PHEV

Models

What is WLTP? & Why Its Implementation is Bringing to Light the

Real Inefficiency of PHEVs

Pressure Builds to Roll Back Subsidies on PHEVs, Given their

Higher Than Claimed Emissions on Road

EU Takes Tough Stance on PHEVs

Germany, UK, Ireland & South Korea to End PHEV Subsidies

As PHEVs Turn Into a Dying Breed, OEMs in this Space Need to

Time Their Jump Away from this Market

Conclusion: BEVs to Gain at the Expense of PHEVs

EVs & THE ENVIRONMENT, WHATS THE REAL TRUTH?

Are They Really Greener Solution to Sustainability?

EXHIBIT 84: Statistics That Defy the Naysayers: Lifetime Carbon

Footprint of Conventional Cars Vs EVs (In Tonnes of CO2) by

Years of Use

As Millions of Electric Car Batteries Retire Over the Next

Decade, Environmental Concerns Rise Over Battery Disposal

EXHIBIT 85: As EV Batteries Reach End-of-Life, Robust Recycling

Infrastructure is Crucial for Long-Term Sustainability of EVs:

Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (In GWh/Year)

for the Period 2020 to 2025

EXHIBIT 86: Repurposing Retired Electric Car & Bus Batteries is

the Newest Strategy to Keep EV Batteries Out of Landfills:

Global Second Life EV Capacity (In GWh/Y) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 & 2030

Does this Mean that We Do Not Buy Electric Vehicles?

Biogas for EV Charging Promises to Alleviate Concerns Over

Emissions Associated with Electric Vehicle Charging

Recycling is the Only Way to Counter the EV Battery Pollution

Threat

EXHIBIT 87: A Fast Growing Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Means that the Race to Recycling Has Begun, Bringing the

Promise of Alleviating Battery Carbon Footprint: Global

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market (In US$ Million) for

Years 2021, 2023 2025, and 2027

EV ALTERNATIVES

Are There More Practical Ways to Combat Pollution & Rising Fuel

Costs Other Than EVs?

EXHIBIT 88: Despite Best Efforts to Lower Emissions,

Conventional Vehicles Will Have the Highest Emission & EV Will

Continue to Pollute More Than Renewable Fuel: Comparison of

Multiple Fuel Types (In CO2 Grams Per Km) for the Year 2022

and 2030

EXHIBIT 89: From a Purely Emissions Point of View Which Type of

Fuel Impacts the Environment the Most: Comparison of Emissions

from EV Vs Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Vehicle (In

CO2Kgs)

From a Production Ecosystem Point of View, Biofuel in Reality

Is a Mistake. Here?s Why

EXHIBIT 90: Biofuels! Are We Shooting Ourselves in the Foot?

Global Biofuels Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020,

2025 and 2030

Are Hydrogen Vehicles a More Sustainable Alternative? Here?s

All You Need to Know

Why Hydrogen Appears as a Better Alternative to EVs

Hydrogen Vs Electric Vehicles

Marred by Flaws & Technology Challenges, Hydrogen Unlikely to

Zoom Past EVs

EXHIBIT 91: Hydrogen Car Dreams! Japan Dreams the Biggest:

Global Projected Number of Hydrogen Fuel Cells Vehicles (In

Units) by Country for the Year 2030

EXHIBIT 92: How Many Models of Hydrogen Cars Will be There by

2025? Cumulative Number of Hydrogen Car Models Launched by

OEMs Worldwide for Years 2023 to 2025

EXHIBIT 93: With Hydrogen Vehicles Still a Long-Way from

Commercialization, Focus is Not on the Perfect Solution But a

Lesser Polluting Solution Which is Where EVs Currently Stand:

By 2030 How Will Consumer Perceptions Evolve? EVs & Hydrogen

Vehicles a Comparison



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Electric Mobility Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Mobility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Electric Mobility by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 12-Year Perspective for Electric Mobility by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Electric Cars by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 12-Year Perspective for Electric Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric 2-Wheelers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Electric 2-Wheelers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 12-Year Perspective for Electric 2-Wheelers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Electric Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 12-Year Perspective for Electric Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Electric Mobility Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in The United States for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Mobility by Segment - Electric Cars, Electric

2-Wheelers and Electric Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA Historic Review for Electric Mobility by Segment -

Electric Cars, Electric 2-Wheelers and Electric Commercial

Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 12-Year Perspective for Electric Mobility by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric

Cars, Electric 2-Wheelers and Electric Commercial Vehicles for

the Years 2018, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Electric Mobility Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Canada for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Mobility by Segment - Electric Cars, Electric

2-Wheelers and Electric Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031430/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________