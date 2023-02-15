Global Chia Seeds Strategic Business Report 2023: 46 Players Featured Including ChiaCorp, Glanbia, Naturkost Ubelhor and Navitas Organics

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chia Seeds - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Chia Seeds estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Black, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.9% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the White segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $551.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.4% CAGR

The Chia Seeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$551.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$992.2 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

  • Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods
  • ChiaCorp
  • Garden of Life LLC
  • Glanbia PLC
  • Naturkost Ubelhor GmbH & Co. KG
  • Navitas Organics
  • Spectrum Organic Products LLC
  • The Chia Company

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages173
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$6.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate16.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Chia Seeds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

