Dan McGowan Named CEO of Mainline Environmental

Cleveland, OH, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental consulting and technical services company Mainline Environmental announced today that Dan McGowan has been named CEO effective December 5, 2022. Currently owned by Evolution Capital Partners, Mainline is a full-service environmental solution company that employs more than 50 associates across New York and New Jersey.

"We are excited to partner with Dan and his team at Mainline Environmental as they continue to build and expand the company," said Jeffrey Kadlic, Evolution's founding partner. “His experience in business development as well as his proven leadership ability make him an ideal fit for this role.”

McGowan has over 20 years of experience building and leading performance-driven organizations, combining strategic and tactical financial expertise with strong business development and operational execution. Before joining Mainline Environmental, McGowan served as chief operating officer at Wilmington Paper Corporation. He also held leadership roles at Smarter Sorting, RiverRoad Waste Solutions, Inc., Interstate Waste Services, and Veolia Environmental Services North America Corp.

“Mainline Environmental is making a difference in our community every day by helping to ensure the places we work, live and play are safe,” shared McGowan. “I’m excited to join the team as we work toward improving providing environmentally friendly services that help identify, evaluate and remediate the impact of hazardous materials.”

McGowan earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Delaware and a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University.

About Mainline Environmental

Mainline Environmental is a leading full-service environmental solution company servicing property owners, school districts, municipalities, and other businesses by supporting their testing, compliance, remediation, training, and laboratory needs. Mainline enables healthy environments where you live, work, and play by advising and advocating for clients who seek safer, compliant communities. https://mainlineenvironmental.com/

