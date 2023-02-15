Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $13.57 Billion by 2030 at a 6.2% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Filters, Dryers, Aftercoolers), By Application (Chemical, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global compressed air treatment equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.57 billion by 2030. expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Compressed air treatment equipment is widely used in a variety of end-use industries such as chemical, paper, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and others.



Compressed air treatment equipment helps minimize the risk of loss of production by increasing the reliability of supply and enhancing the safety & health aspects of operating a pressurized system. It helps detect leaks, upgrade inefficient equipment and adjust controls. Additionally, a compressed air treatment system helps save energy and improves manufacturing processes.



Compressed air treatment equipment is used across diverse industrial sectors. Application areas range from untreated air to dry, sterile, and oil-free compressed air in the food, healthcare & pharmaceutical industries. The wide spectrum of applications across the aforementioned industries requires different levels of compressed air treatment designed for precise applications. For instance, BOGE launched oil-lubricated BOGE screw compressors. The newly launched product is part of the S-4 Series between 55 - 110 kW that offers lesser space and reduced noise while operating.



A few specialized filters such as particulate filter/pre-filter, coalescing filter/oil removal are used to remove germs and viruses thereby producing sterile compressed air. These filters minimize pressure drop and resultant energy from a compressed air system improving the efficiency of various processes and are expected to drive market growth extensively.



Innovation, global competition, and new technologies are the key driving factors behind the compressed air treatment industry's expansion and growth. Companies are increasingly investing in research & development to develop products that are technologically advanced, energy-efficient, and cost-effective. For instance, Sullair LLC, made a capital investment to develop its operations in North America and its headquarters campus in Michigan, Indiana. The expansion further indicates the company's commitment to making necessary investments in the facilities and equipment needed to become a renowned and stronger air compressor manufacturer.



Companies such as Atlas Copco AB, Airfilter Engineering, and Beko Technologies are undertaking strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, Atlas Copco AB acquired WestRon Group of companies, one of the distributors of compressors and blowers in Canada. The acquisition allows the former to strengthen its offering in sales, installation, and service offerings for the general manufacturing industry.



Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Report Highlights

The dryers led the market and accounted for 43.2% of the global market share in 2022. These dryers are used to eliminate water vapor in several industrial applications including chemical, food processing & packaging, paper, semiconductor manufacturing, and pharmaceutical drugs

The filter product segment accounted for 39.3% of the global market in 2022. Filters are designed for high-quality filtration of compressed air used in an array of applications where air quality is of paramount importance.

The food & beverage application segment accounted for 33.2% of the global market share in 2022 as they reduce the contamination of final products by eliminating impurities of food & beverages manufactured

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Surging demand across several application areas and the growing need for clean and dry air in medical, food & beverage, and manufacturing industries are expected to be key driving forces for the market.

The market is competitive in nature due to the presence of multinationals operating in the industry. It is characterized by the presence of a significant consumer base with the companies operating their business through dedicated distribution networks

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



