Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Logansport, Indiana, UNITED STATES

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB: LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $735,000, compared to the $843,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $3,163,000, compared to the $3,207,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2021. Earnings per share was $5.19 for December 31, 2022, compared to $5.26 for December 31, 2021. Return on Assets finished the year at 1.24% for 2022 compared to 1.30% for 2021. The Return on Equity finished the year at 15.47% for December 31, 2022, compared to 11.27% for December 31, 2021.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

 
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
 
 12/31/22 12/31/21 
       
Total assets$255,048 $247,706 
       
Loans receivable, net 159,195  139,480 
Allowance for loan losses 1,969  2,018 
Cash and cash equivalents 6,753  11,644 
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks 3,000  5,000 
Securities available for sale 71,922  82,080 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,082  1,969 
Deposits 216,675  216,560 
FHLB borrowings and note payable 16,000  - 
Accrued Interest and other liabilities 1,932  2,686 
Shareholders’ equity 20,441  28,460 
Shares Issued and Outstanding 609,742  607,487 
Nonperforming loans 646  325 
Real Estate Owned -  - 



  Quarter ended 12/31
 Year ended 12/31
 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
             
Interest income$2,863 $3,114 $9,730 $8,847 
Interest expense 586  127  1,226  548 
Net interest income 2,277  2,987  8,504  8,299 
Provision for loan losses -  -  -  74 
Net interest income after provision 2,277  2,987  8,504  8,225 
Gain on sale of investment/assets -  -  -  - 
Gain/Loss on sale of REO -  6  4  6 
Gain on sale of loans 9  146  225  917 
Gain on BOLI Settlement -  -  -  45 
Other income 215  135  1,006  977 
Total general, admin & other expense 1,636  1,624  6,125  6,279 
Earnings before income taxes 865  1,055  3,614  3,885 
Income tax expense 130  212  451  678 
Net Income$735 $843 $3,163 $3,207 
             
Earnings Per share      $5.19 $5.26 
Shares Outstanding       608,504  608,940 

 


