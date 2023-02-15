Global Political Risk Yearbook 2023: Forecasts and Ratings for 100 Countries with 18-Month and 5-Year Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Political Risk Yearbook Online" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Political Risk Yearbook includes all 100 Political Risk Services' Country Reports in a convenient online portal, with IP authenticated access included.
Based on the Political Risk Services rating system, each report provides all forecasts and ratings for each of the 100 countries covered within the three most likely political scenarios, including 18-month and 5-year forecasts which can be viewed online or downloaded in PDF format for future use.
The Political Risk Yearbook Includes:
- One-Year Subscription
- IP Authenticated Access
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Algeria
- Angola
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bolivia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Congo
- Congo DR
- Costa Rica
- Cote d'Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakstan
- Kenya
- Korea, D.P.R.
- Korea, South
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Libya
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mali
- Malta
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3l5fow-risk?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.