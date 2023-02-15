Semiconductor Industry Trends and Key Issues Report, Q4 2022 - Ongoing Demand Decline in the Second Half of 2022 is Expected to have Pressured the Global Semiconductor Supply Chain

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Industry Trends and Key Issues" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since the first quarter of 2022, the global demand for consumer electronics has slipped significantly. The ongoing demand decline in the second half of 2022 is expected to have pressured the global semiconductor supply chain.

Meanwhile, the regional supply chain has gradually taken shape under the influence of COVID-19 and the U.S.-China trade war. It is anticipated that the IC design industry sector will face pressure from high inventory levels and high operating costs and thus inventory clearance and capacity re-scheduling will be its main goals in 2H 2022. As a result, the global semiconductor market value is estimated to revise down to US$605.6 billion in 2022, up 8.9% year-on-year.

This report provides an overview of the global semiconductor market and the Taiwanese semiconductor industry, analyzes the supply and demand of individual sectors, looks into the development of regional supply chain, leading foundries, and examines technology application of heterogeneous packaging integration technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global and Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Development Trends

2. Semiconductor Supply and Demand Analysis

3. Regional Semiconductor Supply Chain Development

4. Global and Regional Deployment of Leading Wafer Foundries

5. Technology Applications: Heterogeneous Packaging Integration Drives HPC Development

6. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3xoj1

