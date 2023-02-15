BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/22 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2022, reporting net income of $432,000, or $0.06 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2022, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,287,000 and net income of $432,000, or $0.06 per share, versus revenues of $3,072,000 and net income of $651,000, or $0.09 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2021.
Income from operations for fiscal 2022 is $608,000 compared to $542,000 in 2021. The increase in fiscal 2022 income before interest, other and taxes in 2022 was $66,000, or 12.2%. The tax provision expense was $176,000 for the year ended November 30, 2022 compared to $119,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021. The expense was $57,000 higher in 2022, primarily because prior year net income included nontaxable income of $228,000 related to the forgiveness of a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2022, were $2,679,000 versus $2,530,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021. Expenses increased $149,000 in 2022 primarily due to a $100,000 increase in Marketing Fund expenses, $12,000 in professional service fees, $6,000 in travel, $12,000 in employee benefit expense and the balance in general and administrative expenses.
In fiscal 2021 $228,000 was included as other income, classified as debt forgiveness from a Paycheck Protection Program loan (“PPP”) received in fiscal 2021 and forgiven in full on December 8, 2020.
BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com.
(TABLE FOLLOWS)
|BAB, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|Fiscal Year Ended
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|REVENUES
|Royalty fees from franchised stores
|$
|1,838,276
|$
|1,678,970
|9.5
|%
|Franchise and area development fee revenue
|53,149
|49,595
|7.2
|%
|Licensing fees and other income
|314,342
|362,943
|-13.4
|%
|Marketing Fund revenue
|1,081,320
|980,630
|10.3
|%
|Total Revenue
|3,287,087
|3,072,138
|7.0
|%
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|Selling, general and administrative
|1,593,560
|1,544,668
|3.2
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,440
|5,116
|-13.2
|%
|Marketing Fund expenses
|1,081,320
|980,630
|10.3
|%
|Total Operating Expense
|2,679,320
|2,530,414
|5.9
|%
|Income before interest, other and taxes
|607,767
|541,724
|12.2
|%
|Interest income
|412
|417
|-1.2
|%
|Loan forgiveness- Paycheck Protection Program loan
|-
|228,155
|100.0
|%
|Income before provision for income taxes
|608,179
|770,296
|-21.0
|%
|Current tax expense
|(58,601
|)
|(40,000
|)
|46.5
|%
|Deferred tax expense
|(117,586
|)
|(79,174
|)
|48.5
|%
|Total Tax Provision
|(176,187
|)
|(119,174
|)
|47.8
|%
|Net Income
|$
|431,992
|$
|651,122
|-33.7
|%
|Earnings per share - basic and diluted
|0.06
|0.09
|Average number of shares outstanding
|7,263,508
|7,263,508
Contact:
BAB, Inc.
Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com