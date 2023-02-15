15th February 2023



Photocat releases Half Year Report for H2 2022

Highlights during the second half year of 2022

Revenue increased 25% i H2 2022 vs H2 2021

Revenue increased 10% 2022 over 2021

First orders and business break through in The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Integration of product CMA from Alumichem according to plan

Expansion of management team has allowed more focus on sales and building of pipeline



The financial report can be downloaded through the companys website

About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.).



