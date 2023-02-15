Brunswick Corporation Ranks in Top 10 Percent of America's Best Large Employers List 2023 by Forbes Magazine

METTAWA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest recreational marine manufacturer, has been named one of America’s Best Large Employers for 2023 by Forbes magazine. Of the thousands of companies that were surveyed for this recognition, only 500 made the list and Brunswick increased its position by 49 positions compared to 2022 ranking in the top 10% at 47th overall and second within the Manufacturing category.

"Being named by Forbes as one of the top employers in America through direct feedback from our global workforce is an honor and a testament to the exceptional employee experience Brunswick strives to deliver," said Jill Wrobel, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Brunswick Corporation. "Our global workforce of more than 18,500 employees are united in our authentic culture of ‘One Brunswick’ and we’re passionate about delivering innovation and exceptional experiences on the water. I am confident that through our ‘Next Never Rests’ approach across our award-wining brands, we will continue to lead the industry in delivering the future of recreational boating.”

Companies designated as America’s Best Large Employers are selected based on an independent survey where 60,000 employees in 25 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in their U.S. locations were asked open-ended questions regarding his/her own employer. The evaluation was based on both direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family.

Brunswick's selection to the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2023 follows the same accolade in 2022, as well as recognition on Forbes' lists for Best Employers for Veterans , World’s Best Employer and Best Employers for Diversity .

To view the full 2023 ranking, click here , and to learn more about what makes Brunswick Corporation a Best Employer visit: https://www.brunswick.com/careers

