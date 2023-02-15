Distress Arrest Launches New Flower Essence Spray with Lavender Essential Oil

Sheridan, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheridan, Wyoming -

Sheridan, Wyoming - Distress Arrest, a producer of natural and holistic emotional wellness solutions, today announces the launch of its new Flower Essence Relief Spray with Lavender Essential Oil.



The new formula combines the renowned emotional benefits of flower remedies with the soothing properties of lavender essential oil, offering a comprehensive solution for individuals seeking relief from stress and frustration.



Flower essences have been used for centuries to help people address emotional and psychological issues. Flower remedies, also known as flower essences, have been used for centuries to help individuals address emotional and psychological problems.

They work by tapping into the vibrational energy of flowers to bring balance and harmony to mind and body. This holistic approach to emotional well-being was developed by Dr. Edward Bach, a renowned physician and homeopath, in the early 20th century.



Lavender essential oil is widely recognized for its calming and relaxing properties. Combining these two natural therapies results in a potent formula for relief. “Lavender essential oil is one of the most versatile and widely-used essential oils in the world; in addition to the wonderful fragrance that lavender offers, we believe it will greatly enhance the effectiveness of our flower remedies,” said a representative of Distress Arrest.



The new Distress Arrest Flower Essence Relief Spray with Lavender Essential Oil may help with tension and the occasional stress that can ruin a day. Lavender essential oil is well known for numerous health benefits, including reducing anxiety, promoting relaxation, and improving sleep quality. It also has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, making it ideal for use on the skin.



Distress Arrest is committed to providing natural and holistic solutions for emotional wellness, and the new Flower Essence Relief Spray with Lavender Essential Oil is no exception.



This product is crafted with carefully selected ingredients, making it ideal for individuals looking for a more holistic approach to managing stress and frustration.



The reader and user need to note that these health benefits need to be better established, and further research is required in order to determine the effectiveness of essences and lavender for these uses. Always consult a healthcare professional before using lavender or other herbal remedies.



For more information on Distress Arrest and the new Flower Essence Relief Spray with Lavender Essential Oil, please visit the Distress Arrest website at https://distressarrest.com

###

For more information about Distress Arrest , contact the company here:



Distress Arrest

Stephen

702-746-3077

support@distressarrest.com

1309 Coffeen Avenue

Sheridan, Wyoming 82801