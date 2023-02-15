Waste to Energy Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 44.62 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 4.3% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Waste To Energy Market Size Was Valued At USD 32.15 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 33.28 Billion In 2022 To USD 44.62 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 4.3% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. In all areas, the demand for turning trash into energy has been less than expected compared to before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market fell by 2.8% between 2019 and 2020.

Waste to Energy (WtE), also called "energy from waste," uses thermochemical and biochemical processes to get energy from urban waste and turn it into electricity, steam, and fuels. Depending on how the outputs are made and used, these new technologies can cut waste by 90%, depending on how the outputs are made and used.

Recent Developments:

June 2022 – AVR decided to partner with Swedish company HaloSep AB to explore the possibility of managing hazardous flue gas scrubbing residues locally. The HaloSep operation is a unique solution that turns hazardous waste into harmless and useful snatches. Choosing HaloSep's solution will make Rotterdam's AVR more circular by reclaiming material resources and reducing the plant's environmental footprint.

June 2022 - Veolia bids for the sale of Suez's UK waste business and continues to build a global pioneer in ecological transformation. The project focuses on ecological change integrating Veolia and most of Suez's international activities. Mergers have already proven to help add new skills, technologies, and geographies. It will also speed up the implementation of the Impact 2023 strategic program, strengthen Veolia's international presence and increase its launch capabilities.

Segment Overview

Technology Insights

Based on the technology, the market is divided into: biochemical and thermochemical. The method of anaerobic digestion is often used in biochemical technology to make biogas. As the trend of making electricity from biomass grows, biochemical technology is likely to take the biggest share of the global waste-to-energy market. In June 2018, the EU institutions agreed on a new directive for the next ten years about renewable energy. This directive sets a legally binding goal for the EU of having 32% of its energy come from renewable sources by 2030. The biogas sector will help reach this goal.

Waste Type Insights

The biggest part of this market is municipal solid waste. This is because homes, businesses, schools, hospitals, hotels, and other institutions make more trash than people do. Also, most process waste comes from industrial activities, and as the number of industrial activities has grown, so has the amount of process waste. But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other government agencies have set up a system that focuses on using waste as raw material. This is likely to make it more likely for industrial waste to be used again.

Application Insights

The market is divided into two groups based on how they are used: electricity and heat. Using less fossil fuels and putting out less CO2 means getting more electricity from clean energy sources. This means that a lot of waste is used to make electricity.

One popular way to heat homes and businesses is to use heat from trash. This method also has a big market share. The fast growth of WtE for heat generation is due to the fact that energy from waste can produce heat, which can be sold for extra money.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific region is the market leader because its economy is growing, which means more trash is being made. Also, many governments are helping to set up WtE facilities, which means that Asia-Pacific will have the biggest share of the market in the future.

Europe, like Asia-Pacific, has a very developed market. This is because there are a lot of facilities and plants there that turn waste into energy. As a result, more and more energy is being made from municipal solid waste, and valuable materials are being recycled.

Also, North America will have a big share of the market in the next few years because it has a lot of waste and is paying more attention to managing it. For example, the latest numbers from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show that the EPA's accepted best practise for managing solid wastes in a sustainable way focuses on things like reducing waste at its source and recovering it, recovering energy, treating it, and getting rid of it, among other things.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 44.62 Billion By Technology Thermochemical, Biochemical, Others By Waste Type Municipal Solid Waste, Process Waste, Agriculture Waste, Others By Application Electricity, Heat, Others By Companies Veolia (France), Huawei Enterprise (China), China Everbright Limited (China), Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. (New Hampshire), SUEZ (Paris), Covanta (U.S.), EDF (France), Ramboll Group (Denmark), AVR (Rotterdam-Botlek), Allseas (Switzerland), Attero (India), Viridor (U.K.) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

Green technology has been made to make clean energy because the government has put in place strict rules about rising greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to using WtE technologies, governments all over the world are investing in renewable energy sources to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Also, programmes and incentives have been set up everywhere to encourage the proper collection and disposal of trash. This gives the waste-to-energy industry a lot of room to grow because it could help start up the right technology to make energy. For example, the gold standard of best practises is to make trash streams that are all the same and have been sorted at the source. This makes it possible to spread out activities like recycling and upcycling.

So, more people in the community will be able to help pick up trash if waste collection is done digitally and the different kinds of trash are traded. For example, waste management facilities with a Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) monitoring system can be automatically monitored and controlled from a central control station to ensure efficiency and reduce the amount of manual work needed.

Driving Factors:

More waste being turned into clean energy is driving market growth.

Industrialization, urbanisation, and economic growth all lead to more waste, environmental threats, and CO2 emissions. Changes in how people live around the world have led to a big rise in both commercial and residential waste. Waste-to-energy has a place in the move towards a sustainable energy ecosystem. It can be used as an energy source to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, a clean demand response option, a design factor for eco-industrial parks, and sometimes the only way to treat waste at the end of its life.

Restraining Factors:

WtE is still more expensive than other services for getting rid of trash and making energy.

All over the world, governments are getting better at dealing with solid waste from cities. Using different WtE technologies to treat waste is one of the best ways to get rid of MSW and make energy at the same time. There are many things that affect the choice of WtE technology, and each region needs to have its own situation to find the best solutions. Because of this, the policies and rules in the WtE sector are very complicated and all over the place, and there is a lot of untapped potential.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Veolia (France), Huawei Enterprise (China), China Everbright Limited (China), Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. (New Hampshire), SUEZ (Paris), Covanta (U.S.), EDF (France), Ramboll Group (Denmark), AVR (Rotterdam-Botlek), Allseas (Switzerland), Attero (India), Viridor (U.K.), and others.

By Technology

Thermochemical

Biochemical

Others

By Waste Type

Municipal Solid Waste

Process Waste

Agriculture Waste

Others

By Application

Electricity

Heat

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

