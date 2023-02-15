Two Day Seminar: Statistical Elements of Implementing ICH (International Council on Harmonisation) Quality Guidelines (Las Vegas, NV, United States - March 16-17, 2023)

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Statistical Elements of Implementing ICH Quality Guidelines" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2-day seminar explores the unique challenges facing quality functions of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Attendees will learn practical implementation solutions as well as best practice descriptions that will allow management to effectively assess, manage and mitigate risk of poorly designed studies. Participants will learn statistical methods related to ICH guidelines and will discover how regulatory agencies, such as the FDA expect organizations to meet these guidelines.

Most organizations have programs and procedures but they contain holes or fall short in the implementation of the tools and techniques used to apply proper statistical reasoning and analysis to ICH guidelines. Statistics can help you to better understand, implement, and track processes covered by the ICH guidelines?



This seminar will provide attendees with an understanding of the fourteen ICH Quality guidelines as relates to statistical guidance and analysis. The course will provide tools, techniques and insight that will allow participants to immediately begin implementation of the information learned within their organization/firm

Learning Objectives:

Compare FDA requirements to ICH guidelines.

Perform comparative analyses and regression analysis.

Know the difference between confidence and tolerance intervals.

Calculate the appropriate sample size.

Calculate the probability of risk.

Design and perform statistical tests for comparisons, stability, validation, impurities

Areas covered:



Day 1: ICH review and Statistics Fundamentals



1. Review ICH Quality Guidelines (Q Series)

Q1 Stability Testing

Q2 Analytical Validation

Q3A-3E Impurities

Q4 Pharmacopoeias

Q5A-5E Quality of Biotechnological Products

Q6A-6B Specifications

Q7 Good Manufacturing Practice

Q8 Pharmaceutical Development

Q9 Quality Risk Management

Q10 Pharmaceutical Quality System

Q11 Development and Manufacture of Drug Substances

Q12 Lifecycle Management

Q13 Continuous Manufacturing of Drug Substances and Drub Products

Q14 Analytical Procedure Development

Developing a Quality Risk Management Plan

2. Fundamentals of Statistics

Normal Distribution

Descriptive and Summary Statistics

Graphical Techniques

Null Hypothesis Statistical Testing

Confidence and Tolerance Intervals

Statistical vs. Meaningful Significance

Day 2: Statistical Tests and Applications to Industry



1. Statistical Analyses

Comparative Statistics

Regression Analysis

Sample Size (Power Analysis)

Discussion/Questions

2. Application to Industry

Design of Experiments (DOE)

Setting Specifications/Thresholds/Acceptance Criteria

Stability/Shelf-Life Testing

Assay Validation

Impurities

Discussion/Questions

Who will Benefit:

Quality Managers

Analytical Validation scientists and personnel

Assay Development Scientists

Quality Control Personnel

Quality Analysts

Research Scientists

Risk Managers

Speakers:



Elaine Eisenbeisz

Owner & Principal

Omega Statistics



Elaine Eisenbeisz is aprivate practice statistician and owner of Omega Statistics, a statistical consulting firm based in Southern California. Elaine has over 30 years of experience in creating data and information solutionsfor industries ranging from governmental agencies and corporations, to start-up companies and individual researchers.



Elaine's love of numbers began in elementary school where she placed in regional and statewide mathematics competitions. She attended University of California, Riverside, as a National Science Foundation scholar, where she earned a B.S. in Statistics with a minor in Quantitative Management, Accounting. Elaine received her Master's Certification in Applied Statistcs from Texas A&M, and is currently finishing her graduate studies at Rochester Institute of Technology.



