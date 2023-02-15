English French

Nanterre, 15 February 2023

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in January 2023

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic

January % change 2023/2022 VINCI Autoroutes +3.7% Light vehicles +4.3% Heavy vehicles +0.9%

VINCI Autoroutes’ traffic levels were up for both light and heavy vehicles. Changes resulted mainly from the base for comparison and calendar effects.

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





January % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports +65.8% -13.2% Portugal (ANA) +85% +13% United-Kingdom x2.4 -27% France +76% -18% Serbia +85% +28% Mexico (OMA) +37% +17% United States of America +28% +3.5% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +27% +17% Costa Rica +45% +26% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +25% -18% Brazil -2.2% -13% Japan (Kansai Airports) x2.2 -30% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x7.8 -63%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

Overall, passenger numbers at VINCI Airports continued to recover. In January 2023, they equaled 87% of their 2019 level. In particular, passenger numbers remained very well oriented – and above their pre-pandemic levels – in Portugal, Serbia and most airports in the Americas, including those operated by OMA in Mexico.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





January % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports +26.3% -15.6% Portugal (ANA) +36% +3.9% United-Kingdom +97% -20% France +26% -29% Serbia +32% +14% Mexico (OMA) +5.7% -11% United States of America +28% -30% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +21% +9.0% Costa Rica +6.9% +22% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +14% -22% Brazil -5.0% +3.3% Japan (Kansai Airports) +21% -20% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x3.2 -62%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

