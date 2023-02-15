Canadians recycled almost 4.4 million kilograms of batteries in 2022

English French

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call2Recycle Canada, Inc., Canada's leading battery collection and recycling program, announces that almost 4.4 million kilograms of batteries were diverted from landfills and safely recycled in 2022, with four provinces setting new collection records.



This announcement coincides with National Battery Day (February 18), a time for Canadians to appreciate batteries, the integral role they play in our lives, and how important it is to manage them responsibly at the end of their useful life.

To establish ideal recycling behaviours, Call2Recycle encourages consumers to collect their used batteries at home, protect them as necessary, and drop them off at any of their 10,000+ convenient collection points, including at over 5,000 highly accessible retail and municipal collection sites. Canadians rose to the occasion splendidly in 2022, following the recommended steps and contributing to a sustainable circular economy.

Each province subject to regulation (Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Prince Edward Island) collected an impressive total, contributing to an overall effort that every Canadian can be proud of.

Collections by the numbers for the regulated provinces

British Columbia achieved its best-ever year of collections, with over 856,000 kilograms being diverted from landfills.





Saskatchewan, in only its second year of program operation, also set a provincial collection record of over 109,000 kilograms.





Manitoba likewise topped its previous year’s total and finished with its strongest collection result in the province’s history of over 153,000 kilograms.





Ontario, in its second year of program operation, collected and recycled over 1,415,000 kilograms.





Quebec, always a top performing province, exceeded targets once again with over 1,429,000 kilograms collected.





Prince Edward Island also achieved its best year of collections ever, recycling over 42,000 kilograms.



2022 was also a year to look to the future of battery recycling in Canada. Alberta, New Brunswick, and Yukon continue to move in the direction of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation and Call2Recycle is actively participating in the consultation steps. Call2Recycle also announced its collaboration with a leading industry association to expand into the automotive sector and support the growing EV battery ecosystem.

"We are elated to see Canadians' enduring commitment to recycling batteries, and gathering momentum toward a sustainable circular economy," said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. "Thanks to the efforts of our collection and program partners including industry and government collaborators, Canadians continued to take action to divert batteries from landfill, and this translated into impressive collection volumes across the board. We look forward to a strong future with significant efforts already underway to increase accessibility of our recycling program to all communities, improve battery recycling awareness and drive collection volume and diversion rates across the country.”

Call2Recycle Canada Inc. has a 25-year history, with almost 40 million kilograms of consumer batteries diverted from landfills, seeking out environmentally-conscious solutions across multiple business sectors and product segments including power tools, e-bikes, retailers, battery companies and Electric Vehicles (EVs). Since 1997, Call2Recycle has been the industry leader in safe battery recycling across Canada and continues to ensure that Canadians have easy and accessible recycling options through its regulated and voluntary provincial battery recycling programs. 92% of Canadians live within 15 kilometres of one of Call2Recycle's public drop-off locations in retail stores, municipalities, businesses, schools/universities, and government buildings.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada’s leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. It is the provincially-approved consumer battery collection and recycling program for British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island, and operates as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario according to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. Call2Recycle accepts household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg) for recycling and eTransport batteries used to power eBikes, eScooters, eSkateboards, Hoverboards and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted almost 40 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and a network of more than 10,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

