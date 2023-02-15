Demand For Soft Tissue Allografts Is Predicted To Increase At A Healthy CAGR Of 5%: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global soft tissue allografts market is valued at US$ 4.98 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 8.11 billion by 2033. During surgical treatment, soft tissue allografts are a crucial replacement tissue for the restoration of weak ligaments, torn menisci, and osteochondral abnormalities. Over one million soft tissue allografts are transplanted yearly in the United States alone.



The incidence of orthopedic illnesses is rising globally, which causes impairment and has a detrimental effect on people's mental and physical health. Osteoarthritis, one of the most prevalent types of joint illness affecting persons over 65 in both developed and developing nations is generating potential growth opportunities in the soft tissue allografts market. Osteoarthritis is characterised by a progressive loss of joint cartilage, which causes the bones to rub against each other and cause stiffness, discomfort, and restricted movement.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global soft tissue allografts market is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in China is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the projected period.

Demand for soft tissue allografts for the treatment of dental disorders is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% during the next 10 years.

Sales of soft tissue allografts in Germany are anticipated to increase at a 4% CAGR during the forecast period.

“Technological advancements in products and introduction of advanced soft tissue allograft solutions by key market players are driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Recent Industry Developments

The introduction of CYGNUS Matrix Disks, the most recent variation of the CYGNUS family of amniotic tissue allografts, was announced by Vivex Biologics, Inc. in August 2022. This renowned regenerative medicine company specializes in the creation of treatments derived from naturally occurring substances.

The latest addition to the AlloMend product range, AlloMend Ultra-Thick Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM), was launched by AlloSource in August 2021. The company produces advanced cellular and tissue solutions to help surgeons treat patients and is the leading allograft provider in the United States.

Sports-related and recreational activities are rising across the globe. Youth are more focused on fitness and involved in sports activities, which is increasing the risk of experiencing accidents and traumas. Thus, the increasing cases related to sports injuries are boosting the demand for soft tissue allografts.

Increasing prevalence of oral disorders and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry are driving the sales of soft tissue allograft products. The increasing trend of dental aesthetics is also supporting sales growth. Tooth loss has become a common dental problem for senior citizens. The prevalence of orthopedic disorders is increasing rapidly among the elderly population.

Growing clinical trials to check the efficiency of allografts and xenografts are generating new opportunities in the market. The high success rates of soft tissue allografts are boosting market growth.



Market Titans

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

CONMED Corporation

Globus Medical, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Lattice Biologics Ltd.

Organogenesis, Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Straumann

Xtant Medical

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



Competitive Landscape

Rapid technological advancements are boosting the sales of soft tissue allografts. Several key players in the soft tissue allografts market are introducing advanced solutions, which is subsequently increasing the sales of soft tissue allografts. Also, increasing consumer knowledge and awareness of tissue allografts is supporting sales growth.

Fact.MR reveals new developments, trends in demand and supply chain management systems, and organic and inorganic marketing tactics in its recent report on the soft tissue allografts market.

AlloSource introduced AlloMend Extra-Large (XL) Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) in October 2021. This dermal transplant has the desired handling properties that allow for precise insertion.

Direct Biologics LLC introduced AmnioWrap placenta-based sheet allografts for clinical application in January 2021. A special three-layer graft called AmnioWrap is designed to be used on both acute and chronic wounds.

Key Segments of Soft Tissue Allografts Industry Research

By Application : Orthopedic Dentistry Wound Care

By Type : Cartilage Allografts Tendon Allografts Meniscus Allografts Dental Allografts Collagen Allografts Amniotic Allografts

By End User : Hospitals Aesthetic Centers Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Dental Clinics

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Questions Covered in the Soft Tissue Allografts Market Report

What is the projected value of the Soft Tissue Allografts Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Soft Tissue Allografts Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Sweet biscuits Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Soft Tissue Allografts Market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Soft Tissue Allografts Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Soft Tissue Allografts Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global soft tissue allografts market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on application (orthopedic, dentistry, wound care), type (cartilage allografts, tendon allografts, meniscus allografts, dental allografts, collagen allografts, amniotic allografts), and end user (hospitals, aesthetic centers, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, dental clinics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

