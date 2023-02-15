Cayuga Centers VP of Communications, Zoë Hutchinson, Recognized as Ragan's Top Women in Communications Honoree

AUBURN, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers , a non-profit human services agency, announced today that Zoë Hutchinson, Vice President of Community and Agency Communications at Cayuga Centers, was named one of Ragan’s Top Women in Communications for 2023 . Hutchinson is among 25 women across various industries to be recognized as a Dynamic Do-er honoree.



“Zoë’s impact on Cayuga Centers and the communities we serve has been tremendous,” said Edward Hayes, President and CEO of Cayuga Centers. “Her contributions as a leader have elevated our agency to new heights, and we are so proud she has been recognized for her contributions with this prestigious award.”

Hutchinson is recognized for her outstanding leadership in communications during a historic period of growth for the agency. After joining Cayuga Centers in 2020, she expanded her team from three to 10 employees to serve four key pillars: internal communications, external communications, employee recruitment, and foster parent recruitment. Her work was instrumental as the agency expanded to new regions and celebrated 170 years of service to at-risk families and youth. Hutchinson’s efforts within these pillars included improving the inter-agency communication through newsletters and town halls, taking actionable feedback from employees in surveys, numerous foster parent recruiting campaigns, and leading an employee recruitment campaign featuring NYC subway ads, digital ads and a new careers landing page.

“My journey at Cayuga Centers has been incredibly rewarding, as we’ve seen first-hand the positive impact communications can have on the employee experience and the communities we serve,” said Hutchinson. “It’s an honor to sit alongside so many inspiring women in communications, and I sincerely thank my incredible team for nominating me.”

Ragan is a leading publication of news within the communications industry and recognizes inspiring, forward-thinking and dedicated women in communications with this annual award. The award winners are invited to a special reception in New York City on February 28, 2023. The full list of 2023 winners is available here .

About Cayuga Centers

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.

