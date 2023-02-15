NMSDC and USBC to Sign Historic Strategic Partnership Alliance Agreement at Elocen Group Headquarters

WASHINGTON D.C., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) will hold a signing ceremony on Monday, February 20 for a strategic partnership alliance agreement aimed at increasing economic opportunities for Black businesses. Elocen Group, a black-owned business and active member of both USBC and NMSDC affiliate the Capitol Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) is hosting the event at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire and USBC CEO and President Ron Busby Sr. will be signing the document on behalf of their respective organizations. In addition, the following leaders from the minority business community will be in attendance:

Lisa Morris, NMSDC vice president of strategic alliances and programs

Jetheda Hernandez, NMSDC senior director of strategic alliances and programs

Sharon Pinder, CRMSDC president and CEO

Shakira Garcia, CRMSDC board chair/national director of supplier diversity and sustainability of Caesars Entertainment

Antwanye Ford, USBC vice chair - board of directors/president of Enlightened

Talisha Bekavac, USBC executive vice president

Alicea Gay, ByBlack vice president

Jamon Phenix, USBC chief of staff

, USBC chief of staff Necole Parker Green, Elocen Group president

According to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will be signed by both organizations, NMSDC and USBC will be agreeing to engage in the following activities:

Advocate for common economic interests of USBC and NMSDC that will allow for the two organizations to address and promote governmental policies related to business and economic growth for Black businesses.

Connect by forming a strategic partnership to promote minority business enterprises (MBEs) both domestically and internationally by fostering innovative approaches to address business growth in the global marketplace, as a united front. Organizations will share best practices, knowledge, and experiences necessary to advance the mission, vision, purpose, and motto of each organization to help achieve the goals and objectives of this strategic relationship amongst respective members, clients, program participants, key stakeholders, and other strategic partners affiliated with this coalition.

Certify more Black businesses through increased cooperation and support of the ByBlack program, which generates a pipeline of corporate-ready NMSDC-certified Black businesses with the purpose of creating and growing intergenerational wealth in Black communities.

Develop joint events, programs, seminars, workshops, meetings, and discussions to create opportunities for commerce-driven activity.

“Black-owned businesses are a vital constituency of NMSDC and have been disproportionately affected by the economic disruptions of the last few years,” said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire. “We are honored to be able to work with USBC to help remove the barriers faced by these businesses and build greater generational wealth for the Black community.”

“As the authority in Black business certification, USBC is energized by our partnership with NMSDC, the leader in minority business certification,” said USBC President Ron Busby. “This evolution is a win for both organizations, as we work together to reimagine business certification of Black-owned businesses to ensure they are equipped to compete for procurement opportunities.”

This agreement is a part of NMSDC’s continued effort to build a strong network of advocates for the communities it serves as it accelerates minority business enterprise (MBE) growth on its march to $1 trillion in annual revenue for NMSDC-certified MBEs.

For more information about the event or to confirm your attendance, please contact NMSDC Vice President of Marketing and Communications Stefan Bradham at stefan.bradham@nmsdc.org.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

About USBC

The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) provides committed, visionary leadership, and advocacy in the realization of economic empowerment. Through the creation of resources and initiatives, we support a network of African American Chambers of Commerce and business organizations in their work of developing and growing Black enterprises. Learn more at usblackchambers.org.

