At a board meeting on 15 February 2023, the Board of Directors and the CEO approved the consolidated financial statements of Kvika banki hf. (“Kvika”) for the year 2022.

In an announcement published earlier today, Kvika's Financial Statement in ESEF format was not attached.

Attached is Kvika banki hf.'s Consolidated Financial Statement for the year 2022 in ESEF format.

Attachment