CLA Foundation Grants $800K to Organizations Nominated by Employees

Minneapolis, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced today that its CLA Foundation granted $800,000 to 48 organizations across the country through its winter grant cycle. The foundation has two grant cycles per year. An additional $890,000 was granted during the summer 2022 grant cycle.

“We are honored to have the support of the CLA Foundation,” said Jenny Weber, interim executive director at College Bound, located in St. Louis, Missouri. “And we’re excited to connect CLA professionals with College Bound students to help them learn more about the many and varied career opportunities in accounting.”

Each year, CLA family members are invited to nominate organizations they believe are making a difference in their community, sharing the foundation’s intent to promote and support diverse individuals and organizations that align with its mission of creating career opportunities through education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

In addition to nominating, every dollar the CLA Foundation raises and grants comes from within the CLA family. “Foundation funding needs to keep pace with inflation and economic downturns, and we’re so proud of the CLA family for rising to the occasion and making it another record-breaking year for our communities,” said Mindy Plewacki, executive director, CLA Foundation. “Their continued support demonstrates a strong commitment to creating opportunities that have a meaningful impact on our communities.”

The majority of the CLA Foundation grantees serve populations who have been historically underserved or underrepresented as defined by race, disability, Veteran status, and socioeconomics. The organizations funded in this cycle serve broad and diverse communities.

The grant recipients help advance diversity, equity, and inclusion and demonstrate a commitment to the CLA Foundation’s “three Es” ― education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

In addition, CLA has awarded four strategic investment grants: American Corporate Partners, Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s Twende program, NABA, Inc., and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. It all adds up to more than $2 million invested into our communities last year.

Since 2015, the CLA family has awarded more than $8 million to organizations across the country.

