Hybrid Operating Room Market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by the end of 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States,, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Hybrid Operating Room Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The hybrid operating room is a surgical theatre or space with medical equipment such as fix C-arms, MRI scanners, and CT scanners used for interventional imaging procedures or minimally invasive surgeries. These rooms are utilized for other therapeutics such as biopsy, trauma surgery, and laparoscopic surgery. A rise in the number of surgical procedures across the world is projected to drive the hybrid operating room market during the forecast period.



The advent of technologically advanced medical equipment for hybrid operating rooms and an increase in the number of hospitals and ambulatory centers are expected to fuel market development. Additionally, the rise in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is likely to propel hybrid operating room market revenue in the next few years.

According to TMR report, the global hybrid operating room market was valued at US$ 876.9 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of 2031. The number of surgical procedures is rising due to increase in the geriatric population and surge in the incidence of orthopedic and cardiovascular diseases. This augments the demand for hybrid operating rooms, which in turn is expected to present significant business opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Number of Hospitals and Ambulatory Centers to Spur Market Growth: Advancements in healthcare sector has resulted in the building of new hospitals and ambulatory centers across the world. Adoption of latest technologies in therapeutic and surgical sectors has led to increase in the number of hybrid operating room installations across new medical centers and hospitals globally. This is expected to propel the global hybrid operating room market in the next few years.

Key Drivers

Surge in patient population and rise in number of surgical procedures globally are projected to drive the hybrid operating room market during the forecast period

Rise in inclination toward minimally invasive surgeries is anticipated to augment the global hybrid operating room market from 2022 to 2031

Increase in number of interventional imaging procedures is expected to propel market demand during the forecast period



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America accounted for largest hybrid operating room market share in 2021. This is ascribed to well-established healthcare infrastructure and advanced medical facilities.

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region in 2021. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Presence of large patient pool and rapidly evolving medical infrastructure & facilities in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan are driving the market in the region.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global hybrid operating room market are

Stryker Corporation,

Canon Medical Systems Corporation,

Toshiba Corporation,

NDS Surgical Imaging LLC.,

Trumpf Medical (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.),

Steris Corporation,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

GE Healthcare, and Getinge AB, among others.

Hybrid Operating Room Market Segmentation

Product

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems Angiography Systems MRI Systems CT Scanners Others

Operating Room Fixtures Operating Tables Operating Room Lights Surgical Booms Others

Surgical Equipment

Others

Type

Fixed

Mobile

Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

Neurosurgery

Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others



End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Centers

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

