CNL, AECL and Western University to Collaborate on Joint Research Under New Agreement

Collaborative research agreement with one of Canada’s leading universities continues growth of academic partnership network for Canada’s national nuclear laboratories

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, and Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), Canada’s nuclear Crown corporation, are pleased to announce that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Western University to pursue collaborative research opportunities. Both CNL and AECL have made it an organizational priority to cultivate closer relationships with Canada’s academic community, and this MOU with Western University represents the fifth agreement with a growing list of universities designed to advance collaborative research in health and environmental sciences, clean energy and nuclear safety.

The agreement includes an extensive list of focus areas where the organizations will collaborate, including imaging and radiopharmaceuticals; cybersecurity; high-performance computing and artificial intelligence; hydrogen; materials science and degradation; decommissioning and waste management; and advanced and small modular reactors, fuels and power grids. The agreement is intended to nurture closer relationships with Western’s research community, enable knowledge mobilization, spur innovation and the development of intellectual property, and to provide solutions that address national and industry challenges.

“Last year, CNL released a new corporate strategy, known as Vision 2030, where we announced our plans to pursue closer relationships with Canada’s academic community, including research-oriented universities like Western University,” commented Dr. Jeff Griffin, CNL’s Vice-President of Science and Technology. “A few short months later, we have made incredible progress towards that vision, culminating in this most recent agreement. Overall, there are tremendous advantages to this collaborative approach to research for all parties, whether it is sharing scientific and technical data, leveraging complementary resources, or developing new capabilities, and that is the motivation behind this new partnership with Western University.”

“AECL and CNL are uniquely positioned to bring together the foundational research undertaken at Western University, with private industry needs in innovation,” commented Amy Gottschling, Vice-President, Science, Technology and Commercial Oversight at AECL. “Together, we can leverage our complementary expertise and capabilities to bring technologies to bear to solve our nation’s greatest challenges.”

“This is an exciting new partnership for Western – one that builds on over 20 years of nuclear research across three of our faculties: Engineering, Science, and the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry,” commented Dr. Dave Muir, Associate Vice-President of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at Western University. “This new partnership will support and provide funding for research projects as well as Chair opportunities in the areas of health, safety, security, energy, and the environment. It also will enable our students to have increased access to experiential learning, through research project and internship opportunities.”

As one of Canada’s top research-intensive universities, the science carried out at Western University intersects with many of the projects underway at Canada’s national nuclear laboratories. The driving force behind the agreement is the shared interest in exploring collaboration opportunities based on these mutual fields of research, and to help foster the development of highly qualified people here in Canada. By providing better access to the unique facilities that are available at Canada’s national nuclear laboratories, CNL and AECL hope to contribute to the professional development of the next generation of nuclear scientists and engineers, and offer these students a more dynamic and rich learning experience.

The MOU with Western University aligns with CNL’s corporate strategy, Vision 2030, which identifies what CNL views as its central role within the future Canadian nuclear landscape. Serving as a national resource to all levels of government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community, CNL aims to work in concert with other organizations to help advance innovative Canadian products and services towards deployment, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

