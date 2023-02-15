Football Shoes Market to Reach USD 28 Billion by 2030; Rising Interest in Football Sport Across Middle Eastern & African Nations to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Football Shoes market was estimated at around 18.6 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 28 billion by 2030.

Increases in worldwide population, increased urbanisation, and rising disposable income levels are all factors contributing to the growth of the football shoe market. Due to the rising popularity of football in Europe and the opening up of new market prospects in the Asia Pacific region, the global market for football shoes is expected to experience escalating growth over the next years. Due to the great concentration of players in Europe and North America, the market for football shoes is more consolidated in these regions. This market is primarily driven by trends in the sports industry, an increase in the number of professional football players and teams, and trends in the sports industry.



The epidemic has a profound effect on every facet of the global economy. Several businesses across the globe were completely destroyed when the COVID-19 epidemic first broke out. Additionally, the government's lockdown also had a significant impact on inhibiting the expansion of other industries. Numerous manufacturing facilities, including football shoe factories, were shut down as a result of the industrial slowdown. The Covid-19 outbreak also had a severe effect on the overall football shoe business. Logistics, the manufacturing sector, and supply chain operations were impacted by lockdowns and other restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 epidemic. Additionally, the demand side of the industry was negatively impacted.



Growth Factors



Football is a great exercise since it combines aerobic, strength training, and endurance. Football may also be a terrific substitute for exercise courses and the gym. Football classes can be very helpful for a player in their pursuit of both physical and mental wellness. Football can be a great way to transfer anxiety and stress into a more productive release. The adrenaline that comes with playing football helps keep athletes calm since it has been shown to mitigate the brain-damaging consequences of regular stress. Additionally, football players exhibit reduced rates of aggressive behavior off the field, as well as lower levels of anxiety and depressed symptoms.



Segmental Overview



Football Shoes Market is divided into Soft Ground, Firm Ground, Artificial Ground, Hard Ground/Multi Ground, Turf Football, and Indoor Football based on the kind of product. The hard ground/multi-ground market segment accounted for a sizeable portion of the football shoe market's revenue in 2021. Football games in the early preseason are more suited for hard ground/multi-ground boots. These shoes are best used on hard surfaces in the summer since their studs or cleats are designed to dig into the ground. With these shoes, athletes may distribute their weight more evenly and experience greater comfort, which lessens their risk of slipping or twisting.



Football shoe market is split into online and offline segments based on distribution channel. The football shoe market's largest revenue share in 2021 was obtained by an offline sector. The offline market includes places like shopping malls, department stores, neighborhood sports shops, etc. The changing purchasing habits of customers are to blame for this segment's increasing rise. Customers think brick-and-mortar stores are a more trustworthy and authentic source for shopping than their online counterparts. Additionally, trying out a product is important when deciding which football shoe alternative is ideal.



Regional Overview



The Football Shoes Market is examined in terms of geography throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The football shoe market's largest revenue share in 2021 was recorded in Europe. This market is constantly expanding as a result of an increase in consumer spending on football-related products like football shoes in European countries and the sport's popularity there. One of the most popular sports in Europe and one of the top 5 in countries like Germany, Bulgaria, France, Poland, Romania, and Italy is football.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Football Shoes Market CAGR 5% Segments Covered By Product

By Distribution channel



List of the prominent players in the Global Football Shoes market:



• Adidas AG

• Nike Inc.

• Puma SE

• Under Armour

• Mizuno Corporation

• Lotto Sport Italia

• New Balance

• ASICS Corporation



The global Football Shoes market is segmented as follows:



By Product



• Soft Ground

• Firm Ground

• Artificial Ground

• Hard Ground/Multi Ground

• Turf Football

• Indoor Football



By Distribution channel



• Online

• Offline



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



