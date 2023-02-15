Global Project Management Software Market Size to Exceed USD 15.08 Billion by 2030 with 10.68% CAGR | By Software & Services

New York, NY, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Project Management Software Market is a rapidly growing industry that offers tools and platforms for efficient management of projects. These software solutions help teams to collaborate, plan, track and monitor tasks, and manage resources. With the increasing need for remote work and the rise of virtual teams, the demand for project management software is expected to surge.

Zion Market Research has recently released a new report, titled “Project Management Software Market By Deployment Type (Cloud And On-Premise), By End-User (Oil And Gas, IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Government, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Project Management Software Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 15.08 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.68% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

This expansion is being fueled by a number of causes, including the rising popularity of cloud-based solutions, the growing demand for real-time project tracking and monitoring, and the requirement for improved collaboration and communication capabilities. Also, the growth of the business as a whole is helped by the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in project management software.

What is Project Management Software? How big is the Project Management Software Industry?

The term "project management software" refers to a collection of software solutions that have been developed to assist individuals and organizations in the administration of their projects, programmes, and portfolios in an effective and efficient manner. Task management, resource allocation, project tracking, collaboration and communication tools, as well as capabilities for reporting and analytics are often included in the programme.

In recent years, the project management software market has experienced substantial expansion. This growth has been driven by the growing demand for businesses to manage their projects in a manner that is both more efficient and more organized.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/project-management-software-market

Project Management Software Report Coverage & Overview:

Project management software assists the staff in effectively handling the project along with gaining insights into real-time data of the project. It helps firms in monitoring the status of projects. Apart from this, the project management software assists firms in effectively interacting with the team members. In addition, the project management software aids in allocating resources for a particular job and thus reduce the overall operating costs of the firm.

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 252+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Project Management Software Market: Growth Factors/Dynamics

The expansion of the global project management software industry over the forecast timeline can be credited to the growing preference of firms towards automated project management software as it is helpful in performing key project management functions without any manual intervention. Apart from this, project management software accounts for about 36% of sales in business process management business. In addition to this, project management software helps in performing a slew of functions such as planning, monitoring, integrating, and delivering a project through the use of budget management, document management, and task management. All these aforementioned aspects will boost global market trends.

Nonetheless, the surge in costs of software installation and high maintenance costs can pose a threat to the growth of the global project management software market. However, the rise in acceptance of cloud-based solutions for remote tracking of data and innovations in project management software will create new growth avenues for the global industry.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/project-management-software-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 15.08 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.68% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Asana Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Monday.com, Smartsheet Inc, Zoho Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Atlassian Corp PLC, Oracle Corporation, ServiceNow Inc., AEC Software, Citrix Systems Inc., Streamline Media Group Inc., Trello, Wrike, Airtable, Paymo, Workfront Inc, Toggl, Slack, Podio, Clarizen, Basecamp, GanttPro, Procore, Planview, Proofhub, LiquidPlanner Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Project Management Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of deployment type, the global project management software industry is sectored into on-premise and cloud segments. Furthermore, the cloud segment is predicted to record notable growth over the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment over 2022-2030 can be due to the massive demand for cloud by large-scale enterprises for enhanced planning & scheduling, effective collaboration, proficient task delegation, and easy access & sharing of files.

Based on the end-user, the global project management software market is segmented into healthcare, oil and gas, government, IT and telecom, and others. Moreover, the IT and telecom segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segmental surge can be attributed to a rise in the use of project management software in the IT and telecom sector as there is a massive need for the product with an increase in project requests from a slew of clients and business units.

Project Management Software Market Applications:

The project management software market has a wide range of applications across various industries, including construction, IT, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, among others.

Construction Industry: In the construction industry, project management software is widely used to manage large-scale projects, from planning and design to construction and commissioning. The software helps to streamline processes and improve collaboration between different teams involved in a construction project.

IT Industry: The IT industry is one of the largest users of project management software, as it helps organizations to manage complex software development projects and improve productivity.

Healthcare Industry: In the healthcare industry, project management software is used to manage the development of new medical devices, drugs, and treatments. The software helps to ensure that projects are completed on time and within budget, while also ensuring that they meet regulatory requirements.

Finance Industry: In the finance industry, project management software is used to manage investment and financial planning projects, as well as risk management and compliance initiatives.

Manufacturing Industry: In the manufacturing industry, project management software is used to manage the production of goods, from the design and development stage to the manufacturing and distribution stage. The software helps organizations to improve efficiency and reduce waste in the production process.

The global Project Management Software market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By End-User

Oil and Gas

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Others

Browse the full “Project Management Software Market By Deployment Type (Cloud And On-Premise), By End-User (Oil And Gas, IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Government, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/project-management-software-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Project Management Software market include -

Asana Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Monday.com

Smartsheet Inc

Zoho Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Atlassian Corp PLC

Oracle Corporation

ServiceNow Inc.

AEC Software

Citrix Systems Inc.

Streamline Media Group Inc.

Trello

Wrike

Airtable

Paymo

Workfront Inc

Toggl

Slack

Podio

Clarizen

Basecamp

GanttPro

Procore

Planview

Proofhub

LiquidPlanner

Elecosoft

NetSuite

Deltek Inc.

Unit4

Total Synergy

Hive

Digité Inc.

MeisterLabs

ProjectManager.com

Zilicus Solutions

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global project management software market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 10.68% over the forecast timespan (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global project management software market was evaluated at nearly $6.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to hit $15.08 billion by 2030

The global market is anticipated to surge at a remarkable rate over the forecast period due to the surging use of software in effectively managing resources and escalating demand for software which helps in minimizing project risks & costs.

Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment accounted for the major market share in 2021

On basis of end-user, the oil and gas segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021

By Applications, It and Telecom Sector lead the project management software market globally.

On the basis of region, the North American region is predicted to be a key revenue pocket of the global market over the projected timeline

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/project-management-software-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Project Management Software industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Project Management Software Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Project Management Software Industry?

What segments does the Project Management Software Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Project Management Software Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Deployment Type, By End-User, By Applications, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Access Press Release Published on Project Management Software Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-project-management-software-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The North American project management software market is set to retain its dominant status over the forecast timeline subject to escalating product demand from firms for proficiently tracking and managing projects. Apart from this, firms in the region deploy project management software solutions for effectively executing organizational tasks. This aspect, in turn, has further boosted the surge in the regional market.

North America: North America is one of the largest markets for project management software, driven by the presence of a large number of tech-savvy organizations and the high adoption of advanced technology in the region. The US is the largest market for project management software in North America, followed by Canada.

Europe: Europe is another key market for project management software, driven by the growing adoption of agile methodologies and the increasing demand for real-time project tracking and monitoring. The UK, Germany, and France are among the largest markets for project management software in Europe.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets for project management software, driven by the increasing adoption of technology and the growing number of organizations in the region. China, India, Japan, and Korea are among the largest markets for project management software in the Asia-Pacific region.

Latin America: Brazil is the largest market for project management software in Latin America.

Middle East and Africa: The UAE and South Africa are among the largest markets for project management software in the Middle East and Africa region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the second half of 2022, ServiceNow, a US-based software firm, acquired Era Software, a firm that assists businesses to transform data-driven insights into actionable insights. The strategic move will help ServiceNow in offering consumers unified observability services at a large scale. The initiative will also boost the penetration of project management software in the global software sector.

In August 2022, Linarc, a software firm based in the U.S., introduced all-in-one cloud-based project management software for the construction sector for increasing the efficiency of medium and large-scale projects. The move will eliminate the redundancies and inefficiencies witnessed in the construction activities and will help in the integration of various project resources.

In the second quarter of 2022, InEight Inc., a key provider of capital project management software, introduced InEight Design, a design management app that helps engineers and designers effectively handle deliverables & quantities during the process of design. Moreover, the InEight Design helps the end-users in controlling, reporting, exploring, and planning of the budget data.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/project-management-software-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence global project management software market growth over 2022-2030?

What will be the value of the project management software market during 2022-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the project management software market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the global project management software market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-intelligence-market

Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/virtual-reality-in-gaming-market

Commercial Building Automation Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/commercial-building-automation-market

Hyperautomation Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-hyperautomation-market

B2B Payments Platform Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-b2b-payments-platform-market

Online Gambling & Betting Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-gambling-betting-market

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/land-mobile-radio-lmr-system-market

Automotive Aftermarket Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-aftermarket

Quantum Computing Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/quantum-computing-market

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/building-information-modeling-market

Aquaponics Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/aquaponics-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com















The Project Management Software Market is a rapidly growing industry that offers tools and platforms for efficient management of projects. These software solutions help teams to collaborate, plan, track and monitor tasks, and manage resources. With the increasing need for remote work and the rise of virtual teams, the demand for project management software is expected to surge.

























