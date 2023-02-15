Condor Offers Its Condolences to the Country and People of Turkiye

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies Inc. (“Condor” or the “Company”) (TSX: CDR), a Canadian based energy transition company with activities in Turkiye and Kazakhstan, announces that although its employees, properties and gas field operations in the Thrace Basin of Turkiye were not directly affected by the recent devastating earthquakes that struck southern Turkiye, many employees were indirectly impacted through family and friends and Condor is deeply saddened and joins the country in mourning the lives lost and wishes to express its sympathy and support for all the families impacted by this disaster.



We offer our heartfelt condolences to the many families who suffered the loss of their loved ones, their homes, or their businesses and we stand in solidarity with our Turkish employees and their families, our stakeholders, and the Turkish government in this difficult time. We would like everyone who has been affected by these tragic events to know that our thoughts and prayers are with you.

We are confident that the indelible and fighting spirit of the Turkish people will make it possible to endure the hardships and overcome this disaster. With the assistance of their many friends throughout the world, Turkiye will rebuild and restore the lives of the survivors in spite of the overwhelming loss.

Condor would especially like to praise and thank our Turkish management team and every employee for bravely continuing to carry out their day-to-day activities despite the heavy burden they’re carrying in their hearts. The Company fully supports our Turkish brothers and sisters as they begin the difficult healing process.

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President of Finance and CFO at 403-201-9694.



