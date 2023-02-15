Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Active-Adult Community Coming Soon to Woodbridge, Connecticut

WOODBRIDGE, Conn., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest active-adult townhome community, Regency at Woodbridge, is coming soon to Woodbridge, Connecticut. The VIP list is currently forming and the community’s future sales center is scheduled to open in fall 2023.

Located in charming Woodbridge, Regency at Woodbridge by Toll Brothers will offer 70 townhomes with open-concept floor plans and an array of personalization options available at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Home designs will include 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car garages. Home buyers will choose from six home designs ranging from 1,900 to 2,500+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Home buyers will enjoy on-site amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor pool as well as low-maintenance living, with snow removal and lawn care provided.

“With floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options through our Design Studio experience, Regency at Woodbridge will offer homeowners the best in luxury active-adult living in one of the area’s most desirable locations,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Connecticut.

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Lake Wintergreen, West Rock Ridge State Park, and Yale Golf Course, as well as New Haven’s sporting arenas.

Major highways including Interstates 95 and 91, Route 8, and the Merritt Parkway are easily accessible from Regency at Woodbridge, offering homeowners convenient access to New Haven, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York City.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information, call (855) 999-8655 or visit RegencyatWoodbridge.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com

