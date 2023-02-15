Cowlitz Tribal Foundation Celebrates 2022 Grant Recipients at 2nd Annual ilani Resort Event

Ridgefield, WA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday evening, February 13th, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe was pleased to welcome grant recipients from across the state to ilani Casino Resort to celebrate their partnership and reflect on a year of accomplishments. The dinner, hosted by the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation, marks the second annual celebration of the tribe’s philanthropic partners and was attended by more than 400 community members.

The event celebrated the impactful work of the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation’s 110 non-profit grantees awarded funding in 2022, which are addressing needs in community service areas such as food access, workforce development, veterans resources, healthcare, housing, natural resources, and many more. Highlighted recipients included The Pink Lemonade Project, a Vancouver based non-profit which educates, empowers, and supports all communities affected by breast cancer as well as The Market at Bonney Lake Food Bank, which provides equitable access to nutritious food, with dignity, to those in East Pierce County facing food insecurity.Recipients are located throughout the state of Washington as well as Clark County.

“Having this opportunity to spend time with our grant recipients and reflect on their 2022 accomplishments is simply amazing. We hold this group in the highest regard and thank them for reinforcing the values that are dear to the Cowlitz people. We lift up those around us, we care for the land that nourishes us, and we share in the joy of community. Our hope is that people walk away from this annual dinner not only feeling appreciated, but also renewed for the year to come,” said Patty Kinswa-Gaiser, General Council Chairwoman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe.

The focus of the dinner was “Community, Impact, and Resilience.” The Foundation outlined its giving within Clark County and throughout the state of Washington, and highlighted specific community partners who were able to leverage their grants to deliver results for the constituents they serve.

“We look forward to another year of making a positive impact in our region and communities throughout Washington, and sincerely thank all of those that help make our philanthropic work possible,” said Cowlitz Tribal Foundation Manager, Timi Marie Russin.

Since 2017, The Cowlitz Indian Tribe has donated approximately $28 million to local and statewide community partners through the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation Clark County Fund and the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation Statewide Fund. To learn more about these programs, including information on eligibility and application, please click here.

For photos of the event, click here

About the Cowlitz Indian Tribe

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe is a growing force in community building in the Pacific Northwest. The Cowlitz Reservation neighbors Ridgefield, Washington, and is home to ilani, the Pacific Northwest's premier gaming, dining, meeting, and entertainment destination. The mission of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe is to preserve and honor the legacy of its elders and ancestors by empowering a tribal community that promotes social justice and economic well-being, secures aboriginal lands, respects culture and sovereignty, and fosters justice, freedom, and mutual welfare. More information can be found at cowlitz.org.

