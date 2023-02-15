The Art World is Ready for Disruption: Tech Company Arties Launches Groundbreaking Project with Traditional Artist VOKA

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the art world has been buzzing with excitement over the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These unique digital assets have given artists and collectors new ways to own and trade art in the digital world. But what if you could bring that same level of ownership and transparency to the physical art world?

That’s exactly what Arties is doing in collaboration with traditional artist VOKA. After more than a year of development, the company is launching a project that will allow collectors and investors to acquire physical pieces by VOKA by buying NFTs. This groundbreaking project promises to disrupt the traditional art world and bring a new level of transparency and accessibility to art collecting.

So, how does it work? The company has created a system that links physical art pieces to NFTs in a way that gives buyers verifiable ownership of the piece. When a collector buys an NFT, they receive a certificate of authenticity that links to the physical piece. This certificate can be transferred and traded, just like an NFT, but it gives the owner a tangible piece of art that they can display in their home or office.

This project is a game-changer for the art world. In the past, buying art was a complex and often opaque process, with buyers relying on certificates of authenticity and other documentation to verify their ownership. With NFTs, buyers have a more secure and transparent way to own art. This not only makes it easier for buyers to acquire pieces, but it also helps to combat fraud and forgery in the art market.

But this project is about more than just technology. It’s about giving traditional artists like VOKA a new medium to reach new collectors and enjoy the benefits of Web3.0. With the ability to sell NFTs linked to physical pieces, artists can reach a wider audience and bring their work to new markets. And for collectors, this project opens up new opportunities to own and trade art in a way that was previously not possible.

This project is just the beginning. As the technology develops, we can expect to see more artists and collectors embrace this new way of buying and selling art. It’s an exciting time for the art world, and we can’t wait to see how this project will shape the future of art collecting.

In conclusion, the tech company's collaboration with traditional artist VOKA is a landmark moment for the art world. By linking physical pieces to NFTs, the company is giving buyers a more secure and transparent way to own art. And by partnering with a traditional artist like VOKA, the company is showing that this technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we buy and sell art. Keep an eye on this project, as it’s sure to be one of the biggest stories in the art world in the coming months.