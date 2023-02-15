Kadant Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 6% to $232 million*

Bookings decreased 7% to $215 million

Net income increased 8% to $26 million

GAAP diluted EPS increased 8% to $2.23

Adjusted diluted EPS increased 1% to $2.33

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $50 million* and represented 21.3%* of revenue

Operating cash flow decreased 42% to $35 million



Fiscal Year Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 15% to $905 million*

Bookings increased 7% to $958 million*

Net income increased 44% to $121 million*

GAAP diluted EPS increased 44% to $10.35*

Adjusted diluted EPS increased 18% to $9.24*

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $189 million* and represented 20.9%* of revenue

Operating cash flow decreased 37% to $103 million

Ending backlog was $345 million

Note: An * above indicates record achieved. Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary

“The fourth quarter contributed to a record-setting year for Kadant,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “Despite the challenges brought about by macroeconomic headwinds and lingering supply chain constraints, we had another well-executed quarter which led to a fifth consecutive quarterly record for adjusted EBITDA.

“Strong capital project activity in the first half of the year and robust aftermarket demand led to record revenue in the fourth quarter and full-year. For the full-year 2022, our GAAP diluted EPS increased 44 percent to $10.35 and adjusted diluted EPS was up 18 percent to $9.24. Our global team performed exceptionally well under challenging conditions, and they deserve a lot of credit for the results we achieved in 2022.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 compared to 2021

Revenue increased six percent to a record $232.1 million compared to $218.5 million in 2021. Organic revenue increased 13 percent, which excludes a seven percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross profit margin increased to 43.1 percent compared to 42.4 percent in 2021.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased eight percent to $2.23 compared to $2.07 in 2021 and adjusted diluted EPS increased one percent to $2.33. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes $0.09 of impairment and restructuring costs and $0.01 of acquisition costs in 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes $0.23 of acquisition-related costs, $0.08 of impairment and restructuring costs, a $0.04 discrete tax benefit, and a $0.03 gain on the sale of a building in 2021. Net income increased eight percent to $26.1 million compared to $24.2 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 10 percent to a record $49.5 million and represented 21.3 percent of revenue compared to $44.8 million and 20.5 percent of revenue in the prior year quarter. Operating cash flow decreased 42 percent to $35.2 million compared to $61.0 million in 2021 due to an increase in working capital.

Bookings decreased seven percent to $215.3 million compared to $230.8 million in 2021. Organic bookings decreased one percent, which excludes a six percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Fiscal Year 2022 compared to 2021

Revenue increased 15 percent to a record $904.7 million compared to $786.6 million in 2021. Organic revenue increased 15 percent, which excludes a five percent increase from acquisitions and a five percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross profit margin increased to 43.1 percent compared to 42.9 percent in 2021.

GAAP diluted EPS increased 44 percent to a record $10.35 compared to $7.21 in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 18 percent to a record $9.24 compared to $7.83 in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes a $1.30 gain on sale of a facility, $0.11 of impairment and restructuring costs, and $0.07 of acquisition-related costs in 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes $0.60 of acquisition-related costs, $0.08 of impairment and restructuring costs, a $0.04 discrete tax benefit, and a $0.03 gain on the sale of a building in 2021. Net income increased 44 percent to $120.9 million compared to $84.0 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 19 percent to a record $189.1 million and represented a record 20.9 percent of revenue compared to $159.4 million and 20.3 percent of revenue in the prior year. Operating cash flow decreased 37 percent to $102.6 million compared to $162.4 million in 2021 primarily due to purchases of inventory to support our record backlog.

Bookings increased seven percent to a record $958.2 million compared to $893.2 million in 2021. Organic bookings increased six percent, which excludes a six percent increase from acquisitions and a five percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Summary and Outlook

“Our strong backlog at the end of 2022 positions us well for a solid start to 2023,” Mr. Powell continued. "While ongoing project activity is healthy, there is uncertainty in the latter half of the year as central banks work to ease inflationary pressures. For 2023, we expect revenue of $900 to $925 million, GAAP diluted EPS of $8.72 to $8.97, and excluding $0.08 per diluted share of estimated moving costs related to the relocation of one of our Chinese facilities, adjusted diluted EPS of $8.80 to $9.05. For the first quarter of 2023, we expect GAAP diluted EPS of $2.08 to $2.20 on revenue of $217 to $223 million."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $14.1 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Revenue in 2022 included $40.1 million from acquisitions and a $41.1 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude impairment and restructuring costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, discrete tax items, and certain gains or losses, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.



The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Fourth Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax gain on sale of $0.5 million in 2021.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.2 million in 2022 and $1.0 million in 2021.

Pre-tax indemnification asset reversals of $0.7 million in 2022.

Pre-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $1.1 million in 2022 and $1.0 million in 2021.

Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $2.7 million in 2021.



Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

After-tax gain on sale of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2021.

After-tax acquisition costs of $0.2 million in 2022 and $0.7 million ($1.0 million net of tax of $0.3 million) in 2021.

After-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $1.1 million in 2022 and $1.0 million in 2021.

After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $2.0 million ($2.7 million net of tax of $0.7 million) in 2021.

A discrete tax benefit of $0.4 million in 2021.



Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $12.0 million in 2022 and $5.1 million in 2021.



Fiscal Year

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $20.2 million in 2022 and $0.5 million in 2021.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.7 million in 2022 and $3.7 million in 2021.

Pre-tax indemnification asset reversals of $1.3 million in 2022.

Pre-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $1.3 million in 2022 and $1.0 million in 2021.

Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.5 million in 2022 and $5.6 million in 2021.



Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

After-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $15.1 million ($20.2 million net of tax of $5.1 million) in 2022 and $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2021.

After-tax acquisition costs of $0.5 million ($0.7 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2022 and $3.1 million ($3.7 million net of tax of $0.6 million) in 2021.

After-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $1.3 million in 2022 and $1.0 million in 2021.

After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022 and $4.0 ($5.6 million net of tax of $1.6 million) in 2021.

A discrete tax benefit of $0.4 million in 2021.



Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $28.2 million in 2022 and $12.8 million in 2021.



Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Income December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Revenue $ 232,100 $ 218,516 $ 904,739 $ 786,579 Costs and Operating Expenses: Cost of revenue 132,150 125,877 515,184 449,214 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 56,765 57,773 224,405 208,787 Research and development expenses 3,150 2,856 12,724 11,403 Gain on sale and other costs, net (b) 1,080 465 (18,856 ) 465 193,145 186,971 733,457 669,869 Operating Income 38,955 31,545 171,282 116,710 Interest Income 254 91 904 267 Interest Expense (2,157 ) (1,324 ) (6,478 ) (4,821 ) Other Expense, Net (12 ) (33 ) (72 ) (104 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 37,040 30,279 165,636 112,052 Provision for Income Taxes 10,831 5,919 43,906 27,171 Net Income 26,209 24,360 121,730 84,881 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (130 ) (203 ) (802 ) (838 ) Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 26,079 $ 24,157 $ 120,928 $ 84,043 Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant: Basic $ 2.24 $ 2.08 $ 10.38 $ 7.26 Diluted $ 2.23 $ 2.07 $ 10.35 $ 7.21 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 11,664 11,606 11,654 11,579 Diluted 11,708 11,689 11,688 11,655





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 January 1,

2022 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 26,079 $ 2.23 $ 24,157 $ 2.07 Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax: Gain on Sale — — (391 ) (0.03 ) Acquisition Costs 159 0.01 725 0.06 Impairment and Restructuring Costs 1,080 0.09 980 0.08 Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d) — — 1,963 0.17 Discrete Tax Items — — (419 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 27,318 $ 2.33 $ 27,015 $ 2.31 Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 January 1,

2022 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 120,928 $ 10.35 $ 84,043 $ 7.21 Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax: Gain on Sale (b) (15,143 ) (1.30 ) (391 ) (0.03 ) Acquisition Costs 494 0.04 3,050 0.26 Impairment and Restructuring Costs 1,287 0.11 980 0.08 Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d) 387 0.03 4,006 0.34 Discrete Tax Items — — (419 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 107,953 $ 9.24 $ 91,269 $ 7.83

Three Months Ended Increase Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,e) Revenue by Segment December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Increase

(Decrease) Flow Control $ 91,181 $ 78,019 $ 13,162 $ 18,991 Industrial Processing 90,126 95,307 (5,181 ) 790 Material Handling 50,793 45,190 5,603 7,907 $ 232,100 $ 218,516 $ 13,584 $ 27,688 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 60 % 63 % Twelve Months Ended Increase

Increase Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,e) December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Flow Control $ 349,107 $ 288,788 $ 60,319 $ 52,589 Industrial Processing 353,698 328,762 24,936 40,374 Material Handling 201,934 169,029 32,905 26,196 $ 904,739 $ 786,579 $ 118,160 $ 119,159 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 63 % 65 % Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease)

Increase (Decrease) Excluding Acquisitions and FX (e) Bookings by Segment December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Flow Control $ 78,753 $ 83,706 $ (4,953 ) $ (526 ) Industrial Processing 84,081 94,924 (10,843 ) (4,446 ) Material Handling 52,507 52,200 307 2,538 $ 215,341 $ 230,830 $ (15,489 ) $ (2,434 ) Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 62 % 61 % Twelve Months Ended Increase

(Decrease)

Increase (Decrease) Excluding Acquisitions and FX (e) December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Flow Control $ 361,113 $ 308,185 $ 52,928 $ 42,333 Industrial Processing 378,186 402,325 (24,139 ) (10,551 ) Material Handling 218,915 182,668 36,247 22,865 $ 958,214 $ 893,178 $ 65,036 $ 54,647 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 62 % 59 %





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Business Segment Information December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Gross Profit Margin: Flow Control 51.3 % 48.9 % 52.0 % 51.0 % Industrial Processing 40.3 % 40.2 % 39.2 % 40.1 % Material Handling 33.1 % 35.8 % 34.4 % 34.4 % Consolidated 43.1 % 42.4 % 43.1 % 42.9 % Operating Income: Flow Control $ 22,636 $ 13,610 $ 89,942 $ 65,509 Industrial Processing (b) 18,760 22,120 89,754 66,569 Material Handling 6,154 4,602 27,644 17,543 Corporate (8,595 ) (8,787 ) (36,058 ) (32,911 ) $ 38,955 $ 31,545 $ 171,282 $ 116,710 Adjusted Operating Income (a,f): Flow Control $ 23,873 $ 16,839 $ 91,505 $ 72,680 Industrial Processing 19,344 21,655 70,905 66,277 Material Handling 6,336 6,042 28,543 20,394 Corporate (8,595 ) (8,787 ) (36,058 ) (32,911 ) $ 40,958 $ 35,749 $ 154,895 $ 126,440 Capital Expenditures: Flow Control $ 2,001 $ 2,298 $ 4,425 $ 4,128 Industrial Processing (h) 8,458 1,692 20,137 6,412 Material Handling 1,494 1,090 3,575 2,211 Corporate 55 3 62 20 $ 12,008 $ 5,083 $ 28,199 $ 12,771 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Cash Flow and Other Data December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Operating Cash Flow $ 35,163 $ 61,010 $ 102,625 $ 162,420 Less: Capital Expenditures (h) (12,008 ) (5,083 ) (28,199 ) (12,771 ) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 23,155 $ 55,927 $ 74,426 $ 149,649 Depreciation and Amortization Expense $ 8,549 $ 9,705 $ 34,936 $ 34,302





Balance Sheet Data December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Assets Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $ 79,725 $ 94,161 Accounts Receivable, net 130,297 117,209 Inventories 163,672 134,356 Contract Assets 14,898 8,626 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 118,855 107,989 Intangible Assets 175,645 199,343 Goodwill 385,455 396,887 Other Assets 81,334 73,641 $ 1,149,881 $ 1,132,212 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts Payable $ 58,060 $ 59,250 Debt Obligations 199,219 264,597 Other Borrowings 1,942 4,917 Other Liabilities 235,089 237,832 Total Liabilities 494,310 566,596 Stockholders' Equity 655,571 565,616 $ 1,149,881 $ 1,132,212





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a) December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 26,079 $ 24,157 $ 120,928 $ 84,043 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 130 203 802 838 Provision for Income Taxes 10,831 5,919 43,906 27,171 Interest Expense, Net 1,903 1,233 5,574 4,554 Other Expense, Net 12 33 72 104 Operating Income 38,955 31,545 171,282 116,710 Gain on Sale (b) — (515 ) (20,190 ) (515 ) Acquisition Costs 182 1,036 668 3,655 Indemnification Asset Reversals (g) 741 — 1,316 — Impairment and Restructuring Costs 1,080 980 1,334 980 Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) — 635 703 1,326 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) — 2,068 (218 ) 4,284 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 40,958 35,749 154,895 126,440 Depreciation and Amortization 8,549 9,070 34,233 32,976 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 49,507 $ 44,819 $ 189,128 $ 159,416 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 21.3 % 20.5 % 20.9 % 20.3 % Flow Control Operating Income $ 22,636 $ 13,610 $ 89,942 $ 65,509 Acquisition Costs — 967 472 2,710 Indemnification Asset Reversals (g) 741 — 741 — Impairment and Restructuring Costs 496 980 568 980 Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) — 46 — 399 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) — 1,236 (218 ) 3,082 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 23,873 16,839 91,505 72,680 Depreciation and Amortization 2,306 2,494 9,179 7,967 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 26,179 $ 19,333 $ 100,684 $ 80,647 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 28.7 % 24.8 % 28.8 % 27.9 % Industrial Processing Operating Income $ 18,760 $ 22,120 $ 89,754 $ 66,569 Gain on Sale (b) — (515 ) (20,190 ) (515 ) Acquisition Costs — 50 — 163 Indemnification Asset Reversal (g) — — 575 — Impairment and Restructuring Costs 584 — 766 — Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) — — — 60 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 19,344 21,655 70,905 66,277 Depreciation and Amortization 3,099 3,325 12,575 13,407 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 22,443 $ 24,980 $ 83,480 $ 79,684 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 24.9 % 26.2 % 23.6 % 24.2 % Material Handling Operating Income $ 6,154 $ 4,602 $ 27,644 $ 17,543 Acquisition Costs 182 19 196 782 Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) — 589 703 867 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) — 832 — 1,202 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 6,336 6,042 28,543 20,394 Depreciation and Amortization 3,120 3,221 12,382 11,474 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 9,456 $ 9,263 $ 40,925 $ 31,868 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 18.6 % 20.5 % 20.3 % 18.9 % Corporate Operating Loss $ (8,595 ) $ (8,787 ) $ (36,058 ) $ (32,911 ) Depreciation and Amortization 24 30 97 128 EBITDA (a) $ (8,571 ) $ (8,757 ) $ (35,961 ) $ (32,783 ) (a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (b) Includes a $20.2 million pre-tax gain on the sale of a building in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 related to the sale of a Chinese facility in our Industrial Processing segment pursuant to a relocation plan. (c) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog. (d) Represents expense (income) within cost of revenue associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory. (e) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period. (f) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation." (g) Represents indemnification asset reversals related to the release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions. (h) Includes $5.0 million and $10.4 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to the construction of a new manufacturing facility in China. (i) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,100 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; health epidemics; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; substitution of an alternative index for LIBOR; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

