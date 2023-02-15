Kadant Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

| Source: Kadant Inc Kadant Inc

Westford, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 6% to $232 million*
  • Bookings decreased 7% to $215 million
  • Net income increased 8% to $26 million
  • GAAP diluted EPS increased 8% to $2.23
  • Adjusted diluted EPS increased 1% to $2.33
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $50 million* and represented 21.3%* of revenue
  • Operating cash flow decreased 42% to $35 million

Fiscal Year Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 15% to $905 million*
  • Bookings increased 7% to $958 million*
  • Net income increased 44% to $121 million*
  • GAAP diluted EPS increased 44% to $10.35*
  • Adjusted diluted EPS increased 18% to $9.24*
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $189 million* and represented 20.9%* of revenue
  • Operating cash flow decreased 37% to $103 million
  • Ending backlog was $345 million

Note: An * above indicates record achieved. Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary
“The fourth quarter contributed to a record-setting year for Kadant,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “Despite the challenges brought about by macroeconomic headwinds and lingering supply chain constraints, we had another well-executed quarter which led to a fifth consecutive quarterly record for adjusted EBITDA.

“Strong capital project activity in the first half of the year and robust aftermarket demand led to record revenue in the fourth quarter and full-year. For the full-year 2022, our GAAP diluted EPS increased 44 percent to $10.35 and adjusted diluted EPS was up 18 percent to $9.24. Our global team performed exceptionally well under challenging conditions, and they deserve a lot of credit for the results we achieved in 2022.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 compared to 2021
Revenue increased six percent to a record $232.1 million compared to $218.5 million in 2021. Organic revenue increased 13 percent, which excludes a seven percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross profit margin increased to 43.1 percent compared to 42.4 percent in 2021.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased eight percent to $2.23 compared to $2.07 in 2021 and adjusted diluted EPS increased one percent to $2.33. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes $0.09 of impairment and restructuring costs and $0.01 of acquisition costs in 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes $0.23 of acquisition-related costs, $0.08 of impairment and restructuring costs, a $0.04 discrete tax benefit, and a $0.03 gain on the sale of a building in 2021. Net income increased eight percent to $26.1 million compared to $24.2 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 10 percent to a record $49.5 million and represented 21.3 percent of revenue compared to $44.8 million and 20.5 percent of revenue in the prior year quarter. Operating cash flow decreased 42 percent to $35.2 million compared to $61.0 million in 2021 due to an increase in working capital.

Bookings decreased seven percent to $215.3 million compared to $230.8 million in 2021. Organic bookings decreased one percent, which excludes a six percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Fiscal Year 2022 compared to 2021
Revenue increased 15 percent to a record $904.7 million compared to $786.6 million in 2021. Organic revenue increased 15 percent, which excludes a five percent increase from acquisitions and a five percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross profit margin increased to 43.1 percent compared to 42.9 percent in 2021.

GAAP diluted EPS increased 44 percent to a record $10.35 compared to $7.21 in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 18 percent to a record $9.24 compared to $7.83 in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes a $1.30 gain on sale of a facility, $0.11 of impairment and restructuring costs, and $0.07 of acquisition-related costs in 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes $0.60 of acquisition-related costs, $0.08 of impairment and restructuring costs, a $0.04 discrete tax benefit, and a $0.03 gain on the sale of a building in 2021. Net income increased 44 percent to $120.9 million compared to $84.0 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 19 percent to a record $189.1 million and represented a record 20.9 percent of revenue compared to $159.4 million and 20.3 percent of revenue in the prior year. Operating cash flow decreased 37 percent to $102.6 million compared to $162.4 million in 2021 primarily due to purchases of inventory to support our record backlog.

Bookings increased seven percent to a record $958.2 million compared to $893.2 million in 2021. Organic bookings increased six percent, which excludes a six percent increase from acquisitions and a five percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Summary and Outlook
“Our strong backlog at the end of 2022 positions us well for a solid start to 2023,” Mr. Powell continued. "While ongoing project activity is healthy, there is uncertainty in the latter half of the year as central banks work to ease inflationary pressures. For 2023, we expect revenue of $900 to $925 million, GAAP diluted EPS of $8.72 to $8.97, and excluding $0.08 per diluted share of estimated moving costs related to the relocation of one of our Chinese facilities, adjusted diluted EPS of $8.80 to $9.05. For the first quarter of 2023, we expect GAAP diluted EPS of $2.08 to $2.20 on revenue of $217 to $223 million."

Conference Call
Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year performance, as well as future expectations. To listen to the call live and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through March 17, 2023.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the fourth quarter and full-year results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $14.1 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Revenue in 2022 included $40.1 million from acquisitions and a $41.1 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude impairment and restructuring costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, discrete tax items, and certain gains or losses, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.
        
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Fourth Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax gain on sale of $0.5 million in 2021.
  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.2 million in 2022 and $1.0 million in 2021.
  • Pre-tax indemnification asset reversals of $0.7 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $1.1 million in 2022 and $1.0 million in 2021.
  • Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $2.7 million in 2021.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax gain on sale of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2021.
  • After-tax acquisition costs of $0.2 million in 2022 and $0.7 million ($1.0 million net of tax of $0.3 million) in 2021.
  • After-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $1.1 million in 2022 and $1.0 million in 2021.
  • After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $2.0 million ($2.7 million net of tax of $0.7 million) in 2021.
  • A discrete tax benefit of $0.4 million in 2021.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $12.0 million in 2022 and $5.1 million in 2021.

Fiscal Year

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $20.2 million in 2022 and $0.5 million in 2021.
  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.7 million in 2022 and $3.7 million in 2021.
  • Pre-tax indemnification asset reversals of $1.3 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $1.3 million in 2022 and $1.0 million in 2021.
  • Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.5 million in 2022 and $5.6 million in 2021.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $15.1 million ($20.2 million net of tax of $5.1 million) in 2022 and $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2021.
  • After-tax acquisition costs of $0.5 million ($0.7 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2022 and $3.1 million ($3.7 million net of tax of $0.6 million) in 2021.
  • After-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $1.3 million in 2022 and $1.0 million in 2021.
  • After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022 and $4.0 ($5.6 million net of tax of $1.6 million) in 2021.
  • A discrete tax benefit of $0.4 million in 2021.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $28.2 million in 2022 and $12.8 million in 2021.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)       
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)  
          
   Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
Consolidated Statement of IncomeDecember 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022		 December 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022
Revenue$232,100  $218,516  $904,739  $786,579 
Costs and Operating Expenses:       
 Cost of revenue 132,150   125,877   515,184   449,214 
 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 56,765   57,773   224,405   208,787 
 Research and development expenses 3,150   2,856   12,724   11,403 
 Gain on sale and other costs, net (b) 1,080   465   (18,856)  465 
   193,145   186,971   733,457   669,869 
Operating Income 38,955   31,545   171,282   116,710 
Interest Income 254   91   904   267 
Interest Expense (2,157)  (1,324)  (6,478)  (4,821)
Other Expense, Net (12)  (33)  (72)  (104)
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 37,040   30,279   165,636   112,052 
Provision for Income Taxes 10,831   5,919   43,906   27,171 
Net Income 26,209   24,360   121,730   84,881 
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (130)  (203)  (802)  (838)
Net Income Attributable to Kadant$26,079  $24,157  $120,928  $84,043 
          
Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:       
  Basic$2.24  $2.08  $10.38  $7.26 
  Diluted$2.23  $2.07  $10.35  $7.21 
          
Weighted Average Shares:       
  Basic 11,664   11,606   11,654   11,579 
  Diluted 11,708   11,689   11,688   11,655 
          


   Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022		 January 1,
2022
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $26,079  $2.23  $24,157  $2.07 
Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax:        
 Gain on Sale        (391)  (0.03)
 Acquisition Costs  159   0.01   725   0.06 
 Impairment and Restructuring Costs  1,080   0.09   980   0.08 
 Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d)        1,963   0.17 
 Discrete Tax Items        (419)  (0.04)
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $27,318  $2.33  $27,015  $2.31 
          
   Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022		 January 1,
2022
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $120,928  $10.35  $84,043  $7.21 
Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax:        
 Gain on Sale (b)  (15,143)  (1.30)  (391)  (0.03)
 Acquisition Costs  494   0.04   3,050   0.26 
 Impairment and Restructuring Costs  1,287   0.11   980   0.08 
 Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d)  387   0.03   4,006   0.34 
 Discrete Tax Items        (419)  (0.04)
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $107,953  $9.24  $91,269  $7.83 

  

 Three Months Ended   Increase Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,e)
Revenue by Segment December 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022		 Increase
(Decrease)		 
Flow Control$91,181  $78,019  $13,162  $18,991 
Industrial Processing 90,126   95,307   (5,181)  790 
Material Handling 50,793   45,190   5,603   7,907 
 $232,100  $218,516  $13,584  $27,688 
        
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 60%  63%    
        
 Twelve Months Ended Increase
 Increase Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,e)
 December 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022		  
Flow Control$349,107  $288,788  $60,319  $52,589 
Industrial Processing 353,698   328,762   24,936   40,374 
Material Handling 201,934   169,029   32,905   26,196 
 $904,739  $786,579  $118,160  $119,159 
        
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 63%  65%    
        
 Three Months Ended Increase
(Decrease)
 Increase (Decrease) Excluding Acquisitions and FX (e)
Bookings by SegmentDecember 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022		  
Flow Control$78,753  $83,706  $(4,953) $(526)
Industrial Processing 84,081   94,924   (10,843)  (4,446)
Material Handling 52,507   52,200   307   2,538 
 $215,341  $230,830  $(15,489) $(2,434)
        
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 62%  61%    
        
 Twelve Months Ended Increase
(Decrease)
 Increase (Decrease) Excluding Acquisitions and FX (e)
 December 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022		  
Flow Control$361,113  $308,185  $52,928  $42,333 
Industrial Processing 378,186   402,325   (24,139)  (10,551)
Material Handling 218,915   182,668   36,247   22,865 
 $958,214  $893,178  $65,036  $54,647 
        
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 62%  59%    


   Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
Business Segment InformationDecember 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022		 December 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022
Gross Profit Margin:       
  Flow Control 51.3%  48.9%  52.0%  51.0%
  Industrial Processing 40.3%  40.2%  39.2%  40.1%
  Material Handling 33.1%  35.8%  34.4%  34.4%
  Consolidated 43.1%  42.4%  43.1%  42.9%
          
Operating Income:       
  Flow Control$22,636  $13,610  $89,942  $65,509 
  Industrial Processing (b) 18,760   22,120   89,754   66,569 
  Material Handling 6,154   4,602   27,644   17,543 
  Corporate (8,595)  (8,787)  (36,058)  (32,911)
   $38,955  $31,545  $171,282  $116,710 
          
Adjusted Operating Income (a,f):       
  Flow Control$23,873  $16,839  $91,505  $72,680 
  Industrial Processing 19,344   21,655   70,905   66,277 
  Material Handling 6,336   6,042   28,543   20,394 
  Corporate (8,595)  (8,787)  (36,058)  (32,911)
   $40,958  $35,749  $154,895  $126,440 
          
Capital Expenditures:       
  Flow Control$2,001  $2,298  $4,425  $4,128 
  Industrial Processing (h) 8,458   1,692   20,137   6,412 
  Material Handling 1,494   1,090   3,575   2,211 
  Corporate 55   3   62   20 
   $12,008  $5,083  $28,199  $12,771 
          
   Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
Cash Flow and Other DataDecember 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022		 December 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022
Operating Cash Flow$35,163  $61,010  $102,625  $162,420 
Less: Capital Expenditures (h) (12,008)  (5,083)  (28,199)  (12,771)
Free Cash Flow (a)$23,155  $55,927  $74,426  $149,649 
          
Depreciation and Amortization Expense$8,549  $9,705  $34,936  $34,302 


Balance Sheet DataDecember 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022
Assets   
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash$79,725 $94,161
Accounts Receivable, net 130,297  117,209
Inventories 163,672  134,356
Contract Assets 14,898  8,626
Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 118,855  107,989
Intangible Assets 175,645  199,343
Goodwill 385,455  396,887
Other Assets 81,334  73,641
  $1,149,881 $1,132,212
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Accounts Payable$58,060 $59,250
Debt Obligations 199,219  264,597
Other Borrowings 1,942  4,917
Other Liabilities 235,089  237,832
 Total Liabilities 494,310  566,596
 Stockholders' Equity 655,571  565,616
  $1,149,881 $1,132,212


 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a) December 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022		 December 31,
2022		 January 1,
2022
Consolidated       
  Net Income Attributable to Kadant$26,079  $24,157  $120,928  $84,043 
  Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 130   203   802   838 
  Provision for Income Taxes 10,831   5,919   43,906   27,171 
  Interest Expense, Net 1,903   1,233   5,574   4,554 
  Other Expense, Net 12   33   72   104 
  Operating Income 38,955   31,545   171,282   116,710 
  Gain on Sale (b)    (515)  (20,190)  (515)
  Acquisition Costs 182   1,036   668   3,655 
  Indemnification Asset Reversals (g) 741      1,316    
  Impairment and Restructuring Costs 1,080   980   1,334   980 
  Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)    635   703   1,326 
  Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)    2,068   (218)  4,284 
  Adjusted Operating Income (a) 40,958   35,749   154,895   126,440 
  Depreciation and Amortization 8,549   9,070   34,233   32,976 
  Adjusted EBITDA (a)$49,507  $44,819  $189,128  $159,416 
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 21.3%  20.5%  20.9%  20.3%
          
Flow Control       
  Operating Income$22,636  $13,610  $89,942  $65,509 
  Acquisition Costs    967   472   2,710 
  Indemnification Asset Reversals (g) 741      741    
  Impairment and Restructuring Costs 496   980   568   980 
  Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)    46      399 
  Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)    1,236   (218)  3,082 
  Adjusted Operating Income (a) 23,873   16,839   91,505   72,680 
  Depreciation and Amortization 2,306   2,494   9,179   7,967 
  Adjusted EBITDA (a)$26,179  $19,333  $100,684  $80,647 
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 28.7%  24.8%  28.8%  27.9%
          
Industrial Processing       
  Operating Income$18,760  $22,120  $89,754  $66,569 
  Gain on Sale (b)    (515)  (20,190)  (515)
  Acquisition Costs    50      163 
  Indemnification Asset Reversal (g)       575    
  Impairment and Restructuring Costs 584      766    
  Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)          60 
  Adjusted Operating Income (a) 19,344   21,655   70,905   66,277 
  Depreciation and Amortization 3,099   3,325   12,575   13,407 
  Adjusted EBITDA (a)$22,443  $24,980  $83,480  $79,684 
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 24.9%  26.2%  23.6%  24.2%
          
Material Handling       
  Operating Income$6,154  $4,602  $27,644  $17,543 
  Acquisition Costs 182   19   196   782 
  Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)    589   703   867 
  Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)    832      1,202 
  Adjusted Operating Income (a) 6,336   6,042   28,543   20,394 
  Depreciation and Amortization 3,120   3,221   12,382   11,474 
  Adjusted EBITDA (a)$9,456  $9,263  $40,925  $31,868 
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 18.6%  20.5%  20.3%  18.9%
          
Corporate       
  Operating Loss$(8,595) $(8,787) $(36,058) $(32,911)
  Depreciation and Amortization 24   30   97   128 
  EBITDA (a)$(8,571) $(8,757) $(35,961) $(32,783)
         
(a)Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
          
(b)Includes a $20.2 million pre-tax gain on the sale of a building in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 related to the sale of a Chinese facility in our Industrial Processing segment pursuant to a relocation plan.
          
(c)Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.
          
(d)Represents expense (income) within cost of revenue associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory.
          
(e)Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
          
(f)See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."
  
(g)Represents indemnification asset reversals related to the release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions.
          
(h)Includes $5.0 million and $10.4 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to the construction of a new manufacturing facility in China.
          
(i)Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,100 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; health epidemics; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; substitution of an alternative index for LIBOR; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com


Related Links