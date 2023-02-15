CD One Price Cleaners to Open Aurora, IL, Storefront in Summer 2023

AURORA, Ill., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CD One Price Cleaners, Chicago's largest dry cleaning and laundry franchise, has announced the opening of a new store in the Summer of 2023, located at 3150 North Aurora Road in the western suburb of Aurora, Illinois.

When the new store opens, it will be CD One's 38th location in the Chicagoland area and the first One Price dry cleaner in Aurora, IL. It will be owned and operated by Biaka and Ben Jensen, owners of the successful CD One Price Cleaners locations in Naperville, IL, and Hopkins, MN.

The chain announced plans in 2022 to open 10 new locations in both the urban and suburban markets throughout Chicagoland, bringing the total number of storefronts to 45 across Illinois.

"Aurora is the second largest city in the state of Illinois, and we're very excited to start planning the opening of this new store as it will make our dry cleaning and laundry services more convenient to the residents of Aurora as well as the commuters traveling along Aurora road," Jensen said.

Jensen added, "As multi-store CD One owners, we've been very happy with our franchise ownership experience with CD One Price Cleaners, and all of our customers enjoy the value proposition, fast turnaround, and one-price promise of the CD One Price Cleaners business model."

Biaka and Ben joined the CD One Price Cleaners system and acquired their first store in the Chicago area in 2010.

Tom Ryan, VP of Franchise Development, said, "We have always attracted customers from the greater Aurora market to our Naperville location on Ogden just east of Route 59, but this new location on Aurora Road just east of Eola will make it much more convenient to our current Aurora customers, as well as attract new customers in the community."

Ryan added, "Ben and Biaka Jensen look forward to strengthening their footprint in the Aurora/West Naperville market with the opening of this new location, their third CD One Price Cleaners franchise store."

The first CD One Price Cleaners store in the Chicago area opened in the suburb of Lincolnwood in 2001. Since that time, the company has also opened locations in Minneapolis, St. Louis, and Northwest Indiana, expanding its value-driven, one-price model through its network of franchise locations.

The company offers dry cleaning, laundered and pressed shirts, personal laundry wash and fold by the pound, and cleaning household goods like comforters and blankets.

Recently, the chain collected and cleaned coats at no charge to benefit the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago.

