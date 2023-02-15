Baltic Horizon Fund consolidated unaudited results for Q1-Q4 2022

Management Board of Northern Horizon Capital AS has approved the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) for the twelve months of 2022.

Net result and net rental income
In 2022, the Group recorded a net profit of EUR 3.9 million against EUR 1.4 million for 2021. The net result was mainly driven by strong recovery of the Galerija Centrs operating performance as fewer COVID-19 rent reliefs were granted to tenants in 2022 and increased rent indexation.  The net result in 2021 was significantly impacted by the one-off negative valuation result of EUR 7.1 million. In 2022, the valuation resulted in a net fair value loss of EUR 2.9 million (-1.8% of portfolio value). The positive impact of the increase in net rental income was partly offset by non-recovered property costs. Earnings per unit for 2022 were EUR 0.03 (2021: EUR 0.01).

The Group earned net rental income of EUR 17.4 million in 2022 compared to 17.0 million in 2021. The results for 2021 still included EUR 1.0 million of net rental income from G4S Headquarters, which was sold in Q4 2021 and did not contribute to 2022 results. Rent indexations and the recovery of income improved the net rental income of the same portfolio mix (like-for-like portfolio). On an EPRA like-for-like basis, portfolio net rental income increased by 9.6% year on year, mainly due to higher performance in the retail segment, especially in Galerija Centrs.

Retail assets still have not fully recovered from decreased occupancy levels caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Assuming the recovery of retail assets to pre-COVID levels and successful leasing progress on the first tower of Meraki, the portfolio yield could reach historical levels of 6.5%-7.0%.

Domus PRO complex disposal
On 9 February 2023, the Fund signed an agreement with UAB PREF III to sell 100% shares of BH Domus PRO UAB which owns Retail park and Office building in Vilnius, Lithuania. The agreed sales price of the property was approximately EUR 23.5 million. The internal rate of return (IRR ) for the holding period of more than 9 years was around 15.8%, while equity multiple was 2.1. The proceeds of the transaction will be used mainly to decrease the loan obligations of the Fund and partially to redeem the Fund’s bonds which mature in May 2023. Closing of the transaction is expected to take place by the end of February 2023.

Europa parking house disposal

On 30 December 2022, Baltic Horizon Fund signed a real estate sale and purchase agreement with UAB Prime Location Property Fund, closing the deal for selling its share in the parking house of Europa Shopping Centre which was previously co-owned with the purchaser. The sales price was EUR 4 million. The proceeds of the transaction were used to optimise balance sheet structure and reduce the financial leverage of the Fund. Following the transaction, the Fund’s outstanding loan balance decreased by EUR 3.5 million. The sale agreement stipulates certain guarantees to ensure a sufficient number of parking spaces for the proper operation of the shopping centre as well as a possibility to ensure free parking for the customers of the Europa Shopping Centre. Baltic Horizon Fund remains the sole owner of the Europa Shopping Centre.

Gross Asset Value (GAV)
At the end of Q4 2022, the Fund’s GAV was EUR 344.0 million (31 December 2021: EUR 346.3 million), 0.7% lower than at the end of the previous period. The decrease is mainly related to a negative property revaluation of EUR 2.9 million.

Net Asset Value (NAV)
At the end of 2022, the Fund’s NAV slightly increased to EUR 133.7 million (31 December 2021: EUR 132.6 million). Compared to the year-end 2021 NAV, the Fund’s NAV increased by 0.8%. The increase in operational performance, positive cash flow hedge reserve movement of EUR 2.5 million over the period was partially offset by a EUR 5.4 million dividend distribution to the unitholders. As of 31 December 2022, IFRS NAV per unit rose to EUR 1.1172 (31 December 2021: EUR 1.1082), while EPRA net tangible assets and EPRA net reinstatement value was EUR 1.1865 per unit (31 December 2021: EUR 1.1884). EPRA net disposal value was EUR 1.1143 per unit (31 December 2021: EUR 1.1086).

Investment properties
At the end of 2022, the Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio consisted of 15 cash flow generating investment properties in the Baltic capitals. The fair value of the Fund’s portfolio was EUR 333.1 million (31 December 2021: EUR 327.4 million) and incorporated a total net leasable area of 151,870 sq. m.  The first tower of the Meraki office building was commissioned in September 2022, which added additional area to the Fund’s portfolio.

Interest-bearing loans and bonds
Interest-bearing loans and bonds (excluding lease liabilities) were EUR 194.6 million, remaining at a level similar to year-end 2021 (31 December 2021: EUR 198.6 million). Outstanding bank loans decreased slightly due to repayment of part of the Europa loan, the Meraki bond and regular bank loan amortisation. Annual loan amortisation accounted for 0.7% of total debt outstanding.

Cash flow
Cash inflow from core operating activities in 2022 amounted to EUR 15.3 million (2021: cash inflow of EUR 14.7 million). Cash outflow from investing activities was EUR 9.7 million (2021:  cash outflow of EUR 6.9 million) due to subsequent capital expenditure on existing portfolio properties and investments in the Meraki, Postimaja and CC Plaza complex, Europa and Galerija Centrs development projects. Cash outflow from financing activities was EUR 16.4 million (2021: cash outflow of EUR 18.7 million). 2022, the Fund made a cash distribution of EUR 5.4 million, paid regular interest on bank loans and bonds, paid premiums on interest rate caps and. In November the Fund repaid Meraki bonds and in December 2022 the Fund also repaid EUR 3.5 million of Europa loan from the sales proceeds of Europa parking house. At the end of 2022, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 5.3 million (31 December 2021: EUR 16.1 million). Operating costs are fully covered by cash flows generated by rental activities.

Key earnings figures

EUR ‘000   Q4 2022Q4 2021Change (%)
Net rental income   4,4573,798 17.4%
Administrative expenses  (996)(633)(57.3%)
Other operating income  -440(100.0%)
Losses on disposal of investment properties(423)(71)(495.8%)
Valuation gains (losses) on investment properties(3,072)7,103(143.2%)
Operating profit   (34)10,637 (100.3%)
Net financing costs   (1,849)(1,484)(24.6%)
Profit before tax   (1,883)9,153 (120.6%)
Income tax   (310)(861)(64.0%)
Net profit for the period  (2,193)8,292 (126.4%)
        
Weighted average number of units outstanding (units)119,635,429119,635,429-
Earnings per unit (EUR)  (0.02) 0.07-
        

Key financial position figures

EUR ‘000   31.12.202231.12.2021Change (%)
Investment properties in use  333,123315,9595.4%
Investment property under construction  -11,400(100.0%)
Gross asset value (GAV)  343,963 346,338 (0.7%)
        
Interest-bearing loans and bonds  194,569198,571(2.0%)
Total liabilities   210,308213,754(1.6%)
        
IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV)  133,655132,5840.8%
EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV)   141,943142,1760.2%
      
Number of units outstanding (units)  119,635,429119,635,429-
IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV) per unit (EUR)1.1172 1.1082 0.8%
EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV) per unit (EUR)1.1865 1.1884 (0.2%)
      
Loan-to-Value ratio (%)  58.4%60.7%-
Average effective interest rate (%)  3.0%2.7%-

During Q4 2022, the average actual occupancy of the portfolio was 90.2% (Q3 2022: 92.5%). The occupancy rate as of 31 December 2022 was 90.5% (30 September 2022: 90.0%). The overall occupancy rate was impacted by the completion of the development of the first tower of the Meraki building. The first tenants moved to the premises in September 2022. As of December 2022, the occupancy rate of the portfolio, excluding the impact of the Meraki building, increased to 93.9% (Q3 2022: 93.8%). Occupancy figures were supported by new lease agreements signed in Northstar and Vainodes I. Additional premises of almost 500 and 200 sq. m were leased to the existing tenants in Vainodes I and Northstar buildings respectively in Q4 2022.

Occupancy rates in the office segment were strongly impacted by the completed Meraki office development. The building was commissioned in September with an occupancy rate of 23.4%. Excluding the Meraki building, the office segment remained strong at around 97.6% occupancy during Q4 2022. Most remaining vacancies were temporary as lease agreements have been signed and tenants will be moving in soon. Duetto II, Northstar LNK and Vainodes I are now fully occupied. The Fund’s retail and office leasing teams were expanded in 2022 to speed up the leasing process. Agreement with the anchor tenant was signed in Galerija Centrs in December 2022.

Many leases in the portfolio were prolonged during Q3 and Q4 2022 resulting in the increased Fund’s WAULT. The average direct property yield remained stable during Q4 2022 was 5.0% (Q3 2022: 5.0%). The net initial yield for the whole portfolio for Q4 2022 was 5.3% (Q3 2022: 5.3%).

Overview of the Fund’s investment properties as of 31 December 2022

Property nameSectorFair value1
(EUR ‘000)		NLA
(sq. m)		Direct property yield
 Q4 20222		Net initial yield
Q4 20223		Occupancy rate
Vilnius, Lithuania      
Duetto IOffice18,8458,5878.0%6.5%97.6%
Duetto IIOffice20,2538,6747.9%7.2%100.0%
Europa SCRetail35,65816,9013.5%3.9%85.5%
Domus Pro Retail ParkRetail17,04711,2268.2%7.7%98.5%
Domus Pro OfficeOffice8,0404,8318.7%7.0%91.4%
North StarOffice21,78810,5796.9%6.7%100.0%
Meraki4 Office17,3308,113(1.3%)(1.5%)30.9%
Total Vilnius 138,96168,911 5.2% 5.1% 87.2%
Riga, Latvia      
Upmalas Biroji BCOffice20,96110,4598.0%8.9%98.8%
Vainodes IOffice18,0108,1286.0%7.2%100.0%
LNK CentreOffice17,0007,4526.5%6.4%100.0%
Sky SCRetail5,7613,2419.5%8.5%98.5%
Galerija CentrsRetail67,13019,1372.9%3.4%80.6%
Total Riga 128,862 48,417 4.9% 5.5% 92.0%
Tallinn, Estonia      
Postimaja & CC Plaza complexRetail26,7159,2323.4%4.5%95.6%
Postimaja & CC Plaza complexLeisure14,3859,0944.5%3.7%100.0%
LinconaOffice15,20010,7756.7%6.5%91.5%
Pirita SCRetail9,0005,4415.6%7.6%92.6%
Total Tallinn 65,300 34,542 4.6% 5.2% 95.0%
Total portfolio 333,123 151,8705.0% 5.3% 90.5%
  1. Based on the latest valuation as of 31 December 2022, subsequent capital expenditure and recognised right-of-use assets,  
  2. Direct property yield (DPY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the acquisition value and subsequent capital expenditure of the property.
  3. The net initial yield (NIY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the market value of the property.
  4. The Fund completed the development of the first tower of the Meraki building in September 2022. Rental income is generated starting from October 2022.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR ‘000 01.10.2022-31.12.202201.10.2021- 31.12.202101.01.2022-31.12.202201.01.2021-
31.12.2021
Rental income 5,060 4,651 20,482 19,495
Service charge income 1,967 1,204 5,974 4,901
Cost of rental activities (2,570)(2,057)(9,026)(7,392)
Net rental income 4,457 3,798 17,430 17,004
      
Administrative expenses (996)(633)(3,133)(2,869)
Other operating income - 440 278 444
Losses on disposal of investment properties (423)(71)(423)(71)
Valuation gains (losses) on investment properties (3,072)7,103 (2,914)(7,161)
Operating profit (loss) (34)10,637 11,238 7,347
      
Financial income - - 1 1
Financial expenses (1,849)(1,484)(6,312)(5,706)
Net financial expenses (1,849)(1,484)(6,311)(5,705)
      
Profit (loss) before tax (1,883)9,153 4,927 1,642
Income tax charge (310)(861)(983)(229)
Profit (loss) for the period (2,193)8,292 3,944 1,413
      
Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
Net gain on cash flow hedges 142 2792,746 898
Income tax relating to net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (19)(32)(236)(66)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax, that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods 123 2472,510832
      
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period, net of tax (2,070)8,539 6,4542,245
      
Basic and diluted earnings per unit (EUR) (0.02) 0.07 0.03 0.01
        

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR ‘000 31.12.202231.12.2021
Non-current assets   
Investment properties 333,123 315,959
Investment property under construction - 11,400
Intangible assets 6 9
Property, plant and equipment 1 2
Derivative financial instruments 2,228 -
Other non-current assets - 23
Total non-current assets 335,358 327,393
    
Current assets   
Trade and other receivables 2,693 2,708
Prepayments 273 137
Derivative financial instruments 292 -
Cash and cash equivalents 5,347 16,100
Total current assets 8,60518,945
Total assets 343,963 346,338
    
Equity   
Paid in capital 145,200 145,200
Cash flow hedge reserve 1,681 (829)
Retained earnings (13,226)(11,787)
Total equity 133,655 132,584
    
Non-current liabilities   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 124,017157,471
Deferred tax liabilities 7,490 6,297
Derivative financial instruments - 756
Other non-current liabilities 1,240 1,103
Total non-current liabilities 132,747 165,627
    
Current liabilities   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 71,094 41,676
Trade and other payables 5,644 5,223
Income tax payable 10 5
Derivative financial instruments - 109
Other current liabilities 813 1,114
Total current liabilities 77,561 48,127
Total liabilities 210,308 213,754
Total equity and liabilities 343,963 346,338


